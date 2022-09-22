U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

Hexagon's R-evolution launches venture capital arm to boost green-tech startups

0
·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies, today announced a new venture capital arm of R-evolution, the sustainable innovation and green-tech investment subsidiary of Hexagon.

Today's climate emergencies demand urgent investments in innovative, planet-saving initiatives. It is up to all industries to decisively address the crisis while supporting economic growth and green-tech startups are a critical part of the solution. The R-ventures programme aims to help the green-tech startup ecosystem accelerate its next breakthroughs through seed funding or in-kind technology from Hexagon's portfolio.

Material Mapper, a Norwegian-based company, marked the programme's inaugural investment, targeting the transition to a circular economy in the buildings sector. Material Mapper focuses on digitalising construction sites for reusable materials – ultimately connecting decommissioning projects to new construction to increase building material reusability.

While R-evolution's search for promising investment opportunities is closely aligned to its focus areas – renewable energy and storage, green hydrogen, carbon capture, plastic waste management, desalination, plant-based food, ecological monitoring, sustainable agriculture and circular economy transitions — the company welcomes all entrepreneurs with disruptive innovations to demonstrate their positive planet impact and rapid growth potential for consideration.

"Hexagon envisions 2050 to be 'the year of too late.' We started R-evolution in early 2021 to help industry transition to a sustainable global economy faster," says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. "In just over a year, R-evolution has proven it's possible to positively impact the environment while generating profitable business growth. It's now calling on entrepreneurs to tackle climate emergencies together. The direct investments in targeted green-tech start-ups will further ignite its ability to motivate rapid change profitably while giving back to the planet."

Considerations for R-ventures monetary investments or in-kind technology require green-tech startups to be in the pre-IPO funding stage, with an identified product and initial customer base. Seed investments typically range between 50k to 500k EUR. Additionally, R-evolution invites partners, private investors, accelerators, governments, and universities to increase visibility and outreach to startups. For information, visit r-evolution.com/r-ventures.

For further information, please contact:
Maria Luthström, Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 27, ir@hexagon.com
Kristin Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexagon AB, +1 404 554 0972, media@hexagon.com
Erik Josefsson, CEO R-evolution, Hexagon AB, +46 70 857 64 70, erik.josefsson@hexagon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/hexagon-s-r-evolution-launches-venture-capital-arm-to-boost-green-tech-startups,c3634557

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/3634557/1629389.pdf

Press Release

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hexagons-r-evolution-launches-venture-capital-arm-to-boost-green-tech-startups-301630690.html

SOURCE Hexagon

