HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company has some sweet news for 7-Eleven, Inc. customers in Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia. Under a partnership, the two global brands will team up to develop new confectionery items available exclusively at 7-Eleven stores in these select Asian countries. The sweet treats created under this alliance will feature both companies' logos on packaging designed especially for these products.

Hershey and 7-Eleven Team up to Bring Exclusive Confectionery Items to Select Asian Markets

Available at nearly 25,000 7-Eleven stores in the five participating countries, these Hershey products will hit shelves in November during the peak festival seasons in Asia. The initial product assortment will include Hershey's Nuggets in four flavors: Creamy Milk, Cookies n Crème, Creamy Strawberry and Creamy Yogurt flavors. The distinct packaging will signal to consumers that the items are something special they can get only at 7-Eleven.

The confectionery items will be manufactured in Hershey's manufacturing plant in Malaysia that features the latest manufacturing innovations, including automated candy-making technology and proprietary equipment and systems developed specifically for Hershey. Among the plant's capabilities are high-speed wrapping machines featuring one-of-a-kind packaging technologies. Hershey's Malaysia plant already brings favorite Hershey-branded creations, including Hershey's Kisses, Bars, Nuggets and Syrup to millions of consumers across Asia.

"7-Eleven is always looking for opportunities to bring new foods and beverages to our customers in the U.S. and around the world," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President-International Ken Wakabayashi. "This collaboration with Hershey is a great example of what two international brands can achieve together. In Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia, these sweet treats reinforce the idea that 7-Eleven is a convenient destination for top-quality items you can't get anywhere else."

Story continues

The 7-Eleven and Hershey arrangement will enable both companies to collaborate on future confectionery innovations that address the latest consumer needs, taste profiles and snacking trends.

"Working with 7-Eleven is a terrific opportunity to bring creative snacking concepts to meet consumer needs across international markets," said Hershey International Senior Managing Director Mark Calhoun. "We have integrated 7-Eleven's shopper insights and go-to-market expertise in the convenience channel with Hershey's proprietary consumer insights and innovation process to commercialize innovative new products. Having a global retail leader such as 7-Eleven as an innovation partner will be a powerful collaboration that will benefit consumers. This is just the start of a new relationship between two great companies with iconic brands."

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8.1 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

Follow:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

The Hershey Company Logo

SOURCE The Hershey Company