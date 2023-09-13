Hewlett Packard Enterprises Making The SAAS Shift

The name Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) is synonymous with Silicon Valley and the garage startup concept. With a history going back to 1935, the company transformed itself many times through acquisitions, divestitures, and split-offs.

In 2015 a major split was structured so that the former Hewlett-Packard Company would change its name to HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) and spin off Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) as a newly created company. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) retained the legacy personal computer and printing business, as well as its stock-price history and original NYSE ticker symbol for Hewlett-Packard. At the time of the spin-off, HPE's revenue was slightly less than that of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

HPE's Business Focus and Market Capitalization

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) is a business-focused organization which works in servers, storage, networking, containerization software and consulting and support services. It is considered a global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their collected data at multiple points. The company provides unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. Segments include Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage.

The company has a history dating back to 1935 but assumed its current form in 2015. The current market capitalization is $22.5 billion.

Edge to Cloud Strategy

As data grows and evolves and enterprises become increasingly distributed, the companys edge-to-cloud strategy enables customers to securely access, control, and maximize the value of all their workloads and data to accelerate business outcomes. The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform is an open, secure, fully integrated platform that brings a unified experience across the edge, data center, colocation, and cloud.

It is mostly automated and easy to use with capacity available to scale up and down on demand. It offers true pay per use consumption so customers only pay for what they use, and they can have the entire hybrid cloud experience managed for them through the HPE GreenLake managed services offering.

Financial Review

The company recently reported fiscal 3rd quarter results for the period ending July 31, 2023. Results were mostly in line with expectations as net revenues increased 3.5% to $7.0 billion on a constant currency basis from the prior year period and increased 0.5% on a constant currency basis. Annual recurring revenues increased 48% from the prior year period and increased 14% on a sequential basis. There was strength in the Intelligent Edge segment with revenues increasing 53%. Revenues declined in both the Storage and Compute markets.

Gross margin increased 1.2% to 35.9% compared to the prior year period but decreased slightly on a sequential basis. The operating margin was 10.3% on a non-GAAP basis. Operating cash flow was $1.5 billion in the quarter and free cash flow was $955 million.

Company's Balance Sheet and CFO's Statement

The companys balance sheet is a little misleading because it shows debt from the large financing division which finances equipment sales to customers. Total operating company cash was $2.3 billion and operating company debt was $1.6 billion. Total financing assets were $13.5 billion and total financing debt was $11.9 billion. The financial services segment represents about 12% of total revenues and about 9.0% of operating earnings.

The company CFO stated, The pivot in our portfolio toward higher-growth, higher-margin markets is clearly visible in our year-over-year expansion of gross margins. Our differentiated edge-to-cloud strategy is fueling strong results in an uneven market.

Valuation

Consensus analyst EPS estimates (non-GAAP) for the fiscal year ending October 2023 are $2.14 and only slightly higher for the following fiscal year. Those puts the company selling at 8 times earnings. The EV/EBITDA ratio is also reasonable at only 6.0x.

The Gurufocus DCF calculator creates a value of $26.72 using $2.14 as the EPS starting price and 10-year growth rate of only 5.0%.

There are 13 Wall Street analysts that cover the company with an average price target of $18.00 including a high target of $21.00 and a low target of $15.00.

The company pays an annualized dividend of $0.48 which creates a current dividend yield of 2.77%. The company also repurchases shares which total $366 million for the nine months of the current fiscal year.

Guru Trades

Gurus who purchased the stock recently include Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio). Gurus who have reduced or sold out of their positions include Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio).

Summary

The company has tailwinds including a product shift to higher margin software-as-a-service revenues and an improving free cash flow profile. Potential headwinds include margin pressure from certain peers as well as a fast shift to a recurring revenue model which can depress overall revenues in the near term.

Company CEO recently stated, Demand improved sequentially across all key business segments, with particular strength in our HPC & AI segment as customers discover HPEs unique capabilities to power unprecedented levels of performance for AI at scale. Our strategic shift toward edge, hybrid cloud and AI delivered through our HPE GreenLake platform is working."

The company's strategy appears to be working and is on the cusp of shifting to a high margin recurring revenue compared to one-time enterprise and device sales. The company appears to be undervalued and represents a solid opportunity for long-term investors.

