Heron Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and Highlights Recent Corporate Updates
- Annual Net Product Sales Across the Company Grew 25% to $107.7 million in 2022, Compared to Annual Net Product Sales in 2021 -
- APONVIE™ Commercially Launched on March 6, 2023 -
- ZYNRELEF® Net Product Sales for Fourth Quarter of 2022 Increased 44% Over Prior Quarter to $3.9 Million -
- Oncology Care Franchise Net Product Sales for 2022 Grew 17% Over Prior Year to $97.5 Million –
SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic innovations that improve medical care, today announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and highlighted recent corporate updates.
Recent Corporate Updates
Acute Care Franchise
ZYNRELEF:
APONVIE:
Oncology Care Franchise
2022 Oncology Care Franchise Net Product Sales: For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, oncology care franchise net product sales were $26.1 million and $97.5 million, respectively, compared to $19.9 million and $83.4 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2021.
CINVANTI® Net Product Sales: Net product sales of CINVANTI (aprepitant) injectable emulsion for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were $23.1 million and $87.3 million, respectively, compared to $17.4 million and $73.5 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2021.
Validation of large-scale manufacturing of CINVANTI was completed, resulting in a significant reduction in cost of product sales beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022.
SUSTOL® Net Product Sales: Net product sales of SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were $3.0 million and $10.2 million, respectively, compared to $2.5 million and $9.9 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2021.
2023 Oncology Care Franchise Net Product Sales Guidance: Heron currently expects full-year 2023 net product sales for the oncology care franchise of $99 million to $103 million.
"2022 was an important year for Heron, highlighted by the expansion of our acute care franchise to cover the two most common concerns for patients and clinicians after surgery, pain and nausea and vomiting. We were thrilled with the approval and recent launch of our fourth commercial product, APONVIE, for PONV, and remain encouraged with the continued growth of ZYNRELEF sales even in a quarter where seasonal declines are anticipated," said Barry Quart, Pharm.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Heron. "In our oncology care franchise, we saw strong growth, exceeding our full-year 2022 guidance with $97.5 million in net product sales. In addition, the significant reduction in cost of goods for CINVANTI achieved in the fourth quarter will have an important impact on reducing cash burn in 2023 and beyond."
Financial Results
Net product sales for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were $30.0 million and $107.7 million, respectively, compared to $20.7 million and $86.3 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2021.
Heron's net loss for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $19.9 million, or $0.17 per share, and $182.0 million, or $1.67 per share, respectively, compared to $54.6 million, or $0.54 per share, and $220.7 million, or $2.24 per share, respectively, for the same periods in 2021. Net loss for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 included non-cash, stock-based compensation expense of $10.5 million and $43.0 million, respectively, compared to $12.9 million and $46.9 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2021.
As of December 31, 2022, Heron had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $84.9 million, compared to $157.6 million as of December 31, 2021. Net cash used for operating activities for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $37.5 million and $146.9 million, respectively, compared to $45.3 million and $203.4 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2021. The decrease in our net cash used for operating activities was primarily due to the reduction in headcount implemented in June 2022 and changes in working capital, as well as a decrease in net loss.
Conference Call and Webcast
Heron will host a conference call and webcast on March 23, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (646) 307-1963 for domestic callers and (800) 715-9871 for international callers. Please provide the operator with the passcode 7469717 to join the conference call. The conference call will also be available via webcast under the Investor Relations section of Heron's website at www.herontx.com. An archive of the teleconference and webcast will also be made available on Heron's website for 60 days following the call.
About ZYNRELEF for Postoperative Pain
ZYNRELEF is the first and only dual-acting local anesthetic that delivers a fixed-dose combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine and a low dose of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam. ZYNRELEF is the first and only extended-release local anesthetic to demonstrate in Phase 3 studies significantly reduced pain and significantly increased proportion of patients requiring no opioids through the first 72 hours following surgery compared to bupivacaine solution, the current standard-of-care local anesthetic for postoperative pain control. ZYNRELEF was initially approved by the FDA in May 2021 for use in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy and total knee arthroplasty. In December 2021, the FDA approved an expansion of ZYNRELEF's indication. In December 2022, we submitted an sNDA to support the proposed indication for greatly expanded use of ZYNRELEF in soft tissue and orthopedic surgical procedures, and the FDA assigned a PDUFA goal date of October 23, 2023. ZYNRELEF is now indicated in the U.S. in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after foot and ankle, small-to-medium open abdominal, and lower extremity total joint arthroplasty surgical procedures. Safety and efficacy have not been established in highly vascular surgeries, such as intrathoracic, large multilevel spinal, and head and neck procedures.
Please see full prescribing information, including Boxed Warning, at www.ZYNRELEF.com.
About APONVIE for PONV
APONVIE is a substance NK1 RA, indicated for the prevention of PONV in adults. Delivered via a 30-second IV push, APONVIE 32 mg was demonstrated to be bioequivalent to oral aprepitant 40 mg with rapid achievement of therapeutic drug levels. APONVIE is the same formulation as Heron's approved drug product CINVANTI. APONVIE is supplied in a single-dose vial that delivers the full 32 mg dose for PONV. APONVIE was approved by the FDA in September 2022.
Please see full prescribing information at www.APONVIE.com.
About CINVANTI for Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Prevention
CINVANTI, in combination with other antiemetic agents, is indicated in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (HEC) including high-dose cisplatin as a single-dose regimen, delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (MEC) as a single-dose regimen, and nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of MEC as a 3-day regimen. CINVANTI is an IV formulation of aprepitant, an NK1 RA. CINVANTI is the first IV formulation to directly deliver aprepitant, the active ingredient in EMEND® capsules. Aprepitant (including its prodrug, fosaprepitant) is the only single-agent NK1 RA to significantly reduce nausea and vomiting in both the acute phase (0–24 hours after chemotherapy) and the delayed phase (24–120 hours after chemotherapy). The FDA-approved dosing administration included in the U.S. prescribing information for CINVANTI include 100 mg or 130 mg administered as a 30-minute IV infusion or a 2-minute IV injection.
Please see full prescribing information at www.CINVANTI.com.
About SUSTOL for CINV Prevention
SUSTOL is indicated in combination with other antiemetics in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic chemotherapy (MEC) or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide (AC) combination chemotherapy regimens. SUSTOL is an extended-release, injectable 5-hydroxytryptamine type 3 RA that utilizes Heron's Biochronomer® drug delivery technology to maintain therapeutic levels of granisetron for ≥5 days. The SUSTOL global Phase 3 development program was comprised of two, large, guideline-based clinical studies that evaluated SUSTOL's efficacy and safety in more than 2,000 patients with cancer. SUSTOL's efficacy in preventing nausea and vomiting was evaluated in both the acute phase (0–24 hours after chemotherapy) and delayed phase (24–120 hours after chemotherapy).
Please see full prescribing information at www.SUSTOL.com.
About Heron Therapeutics, Inc.
Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic innovations that improve medical care. Our advanced science, patented technologies, and innovative approach to drug discovery and development have allowed us to create and commercialize a portfolio of products that aim to advance the standard-of-care for acute care and oncology patients. For more information, visit www.herontx.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Heron cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, uncertainties related to market conditions; the potential market opportunities for ZYNRELEF, APONVIE, CINVANTI and SUSTOL; the net product sales guidance for the oncology care franchise and the acute care franchise; the results of the commercial launch of APONVIE; the timing of the FDA's review process and whether the FDA approves the sNDA for ZYNRELEF to further expand the U.S. label; the potential additional market opportunity for the expanded U.S. label, if approved; the expected future balances of Heron's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments; the expected duration over which Heron's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balances will fund its operations; the ability for the Company to reach profitability; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and Heron takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.
Heron Therapeutics, Inc.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
(unaudited)
Net product sales
$ 30,028
$ 20,655
$ 107,672
$ 86,346
Operating expenses:
Cost of product sales
12,627
10,941
54,874
46,021
Research and development
11,057
28,877
107,506
130,821
General and administrative
8,924
9,887
37,437
40,153
Sales and marketing
17,775
24,487
82,513
87,179
Total operating expenses
50,383
74,192
282,330
304,174
Loss from operations
(20,355)
(53,537)
(174,658)
(217,828)
Other expense, net
486
(1,109)
(7,366)
(2,855)
Net loss
$ (19,869)
$ (54,646)
$ (182,024)
$ (220,683)
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$ (0.17)
$ (0.54)
$ (1.67)
$ (2.24)
Heron Therapeutics, Inc.
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 15,364
$ 90,541
Short-term investments
69,488
67,039
Accounts receivable, net
52,049
35,499
Inventory
54,573
48,382
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
13,961
12,962
Total current assets
205,435
254,423
Property and equipment, net
22,160
23,734
Right-of-use lease assets
7,645
9,829
Other assets
15,711
17,720
Total assets
$ 250,951
$ 305,706
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 3,225
$ 3,803
Accrued clinical and manufacturing liabilities
24,468
23,716
Accrued payroll and employee liabilities
13,416
15,263
Other accrued liabilities
38,552
25,859
Current lease liabilities
2,694
2,417
Total current liabilities
82,355
71,058
Non-current lease liabilities
5,499
7,996
Non-current convertible notes payable, net
149,284
149,082
Other non-current liabilities
241
—
Total liabilities
237,379
228,136
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
1,191
1,020
Additional paid-in capital
1,807,855
1,689,987
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(19)
(6)
Accumulated deficit
(1,795,455)
(1,613,431)
Total stockholders' equity
13,572
77,570
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 250,951
$ 305,706
Investor Relations and Media Contact:
David Szekeres
Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer
Heron Therapeutics, Inc.
dszekeres@herontx.com
858-251-4447
