Heska Publishes Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Factsheet to Share Commitment to Sustainable Responsibilities and Initiatives

·4 min read
In this article:
  • HSKA

LOVELAND, Colo., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty solutions, today released its 2021 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Factsheet, which includes disclosure regarding environmental, workforce, and corporate governance priorities. The summary factsheet emphasizes Heska's longstanding commitment to corporate responsibility and provides an initial overview of Heska's ESG program, the related corporate policies and practices, and the specific metrics aligned with industry standards.

Heska Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Heska Corporation)
Heska Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Heska Corporation)

"At Heska, we are committed to bettering the lives of our veterinarian customers, their pet patients, and pet owners around the world," commented Mr. Wilson, Heska Chief Executive Officer and President. "We take this responsibility seriously- it drives our behavior, investments, and innovation across our corporate framework, and through it, we intend to make our world, communities, and teams better. At Heska, we seek to create lasting impact for the environment and for people through our sound practices and good stewardship."

Heska's commitment to corporate responsibility starts with the Company's Board of Directors and executive leadership to promote ESG priorities throughout the organization and to align activities and resources with measurable practices and accountability. Our ESG strategy is spearheaded by our ESG working group, comprised of cross-function leaders from Legal, Human Resources, Finance, Operations, Supply Chain and Procurement, Research and Development, Product Quality and Safety, Data Privacy and Security, while the Board's Governance Committee provides oversight. Members of the ESG working group periodically engage with external stakeholders such as shareholders and industry experts regarding best practices and initiatives. In addition, ESG-related risks and opportunities are identified and assessed as part of the Board's regular discussions and meetings, at least annually, including matters related to human capital management; diversity, equity and inclusion; sustainability within supply chain; and environmental management practices.

The disclosure included in Heska's 2021 ESG Factsheet is aligned with industry-leading frameworks, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) guideline for the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), and it serves as a baseline from which the Company seeks to advance its impact in meaningful ways. For more information, please visit Heska's investor relations website at https://ir.heska.com/.

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostics, informatics, and specialty healthcare solutions through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production for third-parties, primarily for herd animal health. For more information, please visit www.heska.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "may," "anticipates," "intends," "would," "will," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "should," "project," and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide our current expectation or forecasts of future events; are based on current estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions; and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied.  The reports filed by Heska pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. Heska assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heska-publishes-environmental-social-and-governance-esg-factsheet-to-share-commitment-to-sustainable-responsibilities-and-initiatives-301609028.html

SOURCE Heska Corporation

