Hexamethylenediamine Market 2026, Increasing Demand For Recycled Plastics to Boost Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hexamethylenediamine market size is expected to grow by USD 2.72 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing demand for recycled plastics, growing demand for construction chemicals, and shift toward specialty adhesives and sealants will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hexamethylenediamine Market 2022-2026

However, stringent regulations and policies, growing environmental concerns, and side effects associated with specialty biocides will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Hexamethylenediamine Market Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Hexamethylenediamine Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hexamethylenediamine market report covers the following areas:

  • Hexamethylenediamine Market size

  • Hexamethylenediamine Market trends

  • Hexamethylenediamine Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for bio-based chemicals as one of the prime reasons driving the hexamethylenediamine market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Hexamethylenediamine Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hexamethylenediamine Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hexamethylenediamine Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • AB Enterprises

  • Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC

  • Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

  • BASF SE

  • Covestro AG

  • Daejungche Chemicals and Metals Co. Ltd.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Invista

  • Junsei Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • LANXESS AG

  • Merck KGaA

  • Radici Partecipazioni Spa

  • Solvay SA

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Hexamethylenediamine Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hexamethylenediamine market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hexamethylenediamine market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hexamethylenediamine market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hexamethylenediamine market vendors

Related Reports:

Silica Gel Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The silica gel market share is expected to increase by 588.89 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.12%.

Acetic Acid Market Research by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The acetic acid market share is expected to increase by 4.88 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%.

Hexamethylenediamine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 2.72 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.32

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, Mexico, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Enterprises, Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Daejungche Chemicals and Metals Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Invista, Junsei Chemical Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Merck KGaA, Radici Partecipazioni Spa, Solvay SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Toray Industries Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Nylon Synthesis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Curing Agents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Biocides - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • 10.4 Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC

  • 10.5 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

  • 10.6 BASF SE

  • 10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 10.8 Evonik Industries AG

  • 10.9 Invista

  • 10.10 Merck KGaA

  • 10.11 Solvay SA

  • 10.12 Toray Industries Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Hexamethylenediamine Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hexamethylenediamine-market-2026-increasing-demand-for-recycled-plastics-to-boost-growth---technavio-301631033.html

SOURCE Technavio

