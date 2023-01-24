U.S. markets open in 7 hours 15 minutes

Hexagon Agility receives orders from RenewGas Transportation for Mobile Pipeline® TITAN modules to deliver renewable natural gas

Hexagon Composites ASA
·3 min read
Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon Composites ASA

24 January 2023: Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, has received new orders for TITAN products from RenewGas Transportation, a leading provider of complete turnkey transportation solutions for renewable natural gas (RNG), to deliver Mobile Pipeline modules to transport and deliver RNG derived from agricultural waste.

This order represents an estimated value of USD 4.5 million (approx. NOK 44 million).

“As we continue to grow our fleet of modules to transport RNG, Hexagon Agility has been a key partner,” said Matt Smith, President and Founder of RenewGas Transportation. “We are focused on providing the most reliable and safe RNG transport solutions in the renewables industry, and Hexagon Agility trailers have proven to meet our and our customers’ high-performance requirements.”

About the market

Research shows that RNG derived from agricultural waste when used as transportation fuel can offer more than a 200% improvement in well-to-wheel emission reductions compared to diesel. RNG results in substantial reductions of greenhouse gas emissions when compared to any other clean energy solution available today. In addition, RNG is a drop-in fuel supported by the vast natural gas pipeline infrastructure, which allows for immediate deployment and provides significant environmental benefits today and for decades to come.

“We are delighted to continue working with RenewGas Transportation and to grow their fleet of Mobile Pipeline modules. RenewGas Transportation’s focus on RNG is very much aligned with Hexagon Agility’s goals of supporting Clean Air Everywhere,” said Mark Babcock, Director of Mobile Pipeline, Hexagon Agility. “RNG is recognized as one of the best methods currently available to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation and utility sectors of our economy.”

Timing

Deliveries of the modules are scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2023.


For more information:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites 
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com


About RenewGas Transportation

RenewGas Transportation specializes in the unique needs of the RNG industry and offers turnkey transportation solutions for RNG developers lacking natural gas pipeline access. RenewGas Transportation manages every aspect of transportation including training, maintenance, monitoring and full federal and state regulatory compliance for hazmat transport. Learn more at renewgastransportation.com.

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings include (renewable) natural gas storage and distribution systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and (renewable) natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.


