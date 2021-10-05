HEV Conversion Kit Market to grow by 40.06 thousand units from 2021 to 2025| A123 Systems LLC and Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt. Ltd. among Key Vendors|Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market is set to grow by 40.06 thousand units, progressing at a CAGR of 16.71% from 2021 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download Free Sample Report

The hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The enforcement of regulations to propel the adoption of efficient conversion kits, development in emerging markets driving conversion kit adoption, and development of grid-independent low-cost hybrid kits for light vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Geography

Download Our Free Sample now to gain access to detailed analysis on the hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include A123 Systems LLC, Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt. Ltd., Enginer, EVDrive, Hybrid Design Services Inc., IX Energy Pvt. Ltd., KPIT Technologies Ltd., Odyne Systems LLC, Stealth EV, and XL Hybrids Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

The hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The enforcement of regulations to propel the adoption of efficient conversion kits will offer immense growth opportunities. However, issues pertaining to mile range and battery performance of converted hybrid vehicles will hamper the market growth.

Story continues

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market vendors

Related Reports:

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The hybrid and electric vehicle on-board charger market has the potential to grow by 7434.41 thousand units from 2021 to 2025. Download a Free Sample for an in-depth analysis of this report

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market has the potential to grow by USD 11.86 billion from 2021 to 2025. Fetch a Free Sample for more details on market sizing and the latest trends and challenges of this market

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.71% Market growth 2021-2025 40.06 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.69 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A123 Systems LLC, Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt. Ltd., Enginer, EVDrive, Hybrid Design Services Inc., IX Energy Pvt. Ltd., KPIT Technologies Ltd., Odyne Systems LLC, Stealth EV, and XL Hybrids Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hev-conversion-kit-market-to-grow-by-40-06-thousand-units-from-2021-to-2025-a123-systems-llc-and-altigreen-propulsion-labs-pvt-ltd-among-key-vendorstechnavio-301391893.html

SOURCE Technavio