U.S. markets open in 7 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,411.00
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,634.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,237.50
    -3.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,031.70
    +6.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.19
    +1.09 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.30
    +11.20 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.24 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.36
    +3.45 (+14.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    -0.0033 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3700
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,181.24
    -223.42 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.84
    -37.11 (-3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Hexagon Purus receives inaugural orders for hydrogen cylinders from Reliance Industries Limited in India

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hexagon Composites ASA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HXGCF
Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon Purus, a world leading supplier of zero emission mobility solutions, has received its first orders for Type 4 high-pressure hydrogen cylinders from Reliance Industries Limited (“Reliance”), India’s largest private sector company. The hydrogen cylinders will be used as prototypes in pilot projects for automotive and back-up power solutions and represents Hexagon Purus’ first ever orders for hydrogen applications in India.

The orders represent Reliance’s first step towards positioning themselves as a leading clean energy player, supporting the transition to a zero-emission society in India. Reliance recently announced a USD 80 billion investment program into clean energy whereby hydrogen will play a pivotal role to drive decarbonization.

Driving Energy Transformation

“We are pleased to receive our first orders for India, and to support Reliance in the beginning of their exciting journey to transform India to a globally leading hydrogen economy,” says Frank Häberli, SVP Asia, Hexagon Purus.

About the market

India is the world’s third-largest energy consumer. By 2030, India aims to have 50% of its energy requirements from renewable energy and to reduce total projected carbon emissions by one billion tons compared to 2005 levels.

Back-up power represents a segment with significant untapped potential to reduce carbon emissions. In India alone there are over 680,000 mobile towers using diesel generators as back-up power. Finding a solution that can run on hydrogen will fast-track the emissions reductions within the segment.

Hydrogen is considered a key lever in helping reach India’s ambition of cleaner air initiatives in public transport. Reliance is pushing for the development of hydrogen automotive infrastructure along selected highways connecting the major cities in India.

Timing

The cylinders are due to be delivered in the first half of 2022.


For more information, please contact:

Mathias Meidell, Director of Investor Relations, Hexagon Purus ASA
Tel: +47 90 98 22 42 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Tel: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com


About Reliance Industries Limited
Reliance is India’s largest private sector company with activities spanning hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.

About Hexagon Purus ASA
Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of Hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders, complete vehicle systems and battery packs for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV and BEV) including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Recommended Stories

  • Mayfield Group Holdings Limited's (ASX:MYG) Business Is Trailing The Market But Its Shares Aren't

    Mayfield Group Holdings Limited's ( ASX:MYG ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 42.6x might make it look like a...

  • Are Cohort plc's (LON:CHRT) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Cohort's (LON:CHRT) recent performance, when its stock has declined 20% over...

  • Smart charging may be key to saving power grid in world of EVs

    As electric vehicle (EV) sales rise, the big question for power grid operators, charging companies and governments is how to run tens of millions of vehicles without crashing local networks or spending billions on grid upgrades. Simply put, smart charging software allows EV owners to plug in during expensive peak hours, without the vehicle drawing power until cheap off-peak hours. This eases strain on the electric grid, makes better use of renewable energy and saves drivers money.

  • ‘Expensive’ energy from biomass plant will cost three times that of solar power and drive up bills

    Energy from a long-delayed biomass plant will cost almost three times as much as new wind and solar power and could ultimately push up bills, analysis for The Telegraph has found.

  • Will the electricity used to power electric cars really be green?

    A closer look at the transportation sector sees more hidden costs today than in the future.

  • Seizing land to make way for solar farms could worsen ‘deep and troubling’ farming crisis

    Campaigners have warned that Britain faces a worsening agricultural crisis if it presses ahead with turning thousands of acres of land into solar farms to meet net zero carbon targets.

  • NMSUCCESS talk to highlight NM renewable energy infrastructure

    The New Mexico State University Climate Change Education Seminar Series or NMSUCCESS will focus on New Mexico’s renewable energy infrastructure.

  • ‘Epic fail’: Clean energy advocates say NH grid changes aren't nearly enough

    The system responsible for delivering electricity to your door is old – dating back about a century.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Singapore bank DBS profit rebounds, rates outlook improves outlook

    DBS Group flagged strong business momentum after its profit rose to a record last year, cementing a recovery for Southeast Asia's largest lender as pandemic-hit economies rebound and boost loan growth and asset quality. Singapore lenders are also expected to be big beneficiaries of rising interest rates, while the city-state's economy is forecast to grow 3% to 5% this year after expanding at its fastest annual pace in over a decade in 2021. Krishna Guha, an analyst at Jefferies said on Monday that while the bank's fourth-quarter profit was slightly below estimates due to lower than expected non-interest income, growth in other revenue metrics was "outstanding."

  • Chile Central Bank Rules Out Emergency Meeting on Inflation Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank head Rosanna Costa ruled out an emergency meeting to address the high January inflation numbers and warned of higher interest rates at the next policy meeting in March, according to La Tercera.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelenskiy

  • India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3 billion bank fraud

    India's federal investigation agency has filed a police complaint against ABG Shipyard Ltd and its promoters accusing it of defrauding banks of 228.42 billion Indian rupees ($3.03 billion). The report, posted on the Central Bureau of Investigation's website, said a forensic audit report it received from the banks two years ago had found instances of fraud in April 2012 and July 2017. ABG Shipyard could not be reached for comment and did not immediately respond to an email.

  • Oil Jumps Again on Rising Ukraine Concerns as Tense Week Opens

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended a powerful rally as geopolitical tensions over Ukraine ticked higher at a time of soaring global demand, with physical indicators pointing to growing near-term scarcity.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares V

  • Inflation, Ukraine Invasion Threat Stoke Outlook for More Stock Volatility

    Investors weigh good news on corporate earnings and the labor market against rising bond yields and geopolitical uncertainty.

  • The Carry Trade Is Faltering, Just as It Began to Deliver Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Playbooks for emerging-market carry trades are getting redrafted as favored funding currencies gear up for gains, threatening to eat into investors’ returns.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateThe E

  • Crown Resorts Agrees to A$8.9 Billion Takeover by Blackstone

    SYDNEY--Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd. said Monday it has agreed to a takeover proposal from U.S. investment firm Blackstone Inc. that values the company's equity at 8.9 billion Australian dollars (US$6.3 billion). Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will receive A$13.10 cash per share. The takeover is subject to various conditions and approvals, including a shareholder vote which is expected in the second quarter of calendar year 2022.

  • Apollo Deepens Abu Dhabi Investment With $1.4 Billion Aldar Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. signed a deal to invest $1.4 billion in Aldar Properties PJSC as the private equity giant deepens its investments in Abu Dhabi’s real estate market.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Following Q4 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil reported mixed fourth-quarter results and announced it would restructure into three units. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Walmart, Gold, AMD, NVIDIA, Shiba Inu in Focus

    NVIDIA earnings on Wednesday may test the staying power of long-term bulls.

  • Regular 401(k) or Roth 401(k)? Here’s What Young Workers Should Consider.

    Young workers making an entry-level salary usually will be in a low income tax bracket, so choosing a Roth 401(k) and paying taxes on their retirement contributions now often makes sense.