Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI): When Will It Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Hesai Group's (NASDAQ:HSAI) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). The US$1.2b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a CN¥747m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥471m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Hesai Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Hesai Group is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 American Auto Components analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of CN¥471m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 112%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Hesai Group given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 8.8% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

