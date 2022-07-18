U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

Hexamethylenediamine Market worth $11.6 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·4 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report “Hexamethylenediamine Market by Application (Nylon Synthesis, Curing Agents, Lubricants, Biocides, Coatings Intermediate, Adhesives), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Textile, Paints & Coatings, Petrochemical) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Hexamethylenediamine Market size is projected to grow from USD 8.9 billion in 2022 to USD 11.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2027. With the rise of nylon as a major substitute for a variety of applications, particularly in the automotive industry, where nylon has replaced metals in many applications, the hexamethylenediamine market is expected to expand rapidly. In 2020, the hexamethylenediamine market was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a substantial decline in its CAGR. However, recovery was witnessed with a positive impact on the hexamethylenediamine market because of demand in the automotive in 2021.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=109635705

Browse in-depth TOC on “Hexamethylenediamine Market
126 – Tables
33 – Figures
151 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hexamethylenediamine-market-109635705.html

Automotive segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing market

Automotive is the biggest end-use industry segment for hexamethylenediamine. Hexamethylenediamine is majorly used in the synthesis of nylon 6-6, widely used in the automotive end-use industry for making various products and components such as connectors & housing, under-the-hood components, wheel well, and lighting components, including headlamp structural housings, headlamp & fog lamp, and reflectors & lighting sockets.

The automobile industry prefers nylon-based plastic products & components, which are lightweight and high-performance materials. Hence, the growth of the automotive industry across regions is expected to drive demand for nylon-based products & components, which is expected to further drive the hexamethylenediamine market

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=109635705

North America is the largest and fastest market for hexamethylenediamine

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global hexamethylenediamine market in 2021. The United States and Mexico dominate the regional hexamethylenediamine market. The North American hexamethylenediamine market is expanding as a result of the regions expanding automotive industry. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific hexamethylenediamine market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR.

The hexamethylenediamine market comprises major solution providers, BASF SE (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), Evonik (Germany), and DuPont de Nemours, Inc.(US) among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the hexamethylenediamine market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Chemical Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

EPOXY CURING AGENTS MARKET By Type (Amine-Based Curing Agents, Anhydride Curing Agents), Application (Coatings, Construction, Adhesives, Composites, Wind Energy, Electrical & Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022
http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/epoxy-curing-agent-market-91475650.html


CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


