Hexagon Composites ASA: Flagging – Annual General Meeting 28 April 2022

Hexagon Composites ASA
·1 min read
Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon Composites ASA

25 April 2022: Knut Flakk, Chairman of the Board of Hexagon Composites ASA, has in connection with the Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2022 received proxies without voting instructions for a total of 7,343,396 shares, corresponding to 3.64 % of Hexagon’s share capital. The authorizations only apply to the general meeting on 28 April 2022. In addition, Knut Flakk controls 27,334,969 shares in Hexagon Composites, corresponding to 13.56% of the share capital. This means that for the Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2022, Knut Flakk controls a total of 17.20 % of the share capital in Hexagon Composites ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


