Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.6343

Hess Midstream LP's (NYSE:HESM) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.6343 on 14th of February. This takes the dividend yield to 7.3%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Hess Midstream Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, the dividend made up 92% of cash flows, but a higher proportion of net income. The company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but this could indicate that growth opportunities are few and far between.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 56.8%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 108%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Hess Midstream Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was $1.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.47. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Hess Midstream has grown earnings per share at 6.5% per year over the past five years. While EPS is growing at a decent rate, but future growth could be limited by the amount of earnings being paid out to shareholders.

Hess Midstream's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Hess Midstream will make a great income stock. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Hess Midstream you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

