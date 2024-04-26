Hess Midstream's (NYSE:HESM) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.6516

Hess Midstream LP's (NYSE:HESM) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.6516 on 14th of May. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 7.3%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Hess Midstream's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Hess Midstream was paying out 83% of earnings and more than 75% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but it is still in a reasonable range to continue with.

EPS is set to grow by 75.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 95%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Hess Midstream Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was $1.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.54. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

Hess Midstream Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Hess Midstream has been growing its earnings per share at 6.9% a year over the past five years. EPS has been growing at a reasonable rate, although with most of the profits being paid out to shareholders, growth prospects could be more limited in the future.

Our Thoughts On Hess Midstream's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We don't think Hess Midstream is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Hess Midstream that investors should take into consideration.

