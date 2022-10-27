U.S. markets open in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,852.25
    +11.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,993.00
    +121.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,462.75
    +16.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,818.80
    +8.90 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.56
    -0.35 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.00
    -4.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    -0.09 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0064
    -0.0022 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.28
    -1.18 (-4.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1593
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6520
    -0.7080 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,732.11
    +508.30 (+2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.70
    +15.11 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2022

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter

  • Operating net sales increased by 23 per cent to 1,320.2 MEUR (1,077.2). Net sales including the reduction of acquired deferred revenue amounted to 1,316.6 (1,077.2). Using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure (organic growth), net sales increased by 7 per cent

  • Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 24 per cent to 386.2 MEUR (310.6)

  • Earnings before taxes, excluding adjustments, amounted to 377.3 MEUR (304.3)

  • Net earnings, excluding adjustments, amounted to 309.4 MEUR (249.6)

  • Earnings per share, excluding adjustments, amounted to 11.4 Euro cent (9.6)

  • Operating cash flow increased to 232.6 MEUR (179.6)

For further information, please contact:
Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations and Business Analyst, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 26, ir@hexagon.com

This is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 27 October 2022.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/3655815/1644356.pdf

Hexagon Interim Report Q3 2022

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hexagon-interim-report-1-january---30-september-2022-301660817.html

SOURCE Hexagon

Recommended Stories