Hexane Manufacturers Prospering On Back of Increased Use of Edible Oils: Fact.MR Predicts

FACT.MR

“Increasing use of hexane for extraction of non-polar carotenes is expected to prominently drive hexane market potential through 2032,” says a Fact.MR analyst

South Korea, Seoul, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of 2022, the hexane market stands at a value of US$ 2.21 billion and is projected to reach US$ 3.05 billion by the end of 2032. Worldwide consumption of hexane is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2032. This new survey by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, provides a complete assessment of all the trends and opportunities in the global hexane industry.



Increasing population across the world has resulted in high demand for edible oils and this is anticipated to be a major factor driving overall hexane market growth through 2032. Rising industrialization is propelling the demand for industrial solvents and hexane is a widely used solvent that is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market players over the forecast period. However, volatility in the pricing of raw materials and strict laws to conserve the environment are expected to have a hindering effect on the global hexane market potential through 2032.

Hexane suppliers are focusing on advancing their research capabilities to develop new products and gain a competitive edge over other market players. Hexane manufacturing companies are also anticipated to deploy various strategies to overcome the challenges of strict mandates that are being put in place across the world for environmental conservation.

Request Sample PDF at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7488

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2022, the hexane market stands at a valuation of US$ 2.21 billion.

Demand for hexane is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2032.

The hexane market is anticipated to reach a revenue of US$ 3.05 billion by 2032.

Increasing industrialization, rising demand for industrial solvents, growing demand for food-grade hexane, and increasing population are major factors that will drive market growth through 2032.

Strict laws in environmental conservation and volatility in raw material pricing are expected to have a hampering effect on overall market potential.

The North America hexane market accounts for a major market share of 32.7% in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1.02 billion by 2032.

The extraction grade segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% and reach US$ 1.65 billion by 2032.

The edible oil extraction segment currently stands at a value of US$ 808.3 million and is expected to gain a market share of 37.9% by 2032.

Story continues

Winning Strategy

The hexane market is nearing consolidation and major players account for a significant market share at present. New entrants in the market could deploy innovative strategies to gain a place in this hexane marketplace; however, the consolidated nature of this industry is expected to provide some challenges in doing so.

Hexane manufacturers are expected to increase their investments in research and development to expand their product offerings and gain a competitive advantage over other market players.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7488

Competitive Landscape

Key hexane manufacturers are investing in research and development to advance their product portfolio and diversify their offerings to gain a competitive edge over the other market players.

The hexane market is nearing consolidation and hence it is difficult for new entrants to make a mark in the global hexane industry landscape. However, with proper planning and enough investment they can penetrate the market and gain a notable market share.

Key Segments Covered in Hexane Industry Research

Hexane Market by Grade : Extraction Polymerization Other Grades

Hexane Market by Application : Edible Oil Extraction Industrial Solvents Adhesive Formulations Leather Treatment

Hexane Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA







Quick Buy – Hexane Market:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7488

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global hexane market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of grade (based onymerization, other grades), application (edible oil extraction, industrial solvents, adhesive formulations, leather treatment), and across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and the MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Polymer Seals Market - The global polymer seals market is slated to expand at a CAGR of close to 6% throughout the 2021-2031 assessment period. Hydraulic & pneumatic seals and rotary seals will remain most sought-after across industries, with both these segments together holding close to four-fifth overall market share.

Polymer Surfactants Market - Polymer Surfactants are polymers with surfactant properties. Surfactants are compounds with the ability to lower the surface tension of a liquid to reduce the interfacial tension between two liquids or between a liquid & solid.

Polymer Vials Market - According to the very recent analysis, the global sales of polymer vials are anticipated to witness a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period, with global revenues increasing by a significant market share year on year. According to a new forecast, polymer vials revenue will grow more than twice between 2021 and 2031.

Polymer Nanocomposites Market - As per the latest polymer nanocomposites industry analysis by Fact.MR, the global market is projected to grow from US$ 5 Bn in 2020 to US$ 9 Bn by 2031, surging at a CAGR of 16%. Demand for clay-based nanocomposites is set to accelerate at an impressive CAGR of 20% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Nucleic Acid Extraction System Market - Growing demand for nucleic acid extraction systems in hospitals & diagnostic centers is attributed to rising research initiatives, use of nucleic acid testing in molecular diagnostics, and high requirement for rapid and precise disease diagnosis.

Pacemaker/Defibrillator Lead Extraction Kits Market - Increasing geriatric population across the globe along with prevalence of chronic diseases has led to increase in the demand for various medical devices, especially cardiac devices, which has prompted growing requirement for lead extractions.

Total Nucleic Acid Extraction Kits Market - The total nucleic acid extraction kits purify both genomic DNA and RNA with a combined chemical and mechanical lysis method specifically developed for bacteria which are hard-to-lyse. Total nucleic acid extraction kits provide an enzymatic and a closed-tube method to obtain DNA or RNA from frozen or fresh tissue without any physical interruption.

Ketone Based Solvents Market - The market for ketone based solvent witnessed massive slowdown in its progress as a result of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic across the globe. The level of demand declined to the extreme level due to lockdown creating hurdles for the key players operating in this market.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158



