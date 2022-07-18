Hexamethylenediamine Market worth $11.6 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report “Hexamethylenediamine Market by Application (Nylon Synthesis, Curing Agents, Lubricants, Biocides, Coatings Intermediate, Adhesives), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Textile, Paints & Coatings, Petrochemical) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Hexamethylenediamine Market size is projected to grow from USD 8.9 billion in 2022 to USD 11.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2027. With the rise of nylon as a major substitute for a variety of applications, particularly in the automotive industry, where nylon has replaced metals in many applications, the hexamethylenediamine market is expected to expand rapidly. In 2020, the hexamethylenediamine market was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a substantial decline in its CAGR. However, recovery was witnessed with a positive impact on the hexamethylenediamine market because of demand in the automotive in 2021.

Automotive segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing market

Automotive is the biggest end-use industry segment for hexamethylenediamine. Hexamethylenediamine is majorly used in the synthesis of nylon 6-6, widely used in the automotive end-use industry for making various products and components such as connectors & housing, under-the-hood components, wheel well, and lighting components, including headlamp structural housings, headlamp & fog lamp, and reflectors & lighting sockets.

The automobile industry prefers nylon-based plastic products & components, which are lightweight and high-performance materials. Hence, the growth of the automotive industry across regions is expected to drive demand for nylon-based products & components, which is expected to further drive the hexamethylenediamine market

North America is the largest and fastest market for hexamethylenediamine

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global hexamethylenediamine market in 2021. The United States and Mexico dominate the regional hexamethylenediamine market. The North American hexamethylenediamine market is expanding as a result of the regions expanding automotive industry. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific hexamethylenediamine market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR.

The hexamethylenediamine market comprises major solution providers, BASF SE (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), Evonik (Germany), and DuPont de Nemours, Inc.(US) among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the hexamethylenediamine market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.

