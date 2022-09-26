Hexamethylenediamine Market 2026, Increasing Demand For Recycled Plastics to Boost Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hexamethylenediamine market size is expected to grow by USD 2.72 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing demand for recycled plastics, growing demand for construction chemicals, and shift toward specialty adhesives and sealants will offer immense growth opportunities.
However, stringent regulations and policies, growing environmental concerns, and side effects associated with specialty biocides will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.
Hexamethylenediamine Market Segmentation
Application
Geography
Hexamethylenediamine Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hexamethylenediamine market report covers the following areas:
Hexamethylenediamine Market size
Hexamethylenediamine Market trends
Hexamethylenediamine Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for bio-based chemicals as one of the prime reasons driving the hexamethylenediamine market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.
Hexamethylenediamine Market Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hexamethylenediamine Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hexamethylenediamine Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
AB Enterprises
Asahi Kasei Corp.
Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
BASF SE
Covestro AG
Daejungche Chemicals and Metals Co. Ltd.
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Evonik Industries AG
Invista
Junsei Chemical Co. Ltd.
LANXESS AG
Merck KGaA
Radici Partecipazioni Spa
Solvay SA
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
Hexamethylenediamine Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist hexamethylenediamine market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the hexamethylenediamine market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the hexamethylenediamine market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hexamethylenediamine market vendors
Hexamethylenediamine Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 2.72 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.32
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, Mexico, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AB Enterprises, Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Daejungche Chemicals and Metals Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Invista, Junsei Chemical Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Merck KGaA, Radici Partecipazioni Spa, Solvay SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Toray Industries Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Nylon Synthesis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Curing Agents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Biocides - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.
10.4 Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC
10.5 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
10.6 BASF SE
10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
10.8 Evonik Industries AG
10.9 Invista
10.10 Merck KGaA
10.11 Solvay SA
10.12 Toray Industries Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
