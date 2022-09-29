Update: Hestia Insight Subsidiary Enters Strategic Agreement with Leading Portable Phone Charging Network

Hestia Insight Inc.

Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Hestia Insight Inc. (OTCQB: HSTA) (“Hestia Insight” and the “Company”), an all-encompassing solution for healthcare and biotech companies needing financial and consulting management services, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, HSTA HEALTH INC., d/b/a Hestia Vending (“Hestia Vending”), has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with ChargerGoGo, Inc. (“ChargerGoGo”), a Las Vegas-based company which operates one of the largest portable phone charging networks in the US.



Hestia Vending, which recently announced its vending pilot program featuring HealthyYOU E-vending machines which dispense healthy food, beverage and wellness products, will introduce ChargerGoGo smart phone charging station and power bank kiosks in densely populated locations and venues for smart phone charging convenience. ChargerGoGo smart phone charging station and power banks allow users to obtain a portable battery from any ChargerGoGo kiosk, charge their smart phones, and avoid missing an important event or meeting. ChargerGoGo portable batteries are then returned by users to any nearby ChargerGoGo kiosk.

“Smartphones are essential to daily life,” said Edward Lee, Hestia Insight Chairman and CEO. Mr. Lee continued, “ChargerGoGo’s business concept has already proven successful throughout Asia, where China’s market size alone is exceeding $1 billion dollars, and we are delighted to play an active role in increasing portable phone charging usage in the U.S. ChargerGoGo already has more than 500 locations in the Las Vegas area, with many others in key locations nationwide, and its goal is to introduce a kiosk at every commercial facility in the U.S. ChargerGoGo portable batteries can be used with any Apple, Android or other smart phone device using USB.

“We intend to initially focus on the New York City and Long Island areas for our introduction of ChargerGoGo smart phone charging station and power bank kiosks,” Mr. Lee said. “This incredible convenience provides enormous piece of mind, and we will enhance our ChargerGoGo kiosks with a video infomercial and other innovative thoughts. Ideal locations for ChargerGoGo kiosks include restaurants, bars, nightclubs, coffee shops, stadiums, hotels, and convention and retail centers,” Mr. Lee concluded.

About Hestia Insight Inc.

Hestia Insight Inc. (“Hestia Insight” and the “Company”) is focused primarily on the healthcare and biotech sectors through the Company’s two wholly owned operating subsidiaries, Hestia Investments Inc. (“Hestia Investments”), and HSTA HEALTH INC., d/b/a Hestia Vending (“Hestia Vending”). Hestia Investments provides strategic consulting, medical supply sales and marketing support, management, and capital markets advisory services for select micro, small and medium sized companies within the healthcare and biotech sectors. Hestia Vending operates within the healthy food, beverage and wellness products industry and the smart vending machine industry. The Company is positioned to make strategic acquisitions of emerging growth companies with unique sciences and technologies. The Company intends to pursue the acquisition and development of healthcare related technologies in the healthcare and biotech sectors through acquisition, licensing, or joint ventures. The Company will also consider a third avenue of investing in certain technologies. The Company entered the healthcare sector to explore emerging healthcare technologies, especially growth companies that own and develop unique sciences and technologies.

