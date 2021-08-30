U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

Hexagon US Federal Selected as Prime for General Services Administration's (GSA) ASTRO Contract

·2 min read

ASTRO is a 10-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a $90 billion value

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon US Federal has been selected by General Services Administration (GSA) as a prime contractor for ASTRO, a 10-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with an estimated $90 billion value.

The ASTRO contract is being administered by the Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM). Sponsored by the Department of Defense (DoD), ASTRO is comprised of ten pools to deliver services related to manned, unmanned, and optionally manned platforms and robotics.

"We are thrilled to have been selected to provide vital support to the DoD over the next 10 years through the ASTRO program," said Tammer Olibah, CEO and President of Hexagon US Federal.
"Hexagon US Federal is proud and excited to bring our expertise including geospatial-intelligence, sensors, and autonomous systems to the ASTRO program helping DoD achieve their ever-evolving manned and unmanned mission goals."

Hexagon was selected as one of multiple awardees for the Data Operations Pool. The Data Operations pool includes all data collection, processing, exploitation, and dissemination activities associated with manned, unmanned, and optionally manned platforms and/or robotics supporting mission performance. The formal government kick-off is anticipated to take place in November, 2021.

About Hexagon

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping production and people-related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon US Federal provides world-class technology and professional services for C5ISR, installation security, GIS, and cyber security. Dedicated to the delivery of Hexagon technology and services to the US Federal government, including defense, intelligence, and civilian organizations, we build unique solutions that help our customers design, build, maintain, manage, operate, and protect.

Learn more at hexagonusfederal.com and follow us at @HexagonFederal

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hexagon-us-federal-selected-as-prime-for-general-services-administrations-gsa-astro-contract-301364272.html

SOURCE Hexagon US Federal

