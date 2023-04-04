Herschel just released its first-ever hardshell luggage right in time for spring travel

Shop Herschels brand new Heritage Hardshell range—available in carry-on, medium and large sizes.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Fans of Hershel Supply Co.'s range of durable backpacks and bags will be excited to discover that today, the brand has added hardshell luggage into its mix of offerings. The new Heritage Hardshell collection consists of carry-on and standard rolling luggage in a range of sizes ready to meet all your spring and summer travel needs.

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

The Herschel Heritage Hardshell luggage comes in two carry on sizes: Carry On ($225) and Carry On Large ($250), and two standard sizes: Medium ($300) and Large ($325). Each of the four bags in the collection is available in black, pink, gray, blue and yellow, and is constructed with 70% recycled polycarbonate for optimal impact resistance.

►Samsung deal: The Reviewed-approved Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds are $115 off right now

►Best sales: 5 best sales to shop this week at Samsung, Nordstrom, Wayfair and more

►The Nordstrom Spring sale is ending soon: Shop top style deals from Nike, Zella and Bobbi Brown

Herschel's all new roller bags are designed to be both lightweight and sturdy to handle all types of transit.

In terms of features, the brand new luggage boasts silent, 360°-rotating Hinomoto wheels, a retractable trolley handle and TSA-approved combination locks. The interior layout features a split design complete with a zippered mesh storage sleeve and buckled elastic garment straps.

Herschel backs the new luggage with its Limited Lifetime Warranty and also offers a 100 Day Trial policy, should you want to take the bag for a spin before it becomes your dedicated travel companion.

Shop Herschel Heritage Hardshell luggage

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Herschel Supply Co. releases first-ever hardshell luggage collection