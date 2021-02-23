U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,881.37
    +4.87 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,537.35
    +15.66 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,465.20
    -67.85 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.31
    -19.76 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.20
    -0.47 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.70
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    27.74
    +0.05 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2160
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3620
    -0.0080 (-0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4120
    +0.0055 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.2620
    +0.2090 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,469.94
    -5,793.85 (-10.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.39
    -25.96 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,625.94
    +13.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,156.03
    +138.11 (+0.46%)
     

Hersha Hospitality: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) on Tuesday reported a loss in funds from operations in its fourth quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based real estate investment trust said it had a funds from operations loss of $10.1 million, or 23 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a funds from operations loss of 39 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $44.8 million, or $1.16 per share.

The hotel real estate investment trust posted revenue of $35.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44.2 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations losses of $57.7 million, or $1.31 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $176.7 million.

The company's shares have climbed 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.15, a fall of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HT

