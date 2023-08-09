Is Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Modestly Overvalued?

Despite a daily loss of 2.32% and an impressive three-month gain of 26.41%, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) has an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.78. This raises the question: is the stock modestly overvalued? In this article, we delve into an in-depth valuation analysis of HPE to answer this question. Let's begin.

Introduction to Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a leading information technology vendor that specializes in providing hardware and software solutions to enterprises. The company's primary products include compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment. It also offers high-performance computing services. HPE aims to be a comprehensive edge-to-cloud company, with a portfolio that enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure. The company employs an outsourced manufacturing model and has a global workforce of 60,000 employees.

Currently, HPE's stock price stands at $17.65, with a market cap of $22.80 billion. When compared to the GF Value of $15.51, it seems that the stock might be modestly overvalued.

Understanding the GF Value of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

According to the GF Value calculation, the stock of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co appears to be modestly overvalued. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Given that HPE's stock is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Assessing the Financial Strength of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss for investors. A great way to understand a company's financial strength is by looking at its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.21, which is worse than 88.02% of companies in the Hardware industry. The overall financial strength of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

Companies that have consistently been profitable over the long term offer less risk to investors. Higher profit margins usually indicate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $29.60 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.78. Its operating margin is 8.73%, which ranks better than 72.07% of companies in the Hardware industry. Overall, the profitability of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is 0.4%, which ranks worse than 61.97% of companies in the Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -4.9%, which ranks worse than 74.88% of companies in the Hardware industry.

Comparing ROIC and WACC of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

Another way to assess a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, the return on invested capital should be higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's return on invested capital is 4.46, and its cost of capital is 7.91.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks worse than 74.88% of companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

