Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Hertz Global Holdings' (NASDAQ:HTZ) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hertz Global Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = US$1.7b ÷ (US$24b - US$2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Hertz Global Holdings has an ROCE of 7.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Transportation industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Hertz Global Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Hertz Global Holdings' ROCE Trending?

Hertz Global Holdings is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 535% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, Hertz Global Holdings has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And since the stock has fallen 16% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Hertz Global Holdings and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

