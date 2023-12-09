Hershey's (NYSE:HSY) investors will be pleased with their notable 91% return over the last five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 11% in that time. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 72%, less than the market return of 89%. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 22% drop, in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Hershey managed to grow its earnings per share at 14% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 11% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Hershey has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Hershey the TSR over the last 5 years was 91%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Hershey shareholders are down 20% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 18%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 14%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hershey better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Hershey you should know about.

