Herpes Treatment Market size to grow by USD 723.04 Mn | Market Research Insights highlight increasing prevalence of herpes infection as Key Driver | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Herpes Treatment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis", the market will witness a YOY growth of 5.97% at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (herpes zoster and herpes simplex) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Herpes Treatment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read the Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The global Herpes Treatment Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • Cipla Inc.

  • Eli Lilly and Co.

  • Gilead Sciences Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Maruho Co. Ltd.

  • Merck and Co. Inc.

  • Novartis AG

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Viatris Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Get Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 41% of market growth. In North America, the US is the primary market for herpes medications. The market in this region will expand more slowly than the market in Asia. Over the course of the projection period, the presence of a sizable patient base will support the expansion of the herpes treatment market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Japan, Germany, France, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Herpes Treatment Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Buy the Sample Report Now!

Key Segment Analysis

The herpes zoster segment's market share growth for herpes treatments will be high. The herpes zoster market is anticipated to increase at a faster rate than average during the projected period due to the rising prevalence of the disease and anticipated therapeutic launches for its treatment. Herpes zoster instances are on the rise for a variety of reasons, including an increase in the elderly population and the number of immunocompromised individuals.

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global herpes treatment market as part of the global pharmaceuticals market within the global health care market. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the global pharmaceuticals market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

Click Here for Sample Report for highlights on Parent Market Analysis and Value Chain Analysis affecting the Herpes Treatment Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to an Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Rare Hemophilia Factors Market by Method and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vaginal Speculum Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Herpes Treatment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 723.04 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cipla Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Maruho Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Herpes zoster - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Herpes simplex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 COVID-19 impact and recovery for the segment

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 Key leading countries

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Competitive scenario

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • 10.4 Cipla Inc.

  • 10.5 Eli Lilly and Co.

  • 10.6 Gilead Sciences Inc.

  • 10.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 10.8 Maruho Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 10.10 Novartis AG

  • 10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • 10.12 Viatris Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herpes-treatment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-723-04-mn--market-research-insights-highlight-increasing-prevalence-of-herpes-infection-as-key-driver--technavio-301576079.html

SOURCE Technavio

