U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.50
    -16.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,850.00
    -130.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,018.00
    -55.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,871.30
    -8.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.78
    -1.39 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.80
    -3.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0506
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.65
    -0.75 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2499
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0870
    -0.0940 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,415.71
    -283.82 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.49
    -5.16 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.62
    -61.93 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Hetz Ventures closes third fund of $123M to focus on DevOps tools, Open Source, Fintech and Cyber

Mike Butcher
·1 min read

Hetz Ventures, a seed-stage VC out of Israel launched in 2018, has closed its third fund of $123 million. The new (described as 'over-subscribed') fund, Hetz III, brings the firm’s total assets under management to nearly $300M.

Focusing on seed and pre-seed investments, Hetz has previously backed Granulate (acquired by Intel last month), Trigo, Retrain.ai, Blink Ops, and Velocity.

In a statement Judah Taub, Managing Partner at Hetz Ventures said: “Raising this fund is a testament to our hands-on approach and our ability to provide our portfolio companies with value far beyond financial investment. The Israeli ecosystem is evolving and maturing, with entrepreneurs moving away from quick exits and rising to the challenge of building companies that stand the test of time.”

The Hetz fund focuses on DevOps & Dev Tools, Open Source Software, Enterprise/Data Software, Fintech and Cybersecurity.

“With over $5BN having been already raised by Israeli companies in Q1 of 2022, it is clear that the record-breaking investments of 2021 were not a one-off. Competition to invest in the best companies in the ecosystem - especially at seed stage - has never been greater,” added Pavel Livshiz, General Partner at Hetz Ventures.

Recommended Stories

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Alibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A brief bout of concern about the fate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma triggered wild swings in shares of the e-commerce company on Tuesday, underscoring continued investor anxiety toward China’s tech sector after a year-long crackdown.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to E

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • Earnings: AMD, Lyft, Moderna among companies set to report quarterly results this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details what companies are expected to report earnings this week, especially those that benefited from pandemic re-openings and sales.

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Chegg stock crashes amid 'issues of enrollment, the economy, and now inflation'

    Chegg is in the hot seat again as the education market remains under severe pressure.

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Climbing Today

    After a rough week to close out April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock was climbing today as investors looked ahead to the company's fourth-quarter earnings report, and as two analysts lowered their price targets but maintained their ratings on the stock. As of 11:51 a.m. ET, Shopify was up 2.5% after climbing as much as 5% earlier in the session. Shopify shares plunged as market sentiment continued to move away from high-growth tech stocks, and as Amazon launched its Buy with Prime initiative, which will allow any e-commerce company, including Shopify sellers, to sell to Amazon's Prime customers and use Amazon's logistics network.

  • Why Nikola Stock Crashed Monday

    Shares of electric truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are taking a hit Monday after the company announced a new capital raise. Nikola announced today that it received a $200 million investment from funds under advisement by institutional investor Antara Capital. The influx of capital from the sale of convertible notes will go toward "business expansion in the form of scaling truck manufacturing and tooling setup, accelerating the development of its hydrogen infrastructure," according to the company.

  • Berkshire loves its oil stocks, but Goldman thinks another one is a better buy

    Berkshire Hathaway recently bought billions of dollars worth of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum shares, but Goldman Sachs thinks another oil major is a better buy than both.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks you should sell before recession. If you want to read about some stocks you should sell before a recession, go directly to 5 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession. On April 25, financial services firm Deutsche Bank, which had been the first United States bank to forecast […]

  • Stock Market Rebound Not Far Off as ‘Fears Overblown,’ JPMorgan Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The negativity in the U.S. stock market has become so overwhelming that a rebound may not be far off, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s strategists say.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionIn a note to clien

  • What Does the Drop in Production Mean for Nio?

    Beyond the disappointing slowdown in production last month, Nio said its factory is slowly ramping back up after COVID-19-related supply chain issues caused it to suspend production in April. Nio delivered 693 of its new ET7 sedans in April. Nio's April results marked only the second time in the last 18 months that vehicle deliveries have dropped on a month-over-month sequential basis.

  • Powell wants to get rates closer to neutral. But what’s that? Think between 5% and 6%, former top Fed staffer says

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says interest have to move closer to neutral and maybe beyond. What is that 'neutral 'rate? Closer to 5% than 2%.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in May

    Later this month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday" since its inception. What began as a generally concentrated 12-stock index in 1896 has morphed into an index with 30 diverse, multinational, and highly profitable businesses that Wall Street and investors still look to as a barometer of stock market health. Like all major U.S. stock indexes, it's entered correction territory by falling at least 10% below its all-time high.

  • These 3 top REITs let you invest in high-quality, inflation-fighting commercial real estate without millions of dollars — and you can own them today

    Nail down a stable passive income stream — right now.

  • Jeff Bezos Is Worried About Tech Valuations, and It’s Weighing on Amazon Stock

    Shares of Amazon underperformed the market on Monday, after founder Jeff Bezos tweeted that once a bull market ends "the lessons can be painful."

  • Stocks may keep sliding until institutions join retail investors in capitulation, this firm says

    As the Fed meeting looms, strategists are mapping out where they think the S&P 500 is headed next. Sub-4,000 to be sure.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Got Pummeled Last Week: Are They Buys Now?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock cratered nearly 50% on Thursday after the virtual care provider reported its first-quarter results. The company's lower 2022 outlook added insult to injury. In 2020, Teladoc ranked as one of the hottest stocks on the market.