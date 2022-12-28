U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,794.10
    -35.15 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,989.68
    -251.88 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,228.85
    -124.38 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.11
    -18.41 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.85
    -0.68 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.10
    -10.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.48 (-1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8850
    +0.0250 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3870
    +0.9580 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,608.20
    -83.88 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.57
    -1.55 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.19
    +24.18 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,340.50
    -107.37 (-0.41%)
     

Hero of Fort Hood shooting reflects on Fisher House support

·3 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Miller first learned of the shooting at Fort Hood, Texas in 2014 through a news report. He watched the breaking news with a pit in his stomach, especially when he saw his son's small office building appear on the screen. He soon learned that his son, Army Maj. Patrick "Pat" Miller, was shot while shepherding his fellow soldiers to safety.

The Fisher House program provides a &quot;home away from home&quot; for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. The homes provide temporary free lodging so families can be close to their loved ones during a medical crisis. www.fisherhouse.org (PRNewsfoto/Fisher House Foundation)
The Fisher House program provides a "home away from home" for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. The homes provide temporary free lodging so families can be close to their loved ones during a medical crisis. www.fisherhouse.org (PRNewsfoto/Fisher House Foundation)

Patrick was working in his office, trying to wrap up his Wednesday afternoon and get back home when he learned that there was an active shooter on base. He went to get the other soldiers nearby to shelter in his office, which was behind two sets of doors with locks, but the first soldier he tried to save turned out to be the shooter. He was hit inches from his heart and spleen. Still, after getting away, he fought through the pain and kept finding soldiers and sending them back to his office where they would be safer.

When he was evacuated to emergency surgery, Pat's wife, Ashley, worked to alert his parents, eventually reaching Pat's mom as she ate dinner with a friend. Pat's siblings and in-laws rushed to be by his side. John and his wife arrived at the base a few days later, while Pat was still in the ICU but was expected to make a full recovery. When they arrived, they were surprised by the Fort Hood Army Fisher House at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

"We felt so cared for and respected and felt like we were being treated as family members, that it was first-class accommodations," John said.

"It was good for me to have them there," Pat said, "just to have them see me and so I could see them, to make sure that they were taken care of."

Both Pat and his parents had good reason to be worried about each other. Pat was still recovering from the shooting, and his mother was fighting multiple sclerosis. But the amenities at Fisher House, the professionals at the medical center, and the hospitality of Fort Hood allowed all of them to know that everyone was safe.

"It was just an amazing experience, and they lit up when they talked to me about it," Pat said.

"We were able to just walk across the parking lot, to get to the hospital to be with Patrick," John said.

"You know, you really felt as part of one larger family," John said.

Pat and John were so appreciative of Fisher House's role in his recovery that, in 2017, they began hosting an annual concert in Western New York to benefit Fisher House Foundation and other military-focused nonprofits.

"I was like, alright, we could put on a show, like country music," Pat said. "It's big for the demographic."

Pat and John had to think outside the box to get things started. Pat was assigned to Hawaii at the time, but he worked with local authorities, got sponsors, and raised about $20,000 for Fisher House Foundation and Homes for the Troops. The concert grew in 2018 and 2019.

The 2020 concert was delayed due to coronavirus concerns, but the family is looking forward to when they can re-start the tradition.

Since his recovery, Pat has been promoted to lieutenant colonel and has continued his military career. He and his wife have also welcomed two children, Harper and Bennett.

Photos of the family at a Fisher House are available at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/fisherhousefoundation/albums/72177720304763375

For more information about Fisher House Foundation, please go to www.fisherhouse.org.

Media Contact: Michelle Horn; mhorn@fisherhouse.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hero-of-fort-hood-shooting-reflects-on-fisher-house-support-301710722.html

SOURCE Fisher House Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Target Offers Huge Post-Christmas 'Clearance' Deals

    Target is the latest big-box chain to join in on the post-Christmas sales period. Known as the 'The Target Clearance Run,' the sale takes place until the end of the year and includes discounts of up to 50% on categories such as sleepwear, children's and adult toys, and beauty and lifestyle products. Additional deals include buy-one-get-one-50%-off on board games, a $15 gift card for those who spend $50 on household cleaning products like tissues, paper towels, and cleaning products as well as $10 off for those who spend $50 on food and beverage same-day delivery.

  • US Probes How $372 Million Vanished in Hack After FTX Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal prosecutors are investigating an alleged cybercrime that drained more than $370 million out of FTX just hours after the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy last month. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveAlameda Lent

  • Sam Bankman-Fried to enter plea next week in FTX fraud case

    Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to enter a plea next week to criminal charges he defrauded investors and looted billions of dollars in customer funds at his failed FTX cryptocurrency exchange. The 30-year-old is expected to be arraigned on the afternoon of Jan. 3, 2023, before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan federal court, court records on Wednesday showed. Kaplan was assigned to the case on Tuesday, after the original judge recused herself because her husband's law firm had advised FTX before its collapse.

  • Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip

    While the theme park giant has had a sold-out holiday season, it faces possible worker problems that could ruin your vacation.

  • Tom Brady shares pictures of his first Christmas with kids since divorce

    For his first Christmas since divorcing Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady enjoyed spending time with his three kids, Jack, Benjamin and Vivian.

  • Friends Shocked as Wife Is Accused of Gunning Down Hubby on Christmas

    Atlantic City Prosecutor OfficeFriends of a New Jersey couple are reeling after the wife was accused of gunning down her husband on Christmas night.Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, has been arrested for allegedly shooting her 57-year-old husband David Wigglesworth at their Atlantic City home Sunday, according to the Atlantic County prosecutor. The couple’s social media pages were filled with happy photos from their seemingly blissful life together, with vacation shots and images from various events.“I

  • Houston mechanic and father-of-two shot dead before Christmas in argument over $500 bill

    “They did catch up to him, and they shot him in the head. [Point] blank. They put him on his knees, and they shot him in the head”

  • Ellison and Wang Will Be ‘Game Changers' in Bankman-Fried's Trial, Lawyer Says

    Ian McGinley, a partner at global law firm Akin Gump, discusses why the guilty pleas made by Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang may influence the disgraced CEO’s next day in court.

  • Drunken conscript beats senior officer to death in Russia

    A drunken conscript has beaten a senior officer to death in Russia's Chelyabinsk Oblast. Source: Russian publications Meduza and Mgorsk.ru Details: The incident occurred on 23 December. A drunk senior sergeant attacked a captain in a compartment of a staff carriage of a military train at Misyash station.

  • U.S. probes how $370 million vanished in hack after FTX bankruptcy - Bloomberg News

    The criminal probe into the stolen assets, launched by the Department of Justice is separate from fraud case against FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, the report added. A spokesperson for the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office said he could not confirm or comment on the issue, while DoJ and FTX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy last month and Bankman-Fried stepped down as chief executive, after traders pulled billions from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal.

  • Divided appeals court rejects four insider trading convictions

    A divided appeals court on Tuesday rejected the insider trading convictions of four men, including an ex-government employee turned consultant, prompting a sharp dissent from a judge who says the ruling may prompt insiders to sell confidential government information to the highest bidders.

  • Missing doctor found dead after surveillance video leads Michigan cops to frozen pond

    Cops, dogs and drones searched the doctor’s property, but investigators couldn’t find any sign of him -- not at first.

  • Norco store owner who gained fame for blasting armed robber has died

    Craig Cope, an 80-year-old liquor store owner in Norco, went viral after he was seen on video blasting a robber who was armed with a rifle.

  • Calif. Woman Dead After Artificial Christmas Tree Sparks Fire at the Home of Her Fiancés Family

    Destiny Abdrazack died in a Sacramento County house fire that began early Christmas morning after she and her fiancé's family fell asleep with the Christmas lights on

  • Social media influencer speaks out after racist, bigoted incident on Christmas Eve

    UCLA student and social media influencer Arine Kim said she was racially harassed by a stranger at an In-N-Out Burger on Christmas Eve. Kim, 20, and her friend Elliot Ha, both of Korean descent, were recording a TikTok of themselves eating at the California fast-food chain when they were approached by a man who called them "weird homosexuals," according to Kim. Kim, who had been recording the interaction the whole time, ultimately decided to post the real-time video of the incident to her TikTok account.

  • Patrick Shyu sparks debate after calling out 'Merry Christmas' as 'highly offensive'

    Twitter users mocked former Google and Meta tech lead Patrick Shyu after he tweeted that he finds the phrase “Merry Christmas” to be “highly offensive.” YouTuber Patrick Shyu, also known by his online moniker TechLead, tweeted his controversial opinion on Christmas day. “I find ‘Merry Christmas’ highly offensive,” the YouTuber wrote.

  • Man arrested for racist and homophobic rant at California In-and-Out on Christmas Eve

    Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, was charged with two counts of a hate crime

  • Starbucks Refused Union Contract Talks at 21 Cafes, NLRB Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. has illegally refused to negotiate at 21 recently unionized cafes in Washington state and Oregon, US labor board prosecutors alleged in a complaint.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $54

  • Woman arrested in South Carolina airport after attacking husband over 'indecent' photos on his phone: police

    A 55-year-old woman was arrested in South Carolina after police say she physically attacked her husband when she found indecent photos on his phone during vacation.

  • Detroit tow truck driver with concealed carry license fends off robber, shoots and kills man

    The Detroit Police Department said the alleged armed robber was targeting the tow truck driver without realizing he had a concealed pistol license.