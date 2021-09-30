U.S. markets open in 7 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,381.25
    +31.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,482.00
    +217.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,861.50
    +121.75 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,241.10
    +19.20 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.68
    -0.15 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.20
    +9.30 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.56
    -0.69 (-2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3440
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8690
    -0.0900 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,512.75
    +1,272.97 (+3.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,079.43
    +31.79 (+3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,523.10
    -21.19 (-0.07%)
     

Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, to accelerate the hydrogen transition

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hexagon Purus ASA
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hexagon Purus ASA (“Hexagon Purus”), a global leader in zero emission mobility solutions, has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of Wystrach GmbH (“Wystrach”), a leading European systems and solutions provider for storage and transport of compressed gases (the “Transaction”). The combination brings unprecedented expertise and capacity together to create the vertically integrated industry leader in hydrogen storage solutions.



Key terms of the Transaction

  • Purchase price of up to EUR 43.3 million based on an enterprise value of EUR 50.0 million

  • 35% of the purchase price to be paid in cash at closing

  • 35% of the purchase price to be paid in the form of consideration shares in Hexagon Purus at closing at a price per share of NOK 33.4. The consideration share price represents the volume weighted average price of Hexagon Purus over the last three months prior to signing

  • 30% of the purchase price represents a deferred payment and a contingent earn-out, both payable in cash

  • The Selling Shareholders have agreed to a lock-up agreement for their shareholding. Approximately 10% of the consideration shares will be released from lock-up after 12 months following closing, another c. 10% will be released after 24 months and the remaining c. 80% will be released after 36 months

  • Closing of the Transaction is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to fulfilment of certain closing conditions and customary regulatory approvals


About Wystrach

  • Wystrach is a leading European hydrogen systems provider with over 30 years’ experience in high pressure gaseous storage systems

  • Specializes in the design, manufacturing and assembly of hydrogen systems including steel system structures and high-pressure piping. Wystrach is a long-standing customer of and partner to Hexagon Purus

  • Recognized as a leading supplier within both the industrial and transportation segments, serving blue chip customers like Air Liquide, Linde, Alstom and Daimler

  • Recorded revenues of EUR 24.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 2.1 million in FY 2020

  • Headquartered in Weeze, Germany, with 185 employees

  • Privately owned by Jochen Wystrach and Wolfgang Wolter (the “Selling Shareholders”)

Strong strategic rationale and industrial fit

The Transaction represents a step-change for Hexagon Purus and reinforces its position as a global leader in zero emission mobility solutions. Wystrach will bring significant systems assembly capacity and knowhow and complement the capabilities of Hexagon Purus, improving control of the value chain and accelerating time to market. Combining two industry frontrunners will increase scale, organizational bandwidth and execution capabilities and put Hexagon Purus in pole position to capitalize on the strong market growth expected for hydrogen storage solutions.

Hexagon Purus and Wystrach have been partners since 2008, delivering high performance hydrogen storage solutions to the market for use in applications ranging from transportation to stationary storage and refueling solutions. Strengthening its foothold in systems manufacturing and assembly has been a key pillar in Hexagon Purus’ strategic roadmap and acquiring a long-term partner and established market leader will fast-track the growth plan and sharpen Hexagon Purus’ competitive edge.

“In Hexagon Purus, we believe that progress can’t wait. Together with Wystrach, we share the ambition to lead the industry and contribute to a vision of Clean Air Everywhere. By combining forces, we will have the scale and position to accelerate the transition to hydrogen and in doing so, deliver significant value to customers, shareholders and society going forward,” said Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus. “The addition of Wystrach supports and accelerates our growth plans in three key respects. It brings highly complementary capabilities, it expands our product portfolio and it adds significant capacity needed to meet industry demand.”

“Today’s market is highly dynamic. It demands strong alliances and brings up new constellations. We have a long history of working with Hexagon Purus and a common understanding of the market and its opportunities. Together we make climate-friendly hydrogen applications a part of everyday life. Hexagon Purus is the right industrial owner to further strengthen Wystrach and the legacy we have built from the ground up,” said Wolfgang Wolter, Co-CEO of Wystrach.

“This combination is a great fit from both a cultural perspective and from a segment expertise and customer perspective. It strengthens our offering and gives us the capacity and additional expertise to support customers in their transition to sustainable energy,” said Michael Kleschinski, EVP Hexagon Purus. “I have great respect for what the team at Wystrach has accomplished under the leadership of Wolfgang Wolter and Jochen Wystrach. I look forward to combining our employees’ skills and industry expertise to become THE provider of turn-key hydrogen solutions in the industry.”



About the market

The global market for hydrogen cylinders and storage systems is expected to grow to USD 7 billion by 2030 and systems design, assembly and metalworking capability are key to addressing this opportunity.

Hydrogen continues to build momentum globally as a key contributor to the energy transition. Over 30 countries have released hydrogen roadmaps; more than USD 70bn in government funding is committed to hydrogen investments; 359 large-scale hydrogen projects have been announced by the industry to date, and green hydrogen is projected to supply up to 25% of the world’s energy needs by 2050.

Live video webcast

Hexagon Purus will host a webcast to present the acquisition on September 30th at 10:30 AM Central European Time (CET). Interested investors/analysts/media can follow the webcast live from www.hexagonpurus.com.


Interviews

Following the webcast:

Investors/analysts are invited to contact Dilip Warrier/Salman Alam to arrange one-to-one sessions

Media are invited to contact Karen Romer/Ina Jünemann to schedule interviews with Morten Holum, CEO Hexagon Purus or Michael Kleschinski, EVP Hexagon Purus (see contact details below).

Contacts:

Dilip Warrier, CFO, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +1 949-236-5528 | dilip.warrier@hexagonpurus.com

Salman Alam, Vice President Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Ina Jünemann, Marketing Communications Manager, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +49 151 58044647 | ina.juenemann@hexagonpurus.com


This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This stock exchange announcement was published by Dilip Warrier, CFO at Hexagon Purus ASA, on 30 September, 2021 at 07:00 CET.

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace. Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com.

About Wystrach

Founded in 1988 in Weeze, Germany, Wystrach is a full-service provider of high-pressure storage and transportation solutions for hydrogen and other gases. Its portfolio includes stationary bundles; containers of all sizes; tank systems for trains, buses, and trucks; and storage solutions, e.g. for power-to-gas applications. The company also offers a mobile hydrogen refueling station, the WyRefueler, in its range of products. In addition to in-house design and production capabilities, Wystrach offers end-to-end service packages for assembly, commissioning, and maintenance, and also provides support on approval matters. Wystrach is based in the Lower Rhine region of Germany and employs around 185 people.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • Why Pinterest, Square, and Lemonade Stocks Took a Hit on Wednesday

    Many growth stocks, however, fell even more. Three notable growth stocks that declined several percentage points or more were visual search and media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), financial technology company Square (NYSE: SQ), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND). At about 1 p.m. EDT, shares of Pinterest, Square, and Lemonade were down about 2.2%, 2.5%, and 2.9%, respectively.

  • Meme traders see red as heavily-shorted stocks grow scarcer and old names fall

    Investors trading meme stocks spent Wednesday looking at a lot of red. The unofficial meme-stock index took a uniform pounding on Wednesday, with major names down significantly, and even a meme rotation into clean-energy names looked to slow down as retail investors found themselves playing an uneventful game of Whack-a-Mole trying to find heavily-shorted stocks to play for squeezes. Ur-memes like GameStop (GME) AMC Entertainment (AMC) Blackberry (BB) and Koss (KOSS) all closed down to continue a rough weekly trend, and even new names like Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) and Canoo (GOEV) could not benefit from what seemed like early-week momentum of meme-stock traders plunging into renewable and green-energy names.

  • Micron and ASML warn of supply chain problems for semiconductors

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down the latest supply chain concerns from the top names in semiconductors.&nbsp;

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Chamath Palihapitiya says he sold his Tesla stake to fund other investments

    Longtime Tesla bull Chamath Palihapitiya said Wednesday he's cashed out his stake in the electric-car company in favor of new investment opportunities.

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Dow Jones Rebounds; McConnell Blocks Debt Move, Democrats Do This; Elon Musk Talks Bitcoin

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher, despite Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blocking a Democrat debt move. Boeing was the top blue chip in the stock market today, while Intel lagged. EV leader Tesla showed strength.

  • Higher taxes on stock dividends would hurt middle-class investors — especially retirees — far more than the wealthy

    A bad idea that will cut payouts, encourage short-term investing and give company executives greater power.

  • Elon Musk urges government to "do nothing" to regulate crypto

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains Elon Musk's recent comments on crypto regulation and the fallout from China's most recent crypto crackdown.&nbsp;

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood sells $270 million in Tesla shares

    Cathie Wood has sold $270 million in Tesla amid the tech sector selloff. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the details.

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

    Sure, solely buying income-generating stocks means you would have missed out on some of the stock market's most successful companies, such as Amazon.com and Netflix, which don't pay dividends but since 2002 have risen 17,500% and 49,400%, respectively, compared to the S&P 500's 309% gain. Like many large oil companies, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) suffered big losses during the early months of the pandemic. As economic activity around the world all but came to a standstill and demand for oil plunged, this energy giant engineered dramatic cost-cutting initiatives while also making opportunistic acquisitions of Noble Energy and Noble Midstream Partners.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • Analyst Pounds the Table on fuboTV Stock

    There are many polarizing issues on the agenda at present; from Covid-19 vaccines to gun control to climate change to abortion rights to fuboTV (FUBO). Ok, the last one is not quite as much of a “flip your lid” subject as the others, but still. Investors have been pretty sure where they stand on this one with the bears claiming the bullish indicator – a history of over-delivering on guidance since going public just under a year ago – is just a fig leaf for an unprofitable business doomed to fail

  • Warby Parker shares soar on first day of trading

    Warby Parker (WRBY) shares closed at $54.49 after their public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The direct-to-consumer eyewear company opened at $54.05, more than 30% higher than their direct listing reference price of $40.