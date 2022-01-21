U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,265.37
    -450.02 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.92
    -385.10 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.77
    -0.78 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.60
    -9.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    -0.42 (-1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6840
    -0.4160 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,513.47
    -4,337.10 (-10.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.92
    +634.25 (+261.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend Classification for 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hersha Hospitality Trust
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HT
  • HT-PC
  • HT-PD
  • HT-PE

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT); (“Hersha” or “the Company”), owner of high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations, today announced the tax classification of its Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (“Series C Preferred Shares”), Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (“Series D Preferred Shares”) and Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (“Series E Preferred Shares”) distributions for 2021 for Federal income tax reporting purposes. The tax information provided below should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. Shareholders should consult their tax advisors as to the tax treatment of the distributions.

SERIES C PREFERRED SHARES

Record Dates

Paid Dates

Total Cash Distribution Per Share

Taxable Ordinary Income

Total Capital Gain Distribution

Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

Nontaxable Distribution (Return of Capital)*

Section 199A Dividends

Section 897 Capital Gain

Section 1061 One-Year Capital Gain**

Section 1061 Three-Year Capital Gain**

3/19/2021

3/26/2021

$

1.718800

$

-

$

1.718800

$

1.286282

$

-

$

-

$

1.718800

$

-

$

-

4/1/2021

4/15/2021

$

0.429700

$

-

$

0.429700

$

0.321570

$

-

$

-

$

0.429700

$

-

$

-

7/1/2021

7/15/2021

$

0.429700

$

-

$

0.429700

$

0.321570

$

-

$

-

$

0.429700

$

-

$

-

10/1/2021

10/15/2021

$

0.429700

$

-

$

0.429700

$

0.321570

$

-

$

-

$

0.429700

$

-

$

-

TOTAL

$

3.007900

$

-

$

3.007900

$

2.250992

$

-

$

-

$

3.007900

$

-

$

-

Percent

100.00

%

N/A

100.00

%

74.84

%

N/A

N/A

100.00

%

N/A

N/A

The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Series C Preferred Shares is 427825401

SERIES D PREFERRED SHARES

Record Dates

Paid Dates

Total Cash Distribution Per Share

Taxable Ordinary Income

Total Capital Gain Distribution

Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

Nontaxable Distribution (Return of Capital)*

Section 199A Dividends

Section 897 Capital Gain

Section 1061 One-Year Capital Gain**

Section 1061 Three-Year Capital Gain**

3/19/2021

3/26/2021

$

1.625000

$

-

$

1.625000

$

1.216086

$

-

$

-

$

1.625000

$

-

$

-

4/1/2021

4/15/2021

$

0.406250

$

-

$

0.406250

$

0.304021

$

-

$

-

$

0.406250

$

-

$

-

7/1/2021

7/15/2021

$

0.406250

$

-

$

0.406250

$

0.304021

$

-

$

-

$

0.406250

$

-

$

-

10/1/2021

10/15/2021

$

0.406250

$

-

$

0.406250

$

0.304021

$

-

$

-

$

0.406250

$

-

$

-

TOTAL

$

2.843750

$

-

$

2.843750

$

2.128149

$

-

$

-

$

2.843750

$

-

$

-

Percent

100.00

%

N/A

100.00

%

74.84

%

N/A

N/A

100.00

%

N/A

N/A

The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Series D Preferred Shares is 427825609

SERIES E PREFERRED SHARES

Record Dates

Paid Dates

Total Cash Distribution Per Share

Taxable Ordinary Income

Total Capital Gain Distribution

Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

Nontaxable Distribution (Return of Capital)*

Section 199A Dividends

Section 897 Capital Gain

Section 1061 One-Year Capital Gain**

Section 1061 Three-Year Capital Gain**

3/19/2021

3/26/2021

$

1.625000

$

-

$

1.625000

$

1.216086

$

-

$

-

$

1.625000

$

-

$

-

4/1/2021

4/15/2021

$

0.406250

$

-

$

0.406250

$

0.304021

$

-

$

-

$

0.406250

$

-

$

-

7/1/2021

7/15/2021

$

0.406250

$

-

$

0.406250

$

0.304021

$

-

$

-

$

0.406250

$

-

$

-

10/1/2021

10/15/2021

$

0.406250

$

-

$

0.406250

$

0.304021

$

-

$

-

$

0.406250

$

-

$

-

TOTAL

$

2.843750

$

-

$

2.843750

$

2.128149

$

-

$

-

$

2.843750

$

-

$

-

Percent

100.00

%

N/A

100.00

%

74.84

%

N/A

N/A

100.00

%

N/A

N/A

The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Series E Preferred Shares is 427825708

* Distributions will reduce a shareholder's adjusted tax basis in its shares. Any amount of the distribution that exceeds a shareholder's adjusted tax basis in its shares will be treated as gain from the sale or exchange of property.

** Additional Information Pursuant to Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c): The total Box 2a capital gain distributions are Section 1231 gains and therefore are not taken into account for purposes of section 1061 under Reg. 1.1061-4(b)(7)(i).

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high-quality hotels in urban gateway markets and regional resort destinations. The Company's 36 hotels totaling 5,802 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “HT”. For more information on the Company, and the Company’s hotel portfolio, please visit the Company’s website at www.hersha.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statement. For a description of these factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time.

Contact: Michael Gillespie, Chief Accounting Officer
Phone: (717) 236-4400


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shopify Stock Fell More Than 5% This Morning

    Shares of e-commerce technology-darling Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were down 7.6% today as of 11:50 a.m. ET. The broader market indices had clawed back steep early losses, but no such luck for Shopify, as richly valued names continue to get punished. The drop is particularly confounding because Shopify just inked a deal with Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ: JD).

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Crashed This Week

    The start-up battery maker for electric vehicles is exploring other options, and the market isn't impressed.

  • Stock market: How investors should think about the ongoing rout

    Hennion & Walsh Chief Investment Officer Kevin Mahn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss low trading sessions during market volatility, how investors should listen to their risk tolerance, what investment opportunities are making themselves known, and high interest rates.

  • ‘Godfather’ of technical analysis says the stock market could fall 20% or more, but don’t panic: ‘This market really, really did unbelievable’ for 18 months

    Prominent market technician Ralph Acampora says the recent bout of market volatility has him uneasy and now he's forecasting a deeper drop in the market.

  • Shopify Tumbles on a Report of It Terminating Fulfillment Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. plunged by the most since March 2020 amid a report that the Canadian e-commerce company terminated contracts with several warehouse and fulfillment partners.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Selloff Leads Stocks Lower; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000Early Omicron Breakthroughs Show mR

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Why SunPower's Shares Fell 15.8% Friday

    Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) slumped 15.8% in early trading Friday. SunPower released preliminary fourth-quarter earnings after the market closed on Thursday and investors were underwhelmed. One concern in the report was that SunPower was replacing third-party connectors in its light commercial value-added reseller and commercial and industrial solutions systems (CIS) because the company said it had found a cracking issue in the connectors.

  • Stock market: ‘Fundamentals start to reappear’ when liquidity conditions change, strategist says

    Head of CIO portfolio strategy for Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank Niladri Mukherjee joins Yahoo Finance Live to give an outlook on the market for this week.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • Here’s one reason the stock market is selling off in the final hour of trade: ‘We’ve shifted from buy the dip to sell the rally,’ says analyst

    On Thursday, a flirtation with a respectable comeback a day after entering correction territory proved short-lived, with the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) notching another ugly reversal on Thursday. Thursday’s move appeared to be a head-scratcher for some participants as it seemed likely that the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite might finally finish higher, with momentum buoying the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the S&P 500 (SPX) benchmarks and bargain hunters swooping in. Read: The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971.

  • Billionaire Izzy Englander is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks that Izzy Englander has sold in Q3. You can skip our detailed analysis of his hedge fund and recent developments, and go directly to read Billionaire Izzy Englander is Selling These 5 Stocks. Israel Englander is one of the most prominent hedge fund managers of all […]

  • VIX Curve Inverts in Time-Honored Bull Signal Tied to Peak Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Selling has gotten intense enough in stocks that volatility indexes are pricing more turbulence in the here and now than in the future. The setup, known as an inverted VIX, is sometimes viewed as a positive for those hoping markets will calm.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Selloff Leads Stocks Lower; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppCrypto Selloff Pushes

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped Before Earnings

    On Wednesday, Jan. 26, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will report its Q4 earnings for fiscal year 2021 -- so the fact that Tesla stock is falling today doesn't portend particularly well. As of 11 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is trading down 2.5% -- about five times worse than the decline on the broader Nasdaq index. Why Tesla stock is down isn't immediately clear.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) isn't giving its shareholders any respite -- the electric vehicle (EV) stock was down by 22.6% for the week as of 10:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. At this point, Rivian has declined by a whopping 41% year to date. Given that the market had already been warned, investors shouldn't have been surprised when Rivian announced the actual numbers.

  • Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Were Getting Crushed on Friday

    Russia may be considering a ban on cryptocurrencies, which might be negatively impacting the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization: Bitcoin. For its part, Bitcoin is down about 11% over the past 24 hours, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Take Off in February

    Novavax has been both a promising and frustrating stock to own recently. It's promising in the sense that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate could give the company a slice of what's proving to be a very large pie. The frustrating part about Novavax is that it has continually pushed back its schedule for applying to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

  • Block: Negative Sentiment to Turn Positive Shortly, Says Analyst

    The narrative around Block (SQ) right now is one that is not unique in the fintech space. A changing macro environment, concerns over decelerating growth, and difficult comps after the pandemic-driven growth are all reasons why sentiment has soured on this name. But sentiment is not set in stone, at least if there’s enough evidence to support the notion the various concerns can be addressed. Assessing this previous high-flyer’s prospects, Deutsche Bank’s Bryan Keane thinks there are enough reaso

  • Chewy's Price Target Is Trimmed

    A Piper Sandler analyst points to rising costs and decelerating revenue growth as the leading causes for the lower value.

  • Royal Dutch no more - Shell officially changes name

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shell officially changed its name on Friday, ditching "Royal Dutch", which has been part of its identity since 1907, following plans to scrap its dual share structure and move its head office from the Netherlands to Britain. The London and Amsterdam stock exchanges will reflect the name change on Jan. 25 while the New York Stock Exchange will follow on Jan. 31. The change will not affect share ownership and the A shares and B shares will remain unchanged for the time being, Shell said.

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Plunging This Week

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock is taking the worst drubbing, down 19.7% as of the market close on Thursday. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were sinking 17.2%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) stocks were falling 18.5% and 16.2%, respectively.