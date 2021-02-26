Hertz Global Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Results

ESTERO, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: HTZGQ) ("Hertz Global" or the "Company") today reported results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. For the fourth quarter, the Company's revenue was $1.2 billion, net loss attributable to the Company was $289 million and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA loss was $140 million. For the year, the Company's revenue was $5.3 billion, net loss attributable to the Company was $1.7 billion and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA loss was $995 million. Liquidity at the end of 2020 was $1.1 billion.

"We are making significant headway on our U.S. Chapter 11 process," said Paul Stone, Hertz Global's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are on track to close on the sale of our Donlen vehicle leasing and fleet management business in March 2021 and are making progress on our plan of reorganization with the goal to emerge from Chapter 11 by mid to late summer."

December 2020 global revenue was nearly double that from April 2020 and since that time the Company achieved monthly, sequential year-over-year global rental volume improvement. The Company delivered annualized cost savings of approximately $3 billion during the year and downsized the fleet so that it was well positioned to match demand entering into 2021.

During the year, the Company adapted to severe volume declines by realigning its fleet, consolidating locations and staffing to the reality of pandemic-level travel demand, cutting all non-essential spending and capital expenses, all the while enhancing cleaning and sanitization processes for the safety of customers and employees. While the Company was focused on cost savings, it kept its sights on the importance of providing customers the highest level of service and in 2020 was ranked No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction for Rental Cars by J.D. Power for the second year in a row.

"Throughout the difficulties of the past year, I have been exceptionally proud of our employees for their dedication to serving our customers and putting safety and satisfaction first. They remain our greatest asset," said Stone.

"I am humbled yet honored to lead such an iconic brand through one of the most challenging years in its history," continued Stone. "Based on our progress thus far, I believe more than ever that, with the continued support of our loyal customers and exceptional employees, we are laying the foundation for long-term success."

U.S. RENTAL CAR ("U.S. RAC") SUMMARY

U.S. RAC Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2020

2019

Total revenues $ 876



$ 1,673



(48) %











Adjusted EBITDA $ (113)



$ 48



NM Adjusted EBITDA Margin (13) %

3 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) 298,183



516,726



(42) % Vehicle Utilization 74 %

79 %



Transaction Days (in thousands) 20,178



37,706



(46) % Total RPD (in whole dollars) $ 43.10



$ 43.54



(1) % Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 972



$ 1,059



(8) % Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 301



$ 283



6 %



NM - Not meaningful

The pandemic-related impact on travel continued to result in fewer transaction days compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, mostly at airport locations. Volume trends continued to improve on a sequential quarterly basis with U.S. RAC revenues down 48% in the fourth quarter on 46% lower volume, compared with a 56% revenue decline year-over-year in the third quarter on 57% lower volume. Off-airport revenues comprised 45% of total revenue for the segment in the fourth quarter 2020 versus 33% in the prior year period.

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month was impacted by residual values on certain vehicle models, and lower year-over-year retail sales volume during the quarter.

Direct operating and selling, general and administration expenses declined 36% year over year as the Company proactively reduced costs in line with demand.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $113 million was driven by the impact of lower revenue, partially offset by lower fleet costs as the Company adjusted fleet levels to demand, and reduced expenses.

INTERNATIONAL RENTAL CAR ("INTERNATIONAL RAC") SUMMARY

International RAC Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2020

2019

Total revenues $ 217



$ 474



(54) %











Adjusted EBITDA $ (41)



$ (10)



NM Adjusted EBITDA Margin (19) %

(2) %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) 83,744



169,971



(51) % Vehicle Utilization 69 %

72 %



Transaction Days (in thousands) 5,308



11,256



(53) % Total RPD (in whole dollars) $ 39.16



$ 42.68



(8) % Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 827



$ 942



(12) % Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 174



$ 220



(21) %



NM - Not meaningful

International travel restrictions and lockdowns continued to drive volume lower in the fourth quarter, however, trends continued to improve on a sequential quarterly basis. International RAC revenues were down 54% in the fourth quarter on 53% lower volume, compared with a 64% revenue decline year-over-year in the third quarter on 60% lower volume. Off-airport revenues comprised 63% of total revenue for the segment in the fourth quarter 2020 versus 44% in the prior year period. The mix shift in volume from airport rentals to longer-length, lower-priced off-airport rentals contributed to a 8% decrease in Total RPD versus fourth quarter 2019.

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month benefited from strong residual values across key markets.

Direct operating and selling, general and administration expenses declined 45% year over year as the Company proactively reduced costs in line with demand.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $41 million reflected lower revenue, partially offset by lower fleet costs as the Company adjusted fleet levels to demand, and reduced operating expenses.

ALL OTHER OPERATIONS SUMMARY

All Other Operations Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2020

2019

Total revenues $ 142



$ 179



(21) %











Adjusted EBITDA $ 22



$ 30



(27)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15 %

17 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) - Donlen 186,200



222,400



(16) %

All Other Operations is primarily comprised of the Company's Donlen vehicle leasing and fleet management business. As previously announced in November 2020, the Company entered into a stock and asset purchase agreement to sell substantially all of the assets of its Donlen business to Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase agreement was approved by the Bankruptcy Court in December 2020. The sale is expected to close in March 2021.

RESULTS OF THE HERTZ CORPORATION

The pre-tax GAAP and non-GAAP profitability metrics for Hertz Global's operating subsidiary, The Hertz Corporation ("Hertz"), are materially the same as those for Hertz Global for the fourth quarter 2020 and 2019 and for the year ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Hertz posted the same revenues as the Company, however its pre-tax loss was $2.2 billion versus the Company's pre-tax loss of $2.1 billion. The difference between Hertz's and the Company's pre-tax GAAP results is primarily due to Hertz's write off in the second quarter of 2020 of $133 million due from the Company. The non-GAAP profitability metrics for Hertz are materially the same as those for Hertz Global.

FINANCIAL REORGANIZATION

As previously announced, on May 22, 2020, Hertz Global and Hertz (together, the "Companies") and certain of their direct and indirect subsidiaries in the United States and Canada filed voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (the "Reorganization").

The Reorganization provides the time to put in place a new, stronger financial foundation to move successfully through the COVID-19 pandemic and to better position the Companies for the future. Throughout the Reorganization process, all of Hertz's businesses globally, including its Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, Hertz Car Sales, and Donlen subsidiaries, are open and serving customers. All reservations, promotional offers, vouchers, and customer and loyalty programs, including rewards points, are expected to continue as usual.

Information related to the Reorganization is included in the Hertz Global and Hertz Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on the Hertz website, IR.Hertz.com. Additional information, including access to documents filed with the Bankruptcy Court, is also available online at https://restructuring.primeclerk.com/hertz, a website administered by Prime Clerk, LLC, a third-party bankruptcy claims and noticing agent. The information in this website is not incorporated by reference and does not constitute part of this earnings release.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA, SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

Following is selected financial data of Hertz Global. Also included are Supplemental Schedules which are provided to present segment results and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measure. Following the Supplemental Schedules, the Company provides definitions for terminology used throughout this earnings release and provides the usefulness of non-GAAP measures to investors and additional purposes for which management uses such measures.

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen Corporation, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit www.hertz.com.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OPERATING DATA

SELECTED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT DATA



Three Months Ended December 31,

As a

Percentage of

Total Revenues

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

As a Percentage of Total Revenues (In millions, except per share data) 2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019 Total revenues $ 1,235



$ 2,326



100 %

100 %

$ 5,258



$ 9,779



100 %

100 % Expenses:





























Direct vehicle and operating 851



1,339



69 %

58 %

3,627



5,486



69 %

56 % Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges 398



672



32 %

29 %

2,032



2,565



39 %

26 % Selling, general and administrative 143



248



12 %

11 %

664



969



13 %

10 % Interest expense, net:





























Vehicle 96



121



8 %

5 %

455



494



9 %

5 % Non-vehicle 34



98



3 %

4 %

153



311



3 %

3 % Total interest expense, net 130



219



11 %

9 %

608



805



12 %

8 % Intangible and other asset impairments 20



—



2 %

— %

213



—



4 %

— % Other (income) expense, net 6



(22)



— %

(1) %

(9)



(59)



— %

(1) % Reorganization items, net 74



—



6 %

— %

175



—



3 %

— % Total expenses 1,622



2,456



131 %

106 %

7,310



9,766



139 %

100 % Income (loss) before income taxes (387)



(130)



(31) %

(6) %

(2,052)



13



(39) %

— % Income tax (provision) benefit 97



15



8 %

1 %

329



(63)



6 %

(1) % Net income (loss) (290)



(115)



(23) %

(5) %

(1,723)



(50)



(33) %

(1) % Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 1



(3)



— %

— %

9



(8)



— %

— % Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global $ (289)



$ (118)



(23) %

(5) %

$ (1,714)



$ (58)



(33) %

(1) % Weighted average number of shares outstanding:





























Basic 156



142











150



117









Diluted 156



142











150



117









Earnings (loss) per share:





























Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (1.85)



$ (0.83)











$ (11.44)



$ (0.49)









Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (1.85)



$ (0.83)











$ (11.44)



$ (0.49)









































Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(a) $ (188)



$ (34)











$ (1,148)



$ 168









Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share(a) $ (1.20)



$ (0.24)











$ (7.66)



$ 1.44









Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(a) $ (140)



$ 54











$ (995)



$ 649















(a) Represents a non-GAAP measure, see the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule II.

Supplemental Schedule I HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT Unaudited



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (In millions) U.S. Rental Car

Int'l Rental ...

Car





All Other Operations





Corporate





Hertz Global





U.S. Rental Car





Int'l Rental Car





All Other Operations





Corporate





Hertz Global

Total revenues: $ 876



$ 217



$ 142



$ —



$ 1,235



$ 1,673 ...



$ 474



$ 179



$ —



$ 2,326



Expenses:







































Direct vehicle and operating 680



163



8



—



851



1,019



312



8



—



1,339



Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges 269



46



83



—



398



439



111



122



—



672



Selling, general and administrative 50



38



8



47



143



126



51



11



60



248



Interest expense, net:







































Vehicle 63



21



12



—



96



85



23



13



—



121



Non-vehicle (1)



—



1



34



34



(47)



—



(5)



150



98



Total interest expense, net 62



21



13



34



130



38



23



8



150



219



Intangible and other asset impairments —



20



—



—



20



—



—



—



—



—



Other (income) expense, net 1



3



—



2



6



(22)



(1)



—



1



(22)



Reorganization items, net 8



—



2



64



74



—



—



—



—



—



Total expenses 1,070



291



114



147



1,622



1,600



496



149



211



2,456



Income (loss) before income taxes $ (194)



$ (74)



$ 28



$ (147)



$ (387)



$ 73



$ (22)



$ 30



$ (211)



$ (130)



Income tax (provision) benefit















97



















15



Net income (loss)















(290)



















(115)



Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests















1



















(3)



Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global















$ (289)



















$ (118)



Supplemental Schedule I (continued) HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT Unaudited



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 (In millions) U.S. Rental Car

Int'l Rental Car

All Other Operations

Corporate

Hertz Global

U.S. Rental Car

Int'l Rental Car

All Other Operations

Corporate

Hertz Global Total revenues: $ 3,656



$ 972



$ 630



$ —



$ 5,258



$ 6,938



$ 2,169



$ 672



$ —



$ 9,779

Expenses:





































Direct vehicle and operating 2,858



742



27



—



3,627



4,146



1,312



28



—



5,486

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges 1,323



274



435



—



2,032



1,656



440



469



—



2,565

Selling, general and administrative 275



180



20



189



664



490



221



35



223



969

Interest expense, net:





































Vehicle 323



86



46



—



455



345



97



52



—



494

Non-vehicle (70)



—



(6)



229



153



(188)



(4)



(21)



524



311

Total interest expense, net 253



86



40



229



608



157



93



31



524



805

Intangible and other asset impairments —



20



—



193



213



—



—



—



—



—

Other (income) expense, net (18)



4



—



5



(9)



(38)



—



—



(21)



(59)

Reorganization items, net 8



—



2



165



175



—



—



—



—



—

Total expenses 4,699



1,306



524



781



7,310



6,411



2,066



563



726



9,766

Income (loss) before income taxes $ (1,043)



$ (334)



$ 106



$ (781)



$ (2,052)



$ 527



$ 103



$ 109



$ (726)



$ 13

Income tax (provision) benefit















329



















(63)

Net income (loss)















(1,723)



















(50)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests















9



















(8)

Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global















$ (1,714)



















$ (58)



Supplemental Schedule II HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS), ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED CORPORATE EBITDA Unaudited



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:













Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global $ (289)



$ (118)



$ (1,714)



$ (58)

Adjustments:













Income tax provision (benefit) (97)



(15)



(329)



63

Vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges(a) 22



13



61



52

Loss on extinguishment of debt(b) —



39



5



43

Intangible and other asset impairments(c) 20



—



213



—

Restructuring and restructuring related charges(d) 10



3



64



14

Information technology and finance transformation costs(e) 8



37



42



114

Acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization(f) 13



14



54



55

Reorganization items, net(g) 74



—



175



—

Pre-reorganization and non-debtor financing charges(h) 20



—



109



—

Other items(i) 3



(18)



1



(59)

Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(j) (216)



(45)



(1,319)



224

Income tax (provision) benefit on adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(k) 28



11



172



(56)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (188)



$ (34)



$ (1,148)



$ 168

Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding 156



142



150



117

Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share(l) $ (1.20)



$ (0.24)



$ (7.66)



$ 1.44

















Adjusted Corporate EBITDA:













Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global $ (289)



$ (118)



$ (1,714)



$ (58)

Adjustments:













Income tax provision (benefit) (97)



(15)



(329)



63

Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization(m) 57



52



225



203

Non-vehicle debt interest, net 34



98



153



311

Vehicle debt-related charges(a),(n) 18



9



50



38

Loss on extinguishment of vehicle debt(b) —



—



5



—

Intangible and other asset impairments(c) 20



—



213



—

Restructuring and restructuring related charges(d) 10



3



64



14

Information technology and finance transformation costs(e) 8



37



42



114

Reorganization items, net(g) 74



—



175



—

Pre-reorganization and non-debtor financing charges(h) 20



—



109



—

Other items(i),(o) 5



(12)



12



(36)

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA $ (140)



$ 54



$ (995)



$ 649







(a) Represents debt-related charges relating to the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums. (b) In 2020, represents, a $5 million write-off of deferred financing costs resulting from the European ABS waiver agreements entered into in the second and third quarters. In 2019, represents $39 million of early redemption premium and write-off of deferred financing costs associated with the partial redemption in the fourth quarter of the Senior Second Priority Secured Notes and a $4 million write-off of deferred financing costs associated with the full redemption in the third quarter of the 5.875% Senior Notes due October 2020 and 7.375% Senior Notes due January 2021. (c) In 2020, represents a $193 million impairment of technology-related intangible and other assets related to the Company's corporate operations ("Corporate") recorded in the second quarter of 2020 and a $20 million impairment of the Hertz tradename in the Company's International RAC segment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020. (d) Represents charges incurred under restructuring actions as defined in U.S. GAAP, excluding impairments and asset write-downs. Also includes restructuring related charges such as incremental costs incurred directly supporting business transformation initiatives. (e) Represents costs associated with the Company's information technology and finance transformation programs, both of which are multi-year initiatives to upgrade and modernize the Company's systems and processes. These costs relate primarily to Corporate. (f) Represents incremental expense associated with the amortization of other intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment relating to acquisition accounting. (g) Represents charges incurred associated with the Reorganization, including professional fees. The charges relate primarily to Corporate. (h) Represents charges incurred in the second quarter of 2020 prior to the Reorganization comprised of preparation charges for the Reorganization, such as professional fees. Also includes, certain non-debtor financing and professional fee charges. For U.S. RAC, International RAC, All Other Operations and Corporate charges incurred for the three months ended December 31, 2020 $11 million, $(3) million, $2 million and $10 million, respectively, and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 are $43 million, $14 million, $6 million and $46 million, respectively. (i) Represents miscellaneous items. In 2020, includes $18 million for losses associated with certain vehicle damages of which $15 million impact U.S. RAC and $3 million impacts International RAC which were recorded in the second quarter. In 2019, includes a $30 million gain on marketable securities in Corporate, of which $5 million was recorded during the fourth quarter, and a $39 million gain on the sale of non-vehicle capital assets in U.S. RAC, of which $24 million was recorded in the fourth quarter. (j) Adjustments by caption on a pre-tax basis are as follows:





Increase (decrease) to expenses Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Direct vehicle and operating $ (4)



$ (14)



$ (87)



$ (54)

Selling, general and administrative (25)



(42)



(129)



(127)

Interest expense, net:













Vehicle (32)



(9)



(105)



(38)

Non-vehicle (4)



(43)



(11)



(57)

Total interest expense, net (36)



(52)



(116)



(95)

Intangible and other asset impairments (20)



—



(213)



—

Other income (expense), net (11)



20



(4)



57

Reorganization items, net (74)



—



(175)



—

Total adjustments $ (170)



$ (88)



$ (724)



$ (219)







(k) Derived utilizing a combined statutory rate of 13% and 25% for the periods ending December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, applied to the respective Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss). (l) Adjustments used to reconcile diluted earnings (loss) per share on a GAAP basis to Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share are comprised of the same adjustments, inclusive of the tax impact, used to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding during the period. (m) Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization expense for U.S. RAC, International RAC. All Other Operations and Corporate for the three months ended December 31, 2020 are $46 million, $5 million, $3 million and $3 million, respectively, and for the three months ended December 31, 2019 are $40 million, $5 million, $2 million and $5 million, respectively. Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization expense for U.S. RAC, International RAC, All Other Operations and Corporate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 are $179 million, $22 million, $10 million and $14 million, respectively, and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 are $156 million, $23 million, $10 million and $14 million, respectively. (n) Vehicle debt related charges for U.S. RAC, International RAC and All Other Operations for the three months ended December 31, 2020 are $12 million, $4 million and $2 million, respectively, and for the three months ended December 31, 2019 are $6 million, $2 million and $1 million, respectively. Vehicle debt related charges for U.S. RAC, International RAC and All Other Operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 are $36 million, $10 million and $4 million, respectively, and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 are $22 million, $12 million and $4 million, respectively. (o) Also includes an adjustment for non-cash stock-based compensation charges in Corporate.

Supplemental Schedule VI HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF KEY METRICS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

U.S. Rental Car



Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent Inc/(Dec)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Percent Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2020

2019



2020

2019

Total RPD





















Total Revenues $ 876



$ 1,673







$ 3,656



$ 6,938





Ancillary retail vehicle sales revenue (6)



(31)







(111)



(122)





Total Rental Revenues $ 870



$ 1,642







$ 3,545



$ 6,816





Transaction Days (in thousands) 20,178



37,706







82,678



155,859





Total RPD (in whole dollars) $ 43.10



$ 43.54



(1) %

$ 42.88



$ 43.73



(2) %























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month





















Total Rental Revenues $ 870



$ 1,642







$ 3,545



$ 6,816





Average Vehicles (in whole units) 298,183



516,726







423,992



534,879





Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 2,918



$ 3,178







$ 8,361



$ 12,743





Number of months in period (in whole units) 3



3







12



12





Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 972



$ 1,059



(8) %

$ 697



$ 1,062



(34) %























Vehicle Utilization





















Transaction Days (in thousands) 20,178



37,706







82,678



155,859





Average Vehicles (in whole units) 298,183



516,726







423,992



534,879





Number of days in period (in whole units) 92



92







366



365





Available Car Days (in thousands) 27,433



47,539







155,181



195,231





Vehicle Utilization(a) 74 %

79 %





53 %

80 %



























Depreciation Per Unit Per Month





















Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges $ 269



$ 439







$ 1,323



$ 1,656





Average Vehicles (in whole units) 298,183



516,726







423,992



534,879





Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges divided

by Average Vehicles (in whole dollars) $ 902



$ 850







$ 3,120



$ 3,096





Number of months in period (in whole units) 3



3







12



12





Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 301



$ 283



6 %

$ 260



$ 258



1 %





(a) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.

Supplemental Schedule VI (continued) HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF KEY METRICS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

International Rental Car



Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent Inc/(Dec)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Percent Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2020

2019



2020

2019

Total RPD





















Total Revenues $ 217



$ 474







$ 972



$ 2,169





Ancillary retail vehicle sales revenue —



—







—



—





Foreign currency adjustment(a) (9)



6







(5)



11





Total Rental Revenues $ 208



$ 480







$ 967



$ 2,180





Transaction Days (in thousands) 5,308



11,256







24,621



50,139





Total RPD (in whole dollars) $ 39.16



$ 42.68



(8) %

$ 39.32



$ 43.45



(10) %























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month





















Total Rental Revenues $ 208



$ 480







$ 967



$ 2,180





Average Vehicles (in whole units) 83,744



169,971







116,348



180,723





Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 2,484



$ 2,824







$ 8,311



$ 12,063





Number of months in period (in whole units) 3



3







12



12





Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 827



$ 942



(12) %

$ 693



$ 1,005



(31) %























Vehicle Utilization





















Transaction Days (in thousands) 5,308



11,256







24,621



50,139





Average Vehicles (in whole units) 83,744



169,971







116,348



180,723





Number of days in period (in whole units) 92



92







366



365





Available Car Days (in thousands) 7,704



15,637







42,583



65,964





Vehicle Utilization(b) 69 %

72 %





58 %

76 %



























Depreciation Per Unit Per Month





















Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges $ 46



$ 111







$ 274



$ 440





Foreign currency adjustment(a) (2)



1







1



3





Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges $ 44



$ 112







$ 275



$ 443





Average Vehicles (in whole units) 83,744



169,971







116,348



180,723





Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges divided

by Average Vehicles (in whole dollars) $ 525



$ 659







$ 2,364



$ 2,451





Number of months in period (in whole units) 3



3







12



12





Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 174



$ 220



(21) %

$ 197



$ 204



(3) %





(a) Based on December 31, 2019 foreign exchange rates. (b) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.