Hevo Data Strengthens Data Integration Offering with Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation

PR Newswire
·2 min read

This designation unlocks a new level of confidence for Hevo Data customers and reaffirms Hevo Data's position as a leader in the ETL space.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hevo Data, the leading no-code Data Pipeline platform, has announced their new Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation, attesting to the quality standard of their BigQuery integration and further boosting customer confidence in reliability.

Hevo Data
Hevo Data

Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery is a partner integration validation program to increase customer confidence in partner integrations into BigQuery. In this initiative, Google Cloud's engineering teams validate partner integrations in a three-phase process - running a series of data integration tests and comparing results against benchmarks, working closely with partners to fill gaps, and refining documentation for mutual customers.

With the rapid advancement of advanced analytics and AI across industries, trusted data warehouses like BigQuery are increasingly integral to the storage and processing of crucial business data. Solutions like Hevo Data offer businesses the ability to automate data integration into warehouses securely and at scale.

With this designation, Hevo Data has proven their product has met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with BigQuery. This designation enables customers to have confidence that the Hevo Data integration works seamlessly with BigQuery.

Hevo Data will continue to collaborate closely with Google Cloud partner engineering and BigQuery teams to develop joint roadmaps to bring stronger data solutions to customers.

"We are thrilled to receive the Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery designation," said Manish Jethani, Co-founder and CEO of Hevo Data. "This recognition highlights our commitment to delivering a high-quality product to customers to sync their crucial data seamlessly."

"We are pleased to recognize Hevo Data with the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation," said Ritika Suri, Director, Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Achieving this designation indicates that Hevo Data's platform has been validated by Google Cloud to deliver a unique customer experience, enabling organizations to easily sync data from multiple applications and environments using its data pipeline platform."

About Hevo Data: Hevo Data is an intuitive data pipeline platform that modern data analytics teams across 40+ countries rely on to fuel data-driven decisions. Hevo Data helps them reliably and effortlessly sync data from 150+ data sources to any cloud warehouse and turn it analytics-ready through intuitive models and workflows. Learn more about Hevo Data here: www.hevodata.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1911753/Hevo_Data_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hevo-data-strengthens-data-integration-offering-with-google-cloud-ready---bigquery-designation-301784917.html

SOURCE Hevo Data

