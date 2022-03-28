U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,528.25
    -8.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,698.00
    -61.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,724.25
    -31.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,071.10
    -4.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.88
    -5.02 (-4.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.80
    -20.40 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.38 (-1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0954
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    -0.86 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6600
    +1.6000 (+1.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,000.93
    +2,317.91 (+5.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.47
    +67.94 (+6.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,496.54
    +13.19 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Hexagon Purus and CIMC Enric sign investment agreements for construction of joint production facility in Shijiazhuang, and New Energy R&D management center in Beijing Daxing District International Hydrogen Development Zone

Hexagon Purus ASA
·6 min read
Hexagon Purus ASA
Hexagon Purus ASA

(Oslo, 28 March 2022) Hexagon Purus and CIMC Enric have previously signed joint venture agreements in 2021 (ref: March 2, 2021, announcement) encompassing cylinder and systems production for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) and hydrogen distribution in China and Southeast Asia, which is expected to become the world’s largest zero emission hydrogen vehicle and distribution market.

Today, Hexagon Purus and CIMC Enric announced the signing of investment agreements to establish a joint production facility in Shijiazhuang, Hebei and the CIMC-Hexagon New Energy Technologies management office and engineering hub in Beijing Daxing District International Hydrogen Development Zone. In addition, the Shijiazhuang and Beijing Daxing governments have made a strong commitment to support the development of the CIMC-HEXAGON business in their regions through 2030.

  • Construction of the new composite cylinder and systems manufacturing facility in Shijiazhuang is expected to commence in Q2 2022, and the facility will house Type 3 and Type 4 hydrogen cylinder production and systems assembly capacity.

  • The CIMC-HEXAGON New Energy Technologies management office and engineering hub will be located in Beijing Daxing District International Hydrogen Development Zone, one of China’s leading areas for advancement of hydrogen technologies and application scenarios.

  • The facilities will set a benchmark for highly automated production of composite hydrogen pressure vessels from 350 to 700 bar intended for the Chinese and Southeast Asian markets.

  • The product portfolio includes hydrogen fuel storage systems for on-road vehicles, rail and maritime applications.

  • The new facility is expected to create several hundred jobs in Shijiazhuang and Beijing and will also support business for regional suppliers.

“As part of our global expansion program, CIMC-HEXAGON will become the hub for high quality and highly automated manufacturing of high-pressure composite hydrogen storage cylinders and systems for China and Southeast Asia. We are looking forward to making a contribution to the local transportation sector, addressing the substantial growth potential for hydrogen technology in the region as a reliable supplier of advanced technology," says Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus.

Leo Yang, CEO of CIMC ENRIC adds, “CIMC ENRIC, through CIMC-HEXAGON and the broad spectrum of Hydrogen related products and services of CIMC HYDROGEN, offers a unique portfolio of total solutions to vehicle fleet owners, railway and maritime operators. Shijiazhuang has been CIMC Enric’s manufacturing base for over two decades. We are confident that this environment offers our Joint Venture with Hexagon Purus a modern and industrialized environment that can deliver a competitive and highly skilled workforce, as well as strong support from the local government”.

Groundbreaking

CIMC-HEXAGON, together with local Shijiazhuang authorities expect to initiate construction of the facility in Q2 2022.

Powerful alliance

CIMC Enric is a leading global supplier of cryogenic and compressed gas storage and transportation solutions and manufacturer of clean energy equipment, headquartered in Shenzhen, People’s Republic of China. CIMC Enric is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (ticker: 3899.HK). Hexagon Purus, a global leader in Type 4 hydrogen cylinder and battery electric systems technology, is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: HPUR.OL).

The cooperation is a highly compelling partnership: Hexagon Purus’ world class Type 4 hydrogen cylinder and systems technologies and design with over 20 years of heritage and safety track record – and CIMC Enric’s extensive expertise in gas system development tailored to the Chinese market and its long-standing relationships with large Chinese vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) and gas distribution companies.

The joint venture will serve the fast-growing demand of the Chinese market for safe, lightweight and cost-efficient compressed hydrogen storage solutions. Relevant industrial standards for Type 4 cylinders are currently being established by the Chinese government. The joint venture will also support the transition to zero emission mobility solutions in Southeast Asia.

About the market

China, the world's largest auto market with over 28 million vehicles sold annually, has set its sights on creating a world-leading market for fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) within two decades. As forecasted by industry experts based on Chinese policymakers’ planning, the market will grow from more than 7,000 FCEVs by end of 2020, to 1.3 million FECVs by 2035. It is also expected that hydrogen will account for approximately 10% of primary energy consumption in China by 2050.

The initial focus of the Chinese hydrogen strategy is on fuel cell electric buses and commercial vehicles. This will improve public awareness and showcase the safety of hydrogen. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) announced its collective ambition to achieve 23% renewable energy integration into its energy system by 2025, and even more by 2035.

The shift to zero emission vehicles is driven by the desire to improve air quality and reduce CO2 emissions, as well as to increase energy independence by utilizing large amounts of hydrogen already available in China. In addition, hydrogen provides cost-efficient storage for surplus renewable energy from wind and solar.

Contacts:

Mathias Meidell, Director Investor Relations, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Purus (stock ticker: HPUR.OL)

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CIMC ENRIC Holdings Limited (stock code: 3899.HK)

Founded in 2004, CIMC Enric Holdings Limited, one of the members of the CIMC Group, has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2005. The Company is principally engaged in the provision of key equipment, engineering service and integrated solutions for transportation, storage and processing for the clean energy, chemical and environmental and liquid food sectors and has become a leading integrated business service provider and key equipment manufacturer in the industry. Its production and sales of ISO liquid tank containers and high-pressure transportation vehicles are among the top in the world, the market share of cryogenic transportation vehicles and cryogenic storage tanks is in the leading position in China, large storage tank for LNG receiving terminals and modular products for LNG refueling stations and CNG refueling stations have ranked among the top three in terms of market share in China while comprehensively deploying the hydrogen industry chain. The Company has built a global marketing network and has over 20 domestic and overseas subsidiaries located in China, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Canada that operate production bases and advanced R&D centers.

For more information, please visit http://www.enricgroup.com


Recommended Stories

  • A Recession Warning Sign? Part of U.S. Yield Curve Inverts for First Time Since 2006

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slumped anew to send a widely-watched part of the U.S. yield curve to its first inversion in 16 years. The curve is flattening as investors bet the Federal Reserve will tighten policy rapidly enough to risk a sustained slowdown in growth.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the

  • Worried About Getting Audited? Here Are Red Flags for the IRS.

    While the IRS is auditing fewer taxpayers than it used to, some activities still get particularly close scrutiny.

  • Metaverse gold-rush: The top five brands that are carving up the virtual space

    The world’s major corporations are locked in a scramble for the metaverse, the following five brands are at the forefront of this virtual 'wild west'.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Constellation Brands Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • Russia will likely default with April 4 payment due of $2.2 billion, experts say

    Investors breathed a sigh of relief last week after the Russian government made a $117 million interest payment on its foreign debt. But a much bigger payment comes due April 4 — to the tune of $2.2 billion — and creditors are far less optimistic Russia will pony up this time.

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • Which Company Has the Biggest COVID Program? The Answer Isn't Moderna.

    When most of us think of coronavirus programs, we probably think of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). It's important to note that the following chart doesn't refer to vaccines only. Moderna isn't involved in the coronavirus treatment space.

  • China Stocks Fall as Shanghai Lockdown Deepens Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks fell as a lockdown in Shanghai to combat a virus flareup raised worries over disruptions to business operations and the toll on economic growth. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkraineThe CSI 300

  • Italian restaurant chain announces return to Valley with new locations

    This is the second time the company has announced a comeback in the Valley in the past decade. Here's what it has planned so far.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The stock market had been on an amazing run for more than a decade following the collapse of the financial markets, and it was the technology sector leading the way. Savvy investors love pullbacks like this because it makes previously high-flying, high-priced stocks that were unattainable during their glory days much more affordable now.

  • Why Elon Musk's Berlin Gigafactory Was a Dumb Move

    Elon Musk's Tesla has been on something of a roll lately. "Tesla finally achieved GAAP profitability and cash flow positivity by building a plant in Shanghai and running the hell out of it," Collins wrote recently on Real Money, adding that "about one-third of its output [is] exported to Europe." Collins drew a sharp contrast between London, where he was writing and China.

  • Oil slumps as Shanghai lockdown exacerbates fear of weaker demand

    Oil prices tumbled more than $5 on Monday as fears over weaker fuel demand in China grew after financial hub Shanghai launched a two-stage lockdown to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections. The market kicked off another week of uncertainty, buffeted on one side by the war between Ukraine and Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter, and expansion of COVID-related lockdowns in China, the largest crude importer globally. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hit a low of $108.28 a barrel, and were down $5.30, or 4.7%, at $108.60.

  • Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash

    Firefighters taking part in the search found the flight data recorder on a mountain slope about 130 feet from the point of impact.

  • 8 Stocks That Are Still Negative Since the Pandemic Lows—and 1 That Finally Turned Positive

    Intel stock surged this week, lifting the chip giant's shares out of a group of S&P 500 stocks that are sporting losses since the pandemic low for the index.

  • Oil hit by Shanghai shutdown; yen sinks as BOJ defies the yield tide

    Asian shares faltered and oil prices slid on Monday as a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai hit economic activity, while the yen extended its stomach-churning descent as the Bank of Japan stood in the way of higher yields. The equity action was muted with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan flat. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.4%, but is still almost 6% firmer for the month as a sinking yen promised to boost exporter earnings.

  • Gold prices drop as dollar strengthens; Ukraine peace talks in focus

    Gold prices fell on Monday as the dollar index gained and U.S. Treasury yields held firm near multi-month highs, with investor focus on potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks this week further dimming bullion's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold was down 0.7% at $1,943.72 per ounce, as of 0426 GMT. The dollar has benefited from its status as a safe haven and the conflict in Ukraine has driven expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates.

  • Micron Testing 2020 Breakout Ahead of Report

    Another selloff here could be catastrophic, failing the breakout and establishing a new secular downtrend.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This market favorite soared following its IPO, but recent volatility has many investors worried about jumping into the stock.

  • Amazon Supposedly Asked Job Applicants to Solve This 'Hanging Cable' Problem

    Amazon supposedly asks job applicants to solve this "hanging cable" problem. Here's what it looks like—and how to solve it.