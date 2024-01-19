Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Surges 7.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) shares rallied 7.5% in the last trading session to close at $8.99. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 16.2% loss over the past four weeks.

The uptick followed an upgrade of the HTZ stock by Morgan Stanley to overweight from equalweight. The Morgan Stanley analyst also increased the target price on HTZ. The analyst upgrade and target price increase came following Hertz's recent decision to sell around 20,000 electric vehicles from its fleet.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -102%. Revenues are expected to be $2.14 billion, up 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on HTZ going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is part of the Zacks Transportation - Services industry. REV Group (REVG), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.3% higher at $17.51. REVG has returned -2.5% in the past month.

For REV Group , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.09. This represents a change of -25% from what the company reported a year ago. REV Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

