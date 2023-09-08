Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Hewlett Packard Enterprise's shares on or after the 13th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 13th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.48 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current stock price of $17.29. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Hewlett Packard Enterprise paid out 58% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 42% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Hewlett Packard Enterprise's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 26% per annum for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has delivered an average of 10% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past eight years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is Hewlett Packard Enterprise an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We like Hewlett Packard Enterprise's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Hewlett Packard Enterprise looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Hewlett Packard Enterprise you should be aware of.

