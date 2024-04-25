Heron Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HRTX) Profit Outlook

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Heron Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HRTX) future prospects. Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The US$421m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$111m on 31 December 2023 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Heron Therapeutics will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Heron Therapeutics is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of US$30m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 69%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Heron Therapeutics' upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Heron Therapeutics currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

