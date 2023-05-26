The Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) First-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Last week, you might have seen that Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.5% to US$7.98 in the past week. Overall the results were a little better than the analysts were expecting, with revenues beating forecasts by 6.8%to hit CN¥430m. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Hesai Group from five analysts is for revenues of CN¥1.75b in 2023 which, if met, would be a sizeable 27% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 45% to CN¥3.50. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CN¥1.80b and losses of CN¥2.73 per share in 2023. While this year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a very substantial increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$28.81, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Hesai Group analyst has a price target of US$38.96 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$24.97. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Hesai Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 37% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 66% over the past year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 16% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Hesai Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Hesai Group. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Hesai Group's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Hesai Group going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Hesai Group that you should be aware of.

