Hexamethylenediamine Market 2026, Increasing Demand For Recycled Plastics to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hexamethylenediamine market size is expected to grow by USD 2.72 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing demand for recycled plastics, growing demand for construction chemicals, and shift toward specialty adhesives and sealants will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, stringent regulations and policies, growing environmental concerns, and side effects associated with specialty biocides will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Hexamethylenediamine Market Segmentation

Application

Geography

AB Enterprises

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Daejungche Chemicals and Metals Co. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Invista

Junsei Chemical Co. Ltd.

LANXESS AG

Merck KGaA

Radici Partecipazioni Spa

Solvay SA

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist hexamethylenediamine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hexamethylenediamine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hexamethylenediamine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hexamethylenediamine market vendors

Hexamethylenediamine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.32 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Enterprises, Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Daejungche Chemicals and Metals Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Invista, Junsei Chemical Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Merck KGaA, Radici Partecipazioni Spa, Solvay SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Toray Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Nylon Synthesis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Curing Agents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Biocides - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

10.4 Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC

10.5 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

10.6 BASF SE

10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

10.8 Evonik Industries AG

10.9 Invista

10.10 Merck KGaA

10.11 Solvay SA

10.12 Toray Industries Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

