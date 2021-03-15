U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,968.94
    +25.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,953.46
    +174.82 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,459.71
    +139.84 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,360.17
    +7.38 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.33
    -0.28 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.80
    +10.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    +0.41 (+1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1935
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6070
    -0.0280 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3900
    -0.0023 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1270
    +0.1090 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,676.26
    -3,354.67 (-5.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,127.79
    -66.45 (-5.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,749.70
    -11.77 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,766.97
    +49.14 (+0.17%)
     

Hersha Hospitality Trust to Report First Quarter 2021 Earnings on April 28, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hersha Hospitality Trust
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHILADELPHIA, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) (“Hersha” or the “Company”), owner of high-quality hotels in urban gateway markets and regional resort destinations, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the first quarter 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Hosting the call will be Mr. Jay H. Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Neil H. Shah, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Ashish Parikh, Chief Financial Officer.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hersha.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-317-6003 or 1-412-317-6061 for international participants and entering the passcode 3350361 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call. A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, April 29, 2021 through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Friday, May 28, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for international participants. The passcode for the replay is 10153287. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high-quality hotels in urban gateway markets and regional resort destinations. The Company's 37 hotels totaling 5,845 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “HT.” For more information on the Company, and the Company’s hotel portfolio, please visit the Company's website at www.hersha.com

Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statement. For a description of factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time.

Contact:

Ashish Parikh, Chief Financial Officer
Greg Costa, Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (215) 238-1046


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Falls After Weekend Rally Pushes Token to Fresh Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped Monday as traders eased up on stimulus-fueled bets that had powered the digital token to a fresh record over the weekend.The largest cryptocurrency slumped by as much as 9.2% before trading at $56,131 as of 1:04 p.m. in New York, after topping out at $61,742 on Saturday. Bitcoin reached its latest all-time high on optimism that some of the pandemic relief payments in the U.S. will end up chasing the digital token’s towering rally.“The stimulus news was bid up by everyone in the Bitcoin world over the weekend,” Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer for Arca, an investment management firm specializing in digital assets, said in a phone interview. “Then we came in last night, futures were flat, 10-year was flat, and all of a sudden that started to unwind because there wasn’t nearly as much of a bullish overtone as some of the Bitcoin traders thought there might be.”Dorman also pointed out how leverage in crypto markets can lead to selling pressure amid broader declines.“There’s just an insane amount of leverage in the system at all times,” he said. “During any period of exuberance, you see investors borrowing to lever up, and over the weekend we saw all the risk metrics we watch start to really get frothy. Generally, when that starts to happen, it’s only a matter of time before the slightest hiccup starts to liquidate those levered positions.”The lively debate over the scope for more stimulus-fueled gains, and whether it’s even possible to work out a long-term value for Bitcoin, continues apace. The token has climbed more than 1,000% in the past year, pushed higher by signs of increased institutional and corporate interest alongside the usual speculative demand.Crypto has seen “some good flow, with traders front running U.S. stimulus checks,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd., wrote in a note, adding Bitcoin needs to stay above the previous high of just over $58,000 to bolster confidence in a “new bull leg.”Bitcoin-Gold Ratio Hits Record After Token’s 1,000% Jump: ChartJeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda Asia Pacific Pte, and Matt Maley of Miller Tabak + Co both see the potential for further gains based on some recent chart patterns. Bitcoin could rally toward $75,000 “very quickly,” Maley said. Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Mike McGlone has said $100,000 could be the next threshold.The fortunes of a range of companies are increasingly tied to the cryptocurrency, from listed Bitcoin miners and brokers to firms that have invested in the token.For instance, the correlation coefficient between Bitcoin and an equal-weighted basket of five stocks which have announced investments in the digital currency -- Tesla Inc., MicroStrategy Inc., Square Inc., Meitu Inc. and Aker ASA -- has surged to an average of 0.72 this year from 0.26 in 2020.Crypto watchers are trying to gauge the outlook. Greg Waisman, the co-founder of the global payment network Mercuryo, said in emailed comments Sunday there is some recent “whale activity,” where coins from 2013 were being moved for the first time. Such events, he said, usually lead to selloffs.(An earlier version corrected Nick Jones’s title.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow bounces off fresh record but tech rebounds; AMC roars

    Stocks are poised to keep rallying, with traders warily eyeing rising Treasury yields.

  • Huawei CFO to appear in Canada court for final phase of extradition hearings

    Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will appear in a Canadian court on Monday as her U.S. extradition case enters its last phase of arguments leading to a final hearing in May. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant for allegedly misleading HBSC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions. After two years of legal proceedings, Meng's case now enters the final stretch leading up to a decision from Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes in British Columbia's Supreme Court on whether to extradite her, pending approval from the federal minister of justice.

  • Australia Pensions Ink Deal to Create $155 Billion Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of Australia’s largest pension funds moved a step closer to creating a A$200 billion ($155 billion) giant as the world’s fourth-biggest pension pot consolidates.QSuper and Sunsuper Pty. have signed a deal to merge, the two funds said in a joint statement Monday. The Brisbane-based funds will combine by September to create the country’s second-largest pension fund.“This historic agreement will pave the way for the creation of an unquestionably strong superannuation fund with the scale to deliver outstanding services, greater efficiencies and lower costs for members,” according to the statement.Australia’s A$3 trillion pension industry is consolidating amid increased scrutiny of under-performing funds and growing pressure to cut fees and boost returns. Tasplan and MTAA Super will combine into a A$23 billion fund by the end of this month, while Construction & Building Unions Superannuation and Media Super will merge by year’s end.Read More: Worst Australian Pension Funds Warned to Improve or Shut DownWhile policy makers and regulators are encouraging smaller, poor-performing funds to merge, so far industry consolidation is occurring at the big end of the spectrum with the biggest firms and top performers tying up to get even bigger. Aware Super last year completed mergers with VicSuper and WA Super, growing into a A$140 billion fund.QSuper has about A$120 billion in funds under administration and looks after the retirement savings for Queensland state government employees. Sunsuper has about A$80 billion in savings for employees of corporations including Unilever Plc and Virgin Australia.The combined fund’s board will consist of existing directors, to be headed by QSuper chairman Don Luke, according to the statement. Sunsuper chief executive Bernard Reilly will lead the merged fund as CEO. More details of the organization’s structure and senior management, including chief investment officer, will be disclosed in coming months, the statement said.The Queensland state government earlier Monday supported the merger, on condition the combined fund and its chief executive are based in the state capital Brisbane. Support is also conditional on the government’s fund manager QIC Ltd. managing some of the assets, the Australian Financial Review reported earlier.QIC will continue to invest the government’s defined benefit pension plan, a QSuper spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Both funds have existing mandates with the manager, and any future investment decisions will be made in the best interests of members, the statement said.The current CEO of QSuper, Michael Pennisi, didn’t seek a role in the new organisation and will leave the fund in September, according to the statement.(Adds details on senior leadership of merged fund in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brexit Hands Traders a Lucrative Way to Play Power Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders have found a new way to make money in the U.K. electricity market since the country left the European Union.Since Brexit, the price of short-term U.K. power is being set on two exchanges at different times, allowing traders to exploit any deviation between the results. The price for the same contract should be the identical but the difference can be as much as 500 pounds ($697) per megawatt-hour, a seven-fold increase over the average next-day rate.Using two auctions creates a market inefficiency that increases costs for consumers. It may also give larger players that own multiple power stations too much market power, according to Rajiv Gogna, a partner at Lane Clark and Peacock LLP.“Larger portfolios will possess more information not visible to the market and have the collateral to operate on both auctions, giving them the theoretical ability to price arbitrage in some situations,” Gogna said.For about a decade, U.K. prices for whole-day and hourly power contracts have been settled jointly through auctions on Nord Pool Spot AS in Oslo and Paris-based Epex Spot SE. That co-operation ended after the Brexit transition period. Nord Pool now settles its daily prices about 30 minutes before Epex.Traders “are happy to try and use the new arrangements to their advantage,” said Phil Hewitt, a director at energy consultancy Enappsys Ltd. “Getting a good spread between the two auctions is good if you call it right, you can book healthy profits in 30 minutes.”Epex has about a third of the trading volume and the participants tend to be small traders and asset providers, while Nord Pool members are usually larger and more well established, Hewitt said. Companies are increasingly getting access to both exchanges to take advantage of the arbitrage opportunity.Price differences have been widest on days when Britain is short of power supplies -- such as when wind generation is low or there are unplanned outages at power stations.The reason for the price gaps comes down to the different companies using the exchanges and the type of generation in their portfolio. Renewable generators, with fewer fixed costs, might be willing to take a lower price for their output than gas-fired power plants.Ultimately the market’s inefficiency will increase costs for consumers as the risk and trader margin will need to be priced in to the cost of supply, said Hewitt.Both exchanges have expressed willingness to synchronize their U.K. auctions and future trading arrangements are expected to see the British market re-connected in some form with the EU. For most of Europe, trading is linked up in one big marketplace, a project that has taken 15 years and which the U.K. is now excluded from.Nord Pool’s U.K. market has gained new members since Brexit, which it attributes more to its dominance in the day-ahead market and “not specifically related to spreads between the two auctions,” said Emma McKiernan, the director of Nordic, Baltic, U.K. and Ireland at Nord Pool.Epex has also seen a surge in trading since the beginning of the year in its markets, including the U.K. where the number of participants is the highest ever.“The growing activity is partly due to arbitrage, but mainly a shift in the structure of the electricity trading sector itself,” Epex said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei Pivots to Fish Farms, Mining After U.S. Blocks Its Phones

    (Bloomberg) -- Six months after the Trump administration dealt a crushing blow to Huawei Technologies Co.’s smartphone business, the Chinese telecommunications giant is turning to less glamorous alternatives that may eventually offset the decline of its biggest revenue contributor.Among its newest customers is a fish farm in eastern China that’s twice the size of New York’s Central Park. The farm is covered with tens of thousands of solar panels outfitted with Huawei’s inverters to shield its fish from excessive sunlight while generating power. About 370 miles to the west in coal-rich Shanxi province, wireless sensors and cameras deep beneath the earth monitor oxygen levels and potential machine malfunctions in mine pit -- all supplied by the tech titan. And next month, a shiny new electric car featuring its lidar sensor will debut at China’s largest auto show.Once the world’s largest smartphone maker, the Chinese corporation has seen a series of U.S. sanctions almost obliterate its lucrative consumer business. With the Biden administration keeping up the pressure on Huawei, billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has directed the company to grow its roster of enterprise clients in transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and other industries. Huawei is the world’s leading supplier of inverters and it’s now banking on growing those sales alongside its cloud services and data analytics solutions to help the 190,000-employee business survive.“It’s very unlikely that the U.S. will remove us from the Entity List,” Ren said last month at the opening of a mining innovation laboratory partly sponsored by Huawei. “Right now, we just want to work harder and keep looking for new opportunities to survive.”Ren said the new initiatives may offset the drop in its handset business “more or less within this year,” though the company declined to provide specific figures. Its consumer unit generated revenue of 256 billion yuan ($39 billion) in the first six months of 2020, more than half of the company’s total. It managed “marginal growth” in sales and profit last year, thanks to record 5G base station orders and strong smartphone sales in the first half.Huawei has been exploring business opportunities beyond telecom gear and smartphones for years but the efforts took on new urgency after phone shipments tumbled 42% in the final three months of 2020, largely due to a Trump-era order that cut off its ability to obtain the most advanced semiconductors.The Biden administration has informed some suppliers of tighter conditions on previously approved export licenses, prohibiting items for use in or with 5G devices, according to people familiar with the move. On Friday, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission also included Huawei in a list of companies whose telecommunications and video equipment “pose an unacceptable risk to national security.” Read more: How Huawei Landed at the Center of Global Tech Tussle: QuickTakeThe U.S. ban has had limited impact on Huawei’s emerging businesses, as most of the components required are available from Chinese suppliers, according to a person directly involved in the initiative. To meet the increasing demand from contractors including Huawei, local suppliers are squeezing better performance from mature technologies that Washington hasn’t banned, the person said, declining to be identified discussing internal matters.The most advanced chips in Huawei’s inverters, used to convert the electrical output from solar panels, rely on 28-nanometer technology, which Chinese companies are capable of manufacturing. Other components, such as power modules, can be made by 90nm technology or older. Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co. and China Resources Microelectronics Ltd. are among the top power diode producers in China.Each inverter -- slightly bigger than an outdoor unit of a central air conditioner -- can sell for over 20,000 yuan, more than Huawei’s latest high-end Mate X2 foldable phone. The company is planning to roll out more of its photovoltaic inverters, as Beijing’s push to have carbon emissions in the world’s second-largest economy peak by 2030 drive investments in renewable energy.Like its solar inverter business, the chips required for Huawei’s automotive systems are less sophisticated than mobile phone processors and can partly be sourced from European suppliers, according to one person familiar with the matter. That’s allowed Huawei to double down on the car industry, moving engineers from other business units to work on sensors for self-driving cars and power units for electric vehicles.While the company has denied it plans to launch EVs under its own brand, Huawei’s worked with several manufacturers to test its autonomous driving and driver-car interaction technologies. Its entertainment features can be found in Mercedes-Benz sedans and the firm has teamed up with domestic electric automobile makers such as BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co. to develop smart car systems. The first model under its partnership with the Chinese EV maker, the Arcfox αS HBT, will be unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2021 in April.Another initiative dubbed 5GtoB involves Huawei deploying 5G technology to areas ranging from health care to airplane manufacturing. The company has helped China build the world’s largest 5G network, supplying more than half of the 720,000 base stations operating across the nation. Now it’s seeking to use the country’s 5G connectivity to help pandemic-hit businesses automate factory lines -- joining fellow tech behemoths such as Xiaomi Corp. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in trying to modernize manufacturing -- and digitize once labor-intensive industries like mining.Huawei has signed over 1,000 5GtoB deals in more than 20 sectors with help from telecom carriers and partners, according to rotating chairman Ken Hu. Online education, entertainment and transportation are among the sectors it plans to explore, he said. The firm in January gave smartphone czar Richard Yu a new role to shepherd its rapidly-growing cloud and AI businesses.“The adoption of 5G in mining, medical services and manufacturing is getting clearer and some of the applications are being used nationwide,” Liu Liehong, vice-minister for industry and information technology, said at an industry event in Shanghai last month.Ren is personally leading the expansion into mining, meeting with local officials and inspecting coal pits in Shanxi province. “Most information communications technology companies didn’t think of mining as a field where they can make market breakthroughs, but we did,” the billionaire told reporters last month. “China has around 5,300 coal mines and 2,700 ore mines. If we can serve these 8,000-plus mines well, we could expand our services to mines outside China.”Read more: China’s Coal Industry Fights for Survival in a Greener WorldWhile Huawei’s betting that inverters, electronic mining solutions and smart car software may compensate for the decline of smartphones, its longer-term future -- and its ability to continue powering China’s 5G roll-out -- remains clouded. Its HiSilicon subsidiary had been the country’s most capable chipset designer, making the high-end processors that power the company’s smartphones and wireless base stations, before Washington cut off access to the latest chip-design software and contract manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.For now, the company has told its wireless customers it has enough communications chips to support base station constructions in 2021. But it’s unclear how long those stocks can last, and what options Huawei has once those inventories eventually deplete. Wireless operators have been cautious on their 5G build-out and there is “plenty of uncertainty” whether Huawei will be able to continue providing equipment in the longer term, Jefferies analyst Edison Lee wrote in a note earlier this month. “The ongoing political frictions have cast shadows on the business operations of Huawei and other Chinese firms in the foreseeable future and strategic investment in emerging technologies is key to Huawei’s sustainable business growth,” said Charlie Dai, principal analyst at Forrester Research Inc.(Updates with FCC designation in seventh paragraph, analyst’s comment in second-last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bailey Says Market Rate Rise Reflects Optimism in U.K.

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said an increase in interest rates in financial markets reflects optimism that the U.K. economy will bounce back shortly.The remarks sidestep the concern that policy makers in continental Europe and parts of Asia have expressed about rising bond yields as a threat to a recovery. It suggests the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee will maintain its current pace of stimulus when officials announce their next decision on Thursday.“We have seen some increase in interest rates over the last month or so, as have other countries,” Bailey said Monday in an interview on British Broadcasting Corp. “Today” program on Radio 4. “My assessment so far is that is consistent with the change in the economic outlook.”Yields on the U.K. government’s benchmark 10-year gilt have risen to 0.82% from as little as 0.17% at the start of the year. The market was little changed this morning after Bailey’s remarks.His comments contrast with the European Central Bank’s determination to keep a lid on yields. Last week, that bank said it will bring forward bond purchases to check a steepening of yields that could raise the cost of borrowing across the economy.Read More: ECB Ramps Up Bond-Buying Speed to Contain Rising YieldsBailey maintained a more neutral stance, noting there’s both upside and downside risks to in the U.K. economy. He said Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s decision to extend furlough payments is “helpful” because it will reduce the peak of unemployment.The economic outlook will be in part dictated by whether and how British households use the savings they have built up during the pandemic, he said. The BOE currently estimates that 5% of the funds accumulated will be spent, but Chief Economist Andy Haldane has publicly said that the amount could be far larger, unleashing a wave of consumption when restrictions lift.Bailey called the BOE’s official projection “fairly cautious” and said it could end up being larger.“The question then is to what use will all those savings be put, and over what period of time,” he said. “It could introduce more consumption, more demand into the economy. But let me say in the other side of course, if we were to get a return of variants of Covid which caused, necessarily, restrictions to be put in place again, that would have the other effect.”The MPC would need to see greater than normal levels of evidence that any increase in inflation over the coming months was sustained before tightening policy, he said. Should more stimulus be needed, he reiterated that the bank has not run out of tools.Currently, the bank is buying about 4.4 billion pounds of bonds a week, heading toward a target of 150 billion pounds of purchases this year. Officials have said the pace of that buying may slow later in the year. Economists expect no change to be announced this week.(Updates with comment from interview from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Will there be a fourth stimulus check, after the current third round?

    Some lawmakers are already pressing President Joe Biden to give you more relief money.

  • Bitcoin falls after weekend record high as India considers a ban

    Bitcoin dropped on Monday, falling from a record high above $60,000 over the weekend, as investors digested a potential ban from India on cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrency had hit a record high of $61,781.83 on Saturday after U.S. President Joe Biden signed off on his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus and ordered an acceleration in vaccinations. Because some investors tend to see bitcoin as a hedge against inflation, analysts believe the rise of bitcoin has been helped by the prospects of a steep economic recovery.

  • COVID-19 stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.

  • Biden Eyes First Major Tax Hike Since 1993 in Next Economic Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is planning the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to help pay for the long-term economic program designed as a follow-up to his pandemic-relief bill, according to people familiar with the matter.Unlike the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus act, the next initiative, which is expected to be even bigger, won’t rely just on government debt as a funding source. While it’s been increasingly clear that tax hikes will be a component -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said at least part of the next bill will have to be paid for, and pointed to higher rates -- key advisers are now making preparations for a package of measures that could include an increase in both the corporate tax rate and the individual rate for high earners.With each tax break and credit having its own lobbying constituency to back it, tinkering with rates is fraught with political risk. That helps explain why the tax hikes in Bill Clinton’s signature 1993 overhaul stand out from the modest modifications done since.For the Biden administration, the planned changes are an opportunity not just to fund key initiatives like infrastructure, climate and expanded help for poorer Americans, but also to address what Democrats argue are inequities in the tax system itself. The plan will test both Biden’s capacity to woo Republicans and Democrats’ ability to remain unified.“His whole outlook has always been that Americans believe tax policy needs to be fair, and he has viewed all of his policy options through that lens,” said Sarah Bianchi, head of U.S. public policy at Evercore ISI and a former economic aide to Biden. “That is why the focus is on addressing the unequal treatment between work and wealth.”While the White House has rejected an outright wealth tax, as proposed by progressive Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, the administration’s current thinking does target the wealthy.The White House is expected to propose a suite of tax increases, mostly mirroring Biden’s 2020 campaign proposals, according to four people familiar with the discussions.The tax hikes included in any broader infrastructure and jobs package are likely to include repealing portions of President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law that benefit corporations and wealthy individuals, as well as making other changes to make the tax code more progressive, said the people familiar with the plan.The following are among proposals currently planned or under consideration, according to the people, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private:Raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%Paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnershipsRaising the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000Expanding the estate tax’s reachA higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. (Biden on the campaign trail proposed applying income-tax rates, which would be higher)White House economist Heather Boushey underlined that Biden doesn’t intend to boost taxes on people earning less than $400,000 a year. But for “folks at the top who’ve been able to benefit from this economy and haven’t been this hard hit, there’s a lot of room there to think about what kinds of revenue we can raise,” she said in a Bloomberg TV interview Monday.An independent analysis of the Biden campaign tax plan done by the Tax Policy Center estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over a decade, though the administration’s plan is likely to be smaller. Bianchi earlier this month wrote that congressional Democrats might agree to $500 billion.The overall program has yet to be unveiled, with analysts penciling in $2 trillion to $4 trillion. No date has yet been set for an announcement, though the White House said the plan would follow the signing of the Covid-19 relief bill.An outstanding question for Democrats is which parts of the package need to be funded, amid debate over whether infrastructure ultimately pays for itself -- especially given current borrowing costs, which remain historically low. Efforts to make the expanded child tax credit in the pandemic-aid bill permanent -- something with a price tag estimated at more than $1 trillion over a decade -- could be harder to sell if pitched as entirely debt-financed.What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...“The next major legislative initiative, infrastructure investment, could provide the sort of durable economic gains that not only support higher pay, but promote diffusion of those gains across demographic lines and political persuasions.”--Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger, U.S. economistsFor the full report, click hereDemocrats would need at least 10 Republicans to back the bill to move it under regular Senate rules. But GOP members are signaling they are prepared to fight.“We’ll have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month, predicting Democrats would pursue a reconciliation bill that forgoes the GOP and would aim for a corporate tax even higher than 28%.Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House Ways & Means Committee, said, “There seems to a be a real drive to tax investment of capital gains at marginal income rates,” and called that a “terrible economic mistake.”While about 18% of the George W. Bush administration’s tax cuts were allowed to expire in a 2013 deal, and other legislation has seen some increases in levies, 1993 marks the last comprehensive set of increases, experts say. That bill passed on a two-vote margin in the House and required the vice president to break a tie in the Senate.“I don’t think it is an understatement to say the current partisan environment is more severe than 1993” said Ken Kies, managing director of the Federal Policy Group, a former chief of staff of the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. “So you can draw your own conclusions” about prospects for a deal this year, he said.Still, there could be some tax initiatives Republicans could get behind. One is a shift from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects.Read More: By-the-Mile Vehicle Tax to Help Fund Infrastructure Gains SteamAnother is more money for Internal Revenue Service enforcement -- a way to boost revenue without raising rates. Estimates have found that for every additional $1 spent on IRS audits, the agency brings in an additional $3 to $5.Democrats are also looking to revise tax laws that they say don’t do enough to stop U.S. companies from shifting jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue, one aide said. Republicans could potentially support incentives, though it’s unclear whether they’d back penalties.White House officials including deputy director of the National Economic Council, David Kamin -- who wrote a 2019 paper on “Taxing the Rich” -- are in the process of fleshing out the Biden tax plans.As for timing, if passed, tax measures would likely take effect in 2022 -- though some lawmakers and Biden supporters outside the administration have argued for holding off while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.Lawmakers have their own ideas for tax reforms. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden wants to consolidate energy tax breaks and require investors to pay taxes regularly on their investments including stocks and bonds that have unrealized gains.“A nurse pays taxes with every single paycheck. A billionaire in an affluent suburb on the other hand can defer paying taxes month after month to the point where their paying taxes is pretty much optional,” Wyden told Bloomberg in an interview. “I don’t think that’s right.”Warren has pitched a wealth tax, while House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters has said she would like to consider a financial-transaction tax.Democratic strategists see the next package as effectively the last chance to reshape the U.S. economy on a grand scale before lawmakers turn to the 2022 mid-term campaign.“Normally, the party in power gets one or two shots to do major legislative packages,” said Chuck Marr, senior director of Federal Tax Policy at the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. “This is the next shot.”(Updates with White House economist comments in first paragraph after bullet-pointed section.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rate-Hike Bets Offer Cushion After Emerging-Market Currency Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market currencies could catch a breather following their biggest four-week slide in more than a year as investors bet on a more hawkish tone from central banks in the developing world.Turkey and Brazil may deliver the Group of 20’s first rate hikes in 2021 this week, potentially lending support to two currencies caught in the crosshairs amid surging U.S. Treasury yields. In Washington, the Federal Reserve is expected to leave borrowing costs unchanged, though traders will parse any comments that may suggest concern over the recent bond-market volatility.An MSCI Inc. gauge of developing-nation currencies extended its longest weekly slump since August 2019. Meantime, dollar-denominated debt declined for a fifth week, representing the worst retreat in more than five years. Still, emerging-market equities rebounded from their selloff after U.S. President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus bill into law and the biggest exchange-traded funds dedicated to emerging-market stocks and bonds led another week of inflows to the asset class.The current backdrop has parallels to 2010, when the global economy recovered from a deep crisis, commodity prices improved and the Fed stayed on hold, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. In that episode, central banks in the developing world started hiking rates to the benefit of their currencies.“Simple historical analogues suggest that tighter monetary policy should support EM currency performance relative to peers,” Goldman’s London-based strategists Kamakshya Trivedi and Davide Crosilla wrote in a report.Listen to the EM Weekly Podcast: Rising U.S. Yields; Central Bank MeetingsCentral Bank WatchPolicy makers in Indonesia and Taiwan will announce rate decisions on Thursday, just hours after the Fed. Both are expected to stick to the status quo amid recent market volatilityBank Indonesia cut its benchmark rate to a record low of 3.5% at its last meeting in February amid concern a resurgence of Covid-19 cases would slow the economic recovery. The rupiah is one of the worst-performing currencies in Asia in the past monthFebruary’s rate cut is likely to mark the end of BI’s easing cycle, United Overseas Bank said in a reportTaiwan’s central bank, which meets quarterly, last lowered its benchmark rate in March 2020 by 25 basis points to a record low of 1.125%. The Taiwanese dollar is Asia’s best performer this yearTaiwan’s policy makers will keep their key rate unchanged as a recovery is underway and domestic liquidity conditions are already supportive, according to Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.Policy makers in Turkey are expected to boost the key rate by 100 basis points on Thursday to rein in inflation, according to almost all of the economists surveyed by BloombergTurkish inflation accelerated for a fifth month in February amid a rally in oil pricesThe lira has the second-highest one-week implied volatility among emerging-market peersBrazil’s central bank will probably begin a tightening cycle as inflation accelerates. Swap rates price in a half-percentage-point rate hike and some traders are betting on a 75 basis-point moveIt would be the first rate increase since 2015. The decision will be key for the real, which policy makers have been propping up through market interventionsInvestors will also watch for updates on fresh emergency cash handouts as the Covid-19 pandemic accelerates and local governments reimpose some restrictionsThe Bank of Russia is expected to hold its key rate unchanged on Friday, according to the majority of economists surveyed by BloombergStill, the monetary regulator is considering moving faster than previously signaled to tighten monetary policy and may bring its key interest rate up by 125 basis points or more before the end of the year, according to a person with knowledge of the discussionsThe ruble is the best-performing emerging-market currency this month to dateThe Central Bank of Egypt is expected to hold its deposit rate unchanged on ThursdayU.S.-China MeetingU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan will hold talks with China’s most senior foreign policy official, Yang Jiechi, and foreign minister Wang Yi, in AnchorageThe Biden administration has signaled it will maintain the tough U.S. stance toward China. At the same time, officials have said they want to cooperate on issues such as climate change. Blinken has said the U.S. approach to China will be “competitive when it should be, collaborative when it can be and adversarial when it must be”Other Key DataChina data released Monday show eye-popping growth rates of more than 30% for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment, though the data were distorted by comparisons from a year ago when the economy was virtually shut downThe yuan has been comparatively stable this year, with a gain of about 0.4%Also on Monday, China’s central bank announced the rate for its medium-term lending facility, a major open-market operation tool, remains unchanged. It last cut the level in March 2020, to 2.95% from 3.15%Indonesia reported trade statistics on Monday, showing exports jumped a better-than-forecast 8.6% in February and the trade surplus widenedIndia’s trade deficit narrowed more than economists expected in FebruaryThe Philippines released January data on Monday showing overseas workers’ remittances fell 1.7% from a year earler, a smaller decline than economists estimated. The pandemic saw the amount repatriated fall last year for the first time since 2001The government will publish balance-of-payments figures for February on FridaySouth Korea will post February unemployment data Wednesday after the jobless rate jumped to a 21-year high of 5.4% the prior monthA reading of Chile’s fourth-quarter gross domestic product, scheduled for Thursday, will be watched for fresh information on how the economy is emerging from the pandemic. The nation’s vaccine rollout is the fastest in Latin America, though its success has been marred by a spike in casesColombia posted January retail sales figures on Monday, offering money managers a fresh look at activity; the nation will also release industrial production dataUruguay is expected to release its fourth-quarter gross domestic product data, which may show some recovery from a steep contraction earlier in the pandemicFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stripe’s Value Jumps to $95 Billion, Becomes Top U.S. Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc.’s valuation almost tripled in less than a year to $95 billion with its latest funding round, making it the most valuable U.S. startup.The online payments processing company drew $600 million in its latest fundraising, Stripe said in a statement.The valuation figure is at the top of the range Bloomberg News reported in November, when Stripe was in talks with investors that would boost its value to more than $70 billion, with the possibility of pushing it to as high as $100 billion. The valuation also overtook billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Instacart Inc., according to CBInsights data.Stripe was founded in 2010 by two Irish siblings: 32-year-old Patrick Collison and his younger brother John, 30. Their net worth surged to $11.4 billion each with the latest valuation, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, up from $4.3 billion in the last funding round.The company’s software, which competes with Square Inc. and Paypal Holdings Inc., is used by businesses to accept payments. Customers include Amazon.com Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and Lyft Inc.Stripe will invest in its European operations, in particular its headquarters in Dublin, to support surging demand and expand its global payments and treasury network. It also has a dual headquarters in San Francisco, according to its website.Primary investors in Stripe also include the digital investment unit of Allianz Group, Axa SA, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Co., Sequoia Capital and Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency, the company said Sunday.Stripe didn’t really need the money in spite of the fundraising, Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara said. “I view this as a bit more opportunistic,” she said in an interview on Sunday. The company “is highly capital efficient.”Stripe was valued at $36 billion as recently as April, when it raised $600 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.“It will just sit on the balance sheet,” Mike Moritz, partner at Sequoia Capital and a Stripe board member, said in an interview, emphasizing that the money will just be “a rainy day fund -- it pays to have a little more insurance.”Stripe has benefited as some of its customers such as Instacart, which started out small, grew into significant companies. For Stripe, “the growth has been rapid and perhaps more rapid than anticipated,” Moritz said.Both Moritz and Suryadevara said Stripe will continue to seek out acquisitions. The company isn’t focusing on an initial public offering right now, the CFO said, and picked investors who shared its long-term view. “The next 10 years and beyond are even more exciting,” she added.Mark Carney, former governor of both the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, joined its board last month. He will help guide Stripe’s efforts to enable more businesses to bring funding to emerging carbon removal technologies.Stripe, which sells software allowing businesses to accept online payments, has been a beneficiary of the e-commerce boom accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. The company has recently branched out to offer checking accounts to businesses through e-commerce providers, working with banks including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus check tracker: Why you may see ‘Payment Status Not Available’—or a pending direct deposit in your bank account

    Also, why can’t you withdraw the stimulus payment in your bank account?

  • Americans ready to pour $40 billion into bitcoin and the stock market as stimulus checks arrive: survey

    Americans intend to plow as much as 10% of the latest round of stimulus checks into bitcoin and stocks, according to a survey by Mizuho Securities, with bitcoin by far the more popular choice.

  • Stimulus checks sent to wrong bank accounts for some Americans checking IRS ‘Get My Payment’ tool

    Some taxpayers say the IRS "Get My Payment" tool indicated that their third stimulus check was deposited into a bank account that isn't theirs.

  • Diginex Anticipating Bitcoin Rise to $175K by End of 2021: CEO

    "Things are going to get a lot more heated from here," said Richard Byworth.

  • Powell’s Challenge: Reconcile Better Outlook, Ultra-Easy Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could find himself in a tough spot this week, having to defend his ultra-easy monetary policy outlook amid a quickening economic recovery that’s ignited fears of inflation.The Fed wraps up its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, almost exactly 12 months after slashing interest rates to nearly zero as Covid-19 spread. It will publish its policy statement and quarterly forecasts at 2 p.m. in Washington, with Powell holding a press conference 30 minutes later.A lot has changed in the three months since the Fed last published economic projections, including massive fiscal stimulus and accelerating vaccinations. That’s creating a growing gulf between traders’ expectations on interest rates and what the central bank is signaling it’ll do in coming years.Powell’s spent recent weeks trying to dispel premonitions about impending tightening, and he’ll be asked to reconcile a likely upgrade to the Fed’s economic outlook and its projects that are expected to show zero interest rates through 2023.“I think this is kind of a meeting the Fed would rather not have,” said Ethan Harris, Bank of America Corp.’s head of global economic research. “For this meeting, the big problem that they face is that they have to raise their forecasts -- the GDP forecast they have right now is so stale it could be carbon-dated.”The Fed last updated its projections in mid-December, before broad distribution of vaccines and almost $3 trillion in fiscal aid was signed into law.Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect Fed officials to upgrade their 2021 economic-growth forecast to a median 5.8% from 4.2%. That’s still below some of the most bullish Wall Street estimates.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is calling for a 7.7% increase in the same period and 11 other firms tracked by Bloomberg say growth will be at or above 7% at the end of the year.The better outlook has raised market expectations for future inflation and prompted investors to sell bonds, pushing up yields and renewing skepticism that Powell can keep rates low for as long as the Fed has indicated.But the Fed chief is sticking to his guns, arguing that the economy has a long way to go in fully getting back to where it was before the pandemic. He’s reiterated that the central bank’s new policy strategy means it’ll focus more intently on returning to maximum employment, and will judge that in a much broader way than before.Dot PlotInvestors will be scrutinize the so-called dot plot, which summarizes the interest-rate projection of each U.S. central banker over the next three years and in the longer run.In December, it showed that all policy makers expected rates to remain in their current zero to 0.25% range this year. One person saw a rate hike in 2022 and five participants saw increases in 2023. That firmly left the median of the projections expecting no hike on the forecast horizon.Although 75% of economists in a Bloomberg survey said the Fed will have to raise rates by the end of 2023, they didn’t see a change to the Fed’s median 2023 projection at this month’s meeting. Interest-rate futures, however, are pricing in about three 25 basis point rate increases before the end of that year.A change -- or near-change in the Fed’s median 2023 dot if a few more of the 18 officials marked up their projections -- could be a way to assuage markets, giving them some indication that policy makers see things improving, without Powell having to be too explicit on the timing of policy tightening.“This is a market that craves calendar guidance in some way and the Fed has set this up, that it’s outcome based,” said Brett Ryan, senior U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank AG. “It’s just too soon to really make firm commitments to a tapering time line, but if you put in a hike in 2023 you at least give some sense of a time line for the market.”The Fed’s dot plot has sometimes contributed to market volatility, something Powell is keenly aware of. He said in late 2019 that it’s a “challenge” to get people to properly understand it.Recovery optimism reflects a sense that activity will bounce back quickly in the second half of the year as more widespread immunity to Covid-19 unlocks a spending flurry.Hiring has already picked up, with more than half a million jobs created in the first two months of 2021, and some see that improvement accelerating. But as Powell pointed out earlier this month, nearly 10 million Americans remain jobless. The Black unemployment rate rose to a staggering 9.9% last month.Inflation also hasn’t reflected much of a recovery yet. Stripping out more-volatile food and energy prices, the consumer price index edged up 1.3% in February, far from the Fed’s 2% target. Economists expect bigger gains in the coming months, both due to transitory pandemic-related effects and things like higher gas prices and increased spending on leisure activities following a year of lockdowns.“What’s priced into markets is quite a lot of inflation for 2021. That hinges on a narrative of the economy reopening and creating a big burst of inflation,” said Laura Rosner, a partner at MacroPolicy Perspectives LLC in New York. “We’re a little bit more cautious, we don’t expect quite as much inflation as the market is expecting.”Powell last year unveiled a new policy framework, saying they’ll allow inflation to overshoot 2% after periods below it. That’ll likely mean the Fed will keep policy accommodative for longer.But if the quick and powerful recovery that bond traders are betting on materializes, it could cause a more disorderly sell off in Treasuries, threatening stable financial conditions, which the Fed wants to avoid.In the meantime, Powell and his colleagues have indicated they’re not worried about the recent rise in Treasury yields, saying that as long as such price moves are driven by the right reasons -- such as the stronger economic outlook -- it’s not a concern.“Higher bond yields are part of the Fed’s plan,” Harris said. “The whole idea here of what they’re doing right now is to get the economy hot, get inflation above target, get the unemployment rate back down to where it was in 2019 when you had a hot labor market and, then at that point, start hiking.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • When will you get your $1,400 stimulus check? Some payments already arrived, but many to hit Wednesday

    Now that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law, the wait is on for the sweeping package's $1,400 stimulus checks.

  • I gave my ex-husband half of the first two stimulus payments for our child. He calls me a ‘monster.’ What do I do with the third?

    ‘I am bugged by him paying nothing while also going on trips and buying vehicles when he gets extra money, instead of paying anything to me for our child. Maybe I am being petty.’