Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Insider Sells Company Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE), a global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, has reported an insider transaction. Phil Mottram, EVP, GM, Intelligent Edge, sold 50,428 shares of the company on December 18, 2023. The transaction was executed at an average price of $16.77, resulting in a total value of $845,681.56.

According to the data provided, the insider has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 95,192 shares and making no purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

The insider transaction history at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shows a pattern of selling rather than buying among insiders. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys but a total of 29 insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co were trading at $16.77, giving the company a market capitalization of $21.59 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 10.93, which is below both the industry median of 22.875 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Comparing the stock's price of $16.77 to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $16.05, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co may consider these insider trading trends and valuation metrics as part of their overall assessment of the company's stock performance and outlook.

