U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.31
    +0.49 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.70
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1413
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3649
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5970
    +0.3970 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,131.30
    -930.88 (-2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.34
    -14.39 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Hexagon Composites – Buyback of shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hexagon Composites ASA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In reference to the buyback program announced 7 January 2022, Hexagon Composites ASA (“the Company”) has purchased 924 606 of its own shares. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 32,27 per share. The Company has completed this program within the 18 January target date, being thirty-days before the publication of fourth-quarter results, whereby further primary insider transactions are restricted.

Overview of daily purchases:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price per day (NOK)

Total daily transaction value (NOK)

07.01.2022

118 000

33,63

3 968 847,40

10.01.2022

127 000

32,36

4 110 304,20

11.01.2022

132 000

32,63

4 307 265,60

12.01.2022

136 000

33,57

4 565 152,80

13.01.2022

138 000

33,61

4 637 517,60

14.01.2022

137 000

32,46

4 446 444,60

17.01.2022

136 606

32,31

4 413 398,35

Previously disclosed buy-buck under the program (accumulated)

0

0

0



Accumulated under the buy-back program

924 606

32,93

30 448 930,55

Date on which the buyback program was announced: 7 January 2022

The duration of the buyback program: 7 January 2022 up to and including 17 January 2022

Size of the buyback program: Up to 1 500 000 shares

Following the transactions, the Company owns 2 148 898 of its own shares, which represents 1,07% of the total shares.

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buyback program is attached.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act The announcement is made by the contact person.

The announcement is made by the contact person.

For more information:

Hiva Ghiri, VP IR, Hexagon Composites ASA Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronStocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Markets WrapThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co.,

  • 2 Best COVID-19 Growth Stocks to Own in 2022

    The core reason is that investors are growing increasingly concerned about what the next phase of this global viral outbreak will mean in terms of demand for COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. Regardless of how the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market plays out, though, Novavax ought to have a significant commercial opportunity for its vaccine abroad in the years ahead, especially in emerging markets.

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) sheds 5.5% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a...

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in PayPal (PYPL)?

    Fundsmith LLP, an investment management firm, published its “Fundsmith Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The T Class Accumulation shares, the most commonly held share class, rose by +22.1% in 2021 and compares with a rise of +22.9% for the MSCI World Index in sterling with […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • Reddit Stock Portfolio: 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most popular tech stocks to consider on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Reddit Stock Portfolio: 5 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider. Reddit has become an important internet platform for the finance world in the past year […]

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Reddit is buying for the next bull run. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run. The past year was in many ways a defining one for the crypto industry. […]

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • My Best Metaverse Stock for 2022

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have rallied impressively over the past three months as investors and Wall Street have warmed up to the fact that the demand for memory chips is going to remain strong in 2022 and beyond, thanks to several applications ranging from computers to consoles to data centers. Let's see how this hot tech trend could give Micron a nice boost in 2022 -- and in the long run -- and amplify the company's growth prospects. Wall Street sees the metaverse creating the need for more storage.

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Key Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • GlaxoSmithKline shares soar after Unilever bids for its consumer healthcare unit

    M&A news was greeting an otherwise quiet Monday for European investors with U.S. markets on holiday.

  • Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Portfolio: 8 New Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 8 new stock picks of billionaire Stephen Mandel. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Portfolio: 3 New Stock Picks. Lone Pine Capital was founded by billionaire Stephen Mandel in 1997, who served as the hedge fund’s president and portfolio […]

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Beat Bitcoin in 2022

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) delivered its worst performance in 2021 of the past three years. Here are three unstoppable stocks, in particular, that can beat Bitcoin in 2022. Sure, Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) shares are down way more than Bitcoin's price so far this year.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks recently. Between high inflation, the omicron coronavirus variant, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and cut back on other economic stimulus initiatives, and underwhelming economic data, investors have had a litany of risk factors to consider. Here's the good news: With the market getting skittish about growth stocks as a broad category, there are promising companies caught up in the pullback that now trade at huge discounts.

  • 835 Reasons to Invest in Netflix Stock Right Now

    There's little question that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has created a windfall for early investors, generating returns of more than 43,300% in 20 years. The most common bearish narrative goes something like this: Once, Netflix was the only streaming game in town. Netflix won't be able to keep up the frantic pace of original content additions and will continue to lose market share as a result.