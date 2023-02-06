U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

Hexagon Composites ASA's listed subsidiary Hexagon Purus, issues trading update

Hexagon Composites ASA's listed subsidiary Hexagon Purus, has today, 6 February 2023, issued a trading update. Please see https://hexagonpurus.com/news/q4-2022-trading-update for further details. Hexagon Composites will publish its fourth quarter results according to its financial calendar, 16 February 2023.


