Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 4.51 Billion | By Product (vaccination and drug therapy) and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2026

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market value is set to grow by USD 4.51 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 14.67% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is segmented by Product (vaccination and drug therapy) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Moreover, the increased incidence of herpes zoster is notably driving the herpes zoster therapeutics market growth, although factors such as the weak pipeline for herpes zoster therapeutics may impede the market growth.

Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Maruho Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., and Novartis AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

The herpes zoster therapeutics market share growth by the vaccination segment will be significant during the forecast period. Vaccines are among the most important biologic therapies that help in the prevention of various disease outbreaks. The importance of vaccines comes from the fact that they are able to provide active immunization, wherein dead or live microbial antigens are administered to individuals before they are naturally infected by the antigen. After immunization, if the person gets infected by that antigen, there will be sufficient antibodies present in the body, which will rapidly eliminate that antigen. Such effective application of vaccines will positively impact the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography

The 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for herpes zoster therapeutics market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in ROW.

The sales of drugs and vaccines used in the treatment/prophylaxis of herpes zoster will facilitate the herpes zoster therapeutics market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Increased Incidence of Herpes Zoster to Drive the Market Growth

Exposure to ultraviolet radiation may suppress cell-mediated immunity, which can be a major factor responsible for the increased incidence of herpes zoster. Additionally, factors such as stress are expected to weaken the immune system of an individual. The weakened immune system further increases the risk of getting herpes zoster and other infectious diseases. Furthermore, tropical climate may be associated with the increasing incidence of shingles. Patients being treated for cancer and people with advanced HIV infection are at a greater risk of developing shingles. Thus, the increased incidence of herpes zoster across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Weak Pipeline for Herpes Zoster Therapeutics to Challenge the Market Growth

Despite the availability of vaccination for shingles, the worldwide acceptance of the vaccines has been varied across countries. The main reasons for the reduced acceptance of vaccines among patients include the fear of an upward shift in the peak of the age of the infection. Moreover, universal childhood varicella vaccination programs are not mandatory in most countries. Due to these factors, even though the global herpes zoster therapeutics market has huge growth potential, the realizable market for vaccines may remain low. This will make it less attractive for vaccine manufacturers. Thus, the weak pipeline for herpes zoster is expected to hinder the growth of the global herpes zoster therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Our Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The herpes zoster therapeutics market report offers information on several market vendors, including Abbott Laboratories, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Maruho Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., and Novartis AG among others.

Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on expanding their business activities in developed and rapidly emerging markets by launching products to compete in the market.

Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist herpes zoster therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the herpes zoster therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the herpes zoster therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of herpes zoster therapeutics market vendors

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.2 Market size 2021

3.3 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Product

5.3 Vaccination - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Vaccination - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Vaccination - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Drug therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 40: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increased incidence of herpes zoster

8.1.2 Rising geriatric population

8.1.3 Favorable reimbursement policies for medications, including vaccines

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Weak pipeline for herpes zoster therapeutics

8.2.2 High generic influx of generics

8.2.3 Patient propensity toward substitutes

Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Emerging innovative vaccines for disease management

8.3.2 Vaccination programs and initiatives providing free vaccines

8.3.3 Expanding research

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 48: Abbott Laboratories - Overview

Exhibit 49: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments

Exhibit 50: Abbott Laboratories - Key news

Exhibit 51: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings

Exhibit 52: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 53: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 60: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Cipla Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Cipla Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Cipla Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 63: Cipla Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: Cipla Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 65: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 66: Eli Lilly and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 67: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: Eli Lilly and Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 70: Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 71: Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 73: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview

Exhibit 74: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 75: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Maruho Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Maruho Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 78: Maruho Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 79: Maruho Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 80: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 81: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 82: Merck and Co. Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 83: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Novartis AG

Exhibit 85: Novartis AG - Overview

Exhibit 86: Novartis AG - Business segments

Exhibit 87: Novartis AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 88: Novartis AG - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

