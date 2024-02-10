The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Just Reported Annual Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

The yearly results for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Hershey reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$11b and statutory earnings per share of US$9.06, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Hershey's 23 analysts is for revenues of US$11.5b in 2024. This reflects an okay 3.3% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 6.4% to US$9.69. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$11.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.89 in 2024. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$212, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Hershey analyst has a price target of US$238 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$180. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Hershey is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Hershey's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 3.3% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 8.4% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.5% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Hershey is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Hershey. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$212, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

