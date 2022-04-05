U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,565.50
    -12.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,735.00
    -94.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,120.00
    -44.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,089.00
    -5.60 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.56
    +1.28 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.20
    -2.80 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.82
    +0.23 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0965
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.18
    -0.45 (-2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3122
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.9540
    +0.1820 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,641.84
    +720.40 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,096.35
    +12.10 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.63
    -14.29 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Hexagon Purus ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

Hexagon Purus ASA
·1 min read
Hexagon Purus ASA
Hexagon Purus ASA

The Annual General Meeting of Hexagon Purus ASA will be held on 27 April 2022 at 12:30 CEST at the company's offices in Korsegata 4B, Aalesund, Norway.

Please find attached the notice of the Annual General Meeting with attendance/proxy forms and the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting.

All documents related to the Annual General Meeting are available at www.hexagonpurus.com. Shareholders should note that additional information on proceedings of the meeting may be given and announced on the company's website and/or through a stock exchange announcement.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

    An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Next month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday." Since its debut in May 1896, the Dow Jones has evolved from a 12-stock index that was predominantly dominated by industrial companies into a 30-component index filled with a diverse group of profitable and time-tested businesses. Although we often think of the Dow's components as slower-growing, mature businesses, these companies can still pack a punch and make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Should You Buy GameStop Stock After It Announced a Stock Split?

    Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) announced a stock split after the market closed on Thursday, March 31. Typically, you see stock splits from companies that have share prices in the thousands of dollars; it was surprising to see one coming from GameStop, selling at $165 per share as of today's market close. Stock splits usually create a lower nominal stock price, making it more attractive and affordable for retail investors.

  • Top Marijuana Penny Stocks For Q2 2022

    These are the marijuana penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q2 2022.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Stocks are rallying because of what an inverted yield curve says about the Fed and inflation, strategist says

    The yield curve is telling investors more about inflation and the Federal Reserve than it is about the prospect of recession, says Barry Knapp.

  • Trump-Tied Social Media SPAC Slides After Key Executives Quit

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of the shell company taking Donald Trump’s media venture public extended their selloff after a report that a pair of key executives resigned and Elon Musk bought a sizable stake in social-media competitor Twitter Inc. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Ho

  • 10 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to see some more stocks from this list, click 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. Dividends are a reliable stream of passive income for investors, and they also offer greater returns than share price gains […]

  • Cathie Wood Sees Potential for Twitter Shakeup After Musk Takes Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood speculated that Elon Musk’s new ownership stake in Twitter Inc. might open the door to a management shakeup at the social media company. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Musk is s

  • U.S. stops Russian bond payments in bid to raise pressure on Moscow

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States stopped the Russian government on Monday from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at U.S. banks, in a move meant to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and eat into its holdings of dollars. Under sanctions put in place after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, foreign currency reserves held by the Russian central bank at U.S. financial institutions were frozen. But the Treasury Department had been allowing the Russian government to use those funds to make coupon payments on dollar-denominated sovereign debt on a case-by-case basis.

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultrapopular Stocks

    Many shareholders of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) cling to the stories of how things can go right. Caution is warranted for these popular stocks. Elon Musk has proved the doubters wrong.

  • Why Metaverse Stocks Flew High Today

    The metaverse produced some real-world gains for investors on Monday. Shares in companies already active in the space, or likely to be so, rose notably on the day following a team of analysts' very bullish take on the industry. Bellwether stock Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) posted a 4% increase, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) advanced by nearly 2.4%, and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) surged ahead by 8.6%.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, jumped today as shares of some Chinese tech stocks spiked. Sea Limited is based in Singapore, but the Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings owns an 18.7% stake in the company. Sea's share price was up by 9.6% as of 2:06 p.m. ET.