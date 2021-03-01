U.S. markets open in 5 hours 29 minutes

Hexatronic to acquire 75% of the German FTTH competence centre TK-KONTOR-FREITAG GmbH

Hexatronic Group AB
·2 min read
Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
556168-6360

Press Release March 1, 2021

Hexatronic to acquire 75% of the German FTTH competence centre TK-KONTOR-FREITAG GmbH

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) (“Hexatronic”) has on March 1 acquired 75% of the shares in TK-KONTOR-FREITAG GmbH (“TK”).

TK is an engineering office offering planning and consulting services for the installation of passive FTTH to network owners and installers in Germany. The service includes material concepts, construction cost estimates, network planning and architecture, project management, construction management and project supervision.

This acquisition will enable Hexatronic to combine the skill sets of TK’s team with Hexatronic’s training companies in the UK, the US and Sweden to also build a comprehensive FTTH training offering for Germany and Austria to utility and installation companies as well as internet providers.

TK will operate independently of Hexatronic.

The founder and CEO will remain a shareholder in the company and continue in his current role.

The acquisition has no significant impact on Hexatronic’s earnings.

“With TK’s competence, experience, and platform to consult, plan and soon to train installers on all parts of the passive FTTH installation, the company can support network owners and installers in Germany to install their network in a more efficient and cost-effective way,” says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group.

Gothenburg, March 1, 2021

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

• Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech™, Lightmate®, Skyline and Wistom®. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Finland, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, China, New Zealand, the US, and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit www.hexatronicgroup.com.

  • As online grocery booms in Britain, will new habits die hard?

    Britain's multi-billion pound supermarket industry is placing its bets on whether big-spending older shoppers will stick with buying their groceries online when months of lockdown end. Having more than doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic to represent 16% of Britain's roughly 200 billion pound ($281 billion) food retail market, the country has one of the world's highest take-ups of online grocery. Ocado boss Tim Steiner says it's here to stay and will carry on growing quickly.

  • Hong Kong detains 47 activists on subversion charges

    Hong Kong police on Sunday detained 47 pro-democracy activists on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the city's national security law, in the largest mass charge against the semi-autonomous Chinese territory's opposition camp since the law came into effect last June. The former lawmakers and democracy advocates had been previously arrested in a sweeping police operation in January but were released.

  • Dubai Suffered Steepest Population Drop in Gulf Region, S&P Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai’s population dropped by 8.4% last year, the steepest decline in the Gulf region, as expatriate workers were forced to leave amid the economic upheaval wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, S&P Global Ratings said.The drop in Dubai -- the Middle East’s hub for business and tourism -- compares with a 4% decline for the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, according to S&P estimates. Job losses accelerated in the region last year as the pandemic spread.Expatriates make up the majority of the population in the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part. Residency permits in the country are usually tied to employment and many expatriates have to leave if they lose their jobs.S&P Tallies Up Gulf’s Population Exodus and Warns on Risks AheadThe launch of the World Expo 2020 exhibition, delayed for a year, is set to “provide a platform for a recovery in activity,” analysts including Sapna Jagtiani wrote. Still, the ratings agency expects Dubai’s gross domestic product in dollar terms to return to 2019 levels only in 2023.Key sectors in Dubai, particularly real estate, tourism, hospitality, and retail, will likely remain under pressure for the next 12-24 months, S&P said.To combat the effects of the pandemic and lower oil prices, the UAE took unprecedented measures last year. The country started allowing full foreign ownership in firms, eased rules for obtaining citizenship and tried to lure in foreigners with retirement programs.Oxford Economics had predicted a 10% drop in the UAE’s population in May. In an updated report issued in December, its economists said the country’s expatriate population will likely decline in line with their previous estimate, given significant cuts in key sectors.More from S&P:Real estate companies’ profitability set to “remain under pressure and leverage to be high.”Property firms are seen focusing on cost optimization, managing liquidity and preserving cash flow if there is no substantial recovery in their revenues.“Rated Dubai-based real estate companies still have good liquidity and access to funding, however, despite currently trying times.”The normalization of relations with Israel restoration of ties between Qatar and the four Arab countries seen supporting tourism and real estate investments.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkey Growth Outpaces All Peers Except China on Consumption

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s economy outperformed all peers except China in the final quarter of last year, driven by lower interest rates and a credit binge that boosted domestic consumption while destabilizing the currency.Gross domestic product expanded 5.9% from a year earlier, faster than all G-20 nations except China’s 6.5%. The median of 20 forecasts in a Bloomberg survey was for 6.9% expansion.The government’s growth push in 2020 saw the currency weaken by 20%, keeping consumer inflation in double digits for the entire year. The data expose the challenges facing central bank Governor Naci Agbal as he looks to cool growth and restore price stability without triggering a steep slowdown in activity and a jump in unemployment.Below are highlights of the GDP report released by the state statistics institute in Ankara on Monday:The expansion continues to be driven by a rise in household consumption -- estimated to account for about two-thirds of the economy -- which jumped 8% from a year earlierThe size of the economy dropped to $717 billion from $760.8 billion in current prices during the same periodExports were unchanged on an annual basis, after falling 22% in the preceding three months. Imports grew 2.5% following a 16% riseGross fixed capital formation, a measure of investment by businesses, rose an annual 10.3%. Government spending increased 6.6%, its largest annual gain since the first quarter of 2019The economy grew by 1.7% in the last quarter from the previous three months when adjusted for seasonality and the number of working days. Overall output rose 1.8% in 2020.“Strong domestic demand in the past two quarters has been supporting the headline figure through consumption but keeping exports under pressure,” said Can Ayan, an Istanbul-based economist at Aktif Bank. Ayan said the data revealed upside risks to his estimate for 5.2% growth in 2021.Pandemic BingeThe government pushed banks to ramp up lending to help businesses and consumers ride out last year’s Covid-19 emergency. The credit boom was coupled with a front-loaded easing cycle that helped prime the economy.But 2020’s growth performance is seen as a primary cause of the lira’s weakness.Agbal, the central bank chief, raised the benchmark interest rate by a cumulative 675 basis points to 17% following his appointment in November. The lira has strengthened 15% since he took over.After Monday’s data, the currency was trading 1.6% stronger at 7.31 per dollar as of 10:48 a.m. in Istanbul.2021 ProspectsThe International Monetary Fund raised its growth forecast for Turkey’s economy to 6% in 2021 amid the coronavirus vaccine rollout, while warning the pandemic response worsened pre-existing financial risks despite leading to a strong rebound in economic activity.“With some stability in the currency market, Turkish exporters can finally enjoy the price competitiveness accumulated over recent years,” said JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s London-based analyst Yarkin Cebeci. “Depending on the pace of vaccinations, tourism will most probably be stronger than last year as well.”(Updates with chart and analyst quote after bullet points.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Latest: German hair salons reopen as virus rules eased

    Hairdressers across Germany are reopening for business after a 2 ½ month closure, another cautious step as the country balances a desire to loosen restrictions with concern about the impact of more contagious coronavirus variants. It follows a decision Feb. 10 by Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany’s 16 state governors. Germany is expected to remain cautious because a decline in infection figures has stalled, and even been reversed in some areas, as a more contagious variant first discovered in Britain spreads.

  • Countries call on drug companies to share vaccine know-how

    In an industrial neighborhood on the outskirts of Bangladesh’s largest city lies a factory with gleaming new equipment imported from Germany, its immaculate hallways lined with hermetically sealed rooms. It is one of three factories that The Associated Press found on three continents whose owners say they could start producing hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines on short notice if only they had the blueprints and technical know-how. Across Africa and Southeast Asia, governments and aid groups, as well as the WHO, are calling on pharmaceutical companies to share their patent information more broadly to meet a yawning global shortfall in a pandemic that already has claimed nearly 2.5 million lives.

  • Texas electricity firm files for bankruptcy citing $1.8 billion in claims from grid operator

    Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc is one of dozens of electricity providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers who collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said. Brazos and others that committed to provide power to the grid and could not, were required to buy replacement power at high rates and cover other firms' unpaid fees.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Biden's stimulus checks bill could cut your taxes by $3,100

    The legislation, which just passed the U.S. House, includes several tax savers.

  • China Stood Out as the World Dumped Bonds Everywhere Last Week

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s bonds stood out as a haven last week when investors fled from virtually everywhere including Treasuries and high-yielding developing-nation debt.Funds poured $671 million into exchange-traded funds tracking yuan bonds over the past five sessions, taking inflows so far this year to $2.2 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg show. In contrast, they offloaded almost $600 million of emerging-market notes last week.China’s bonds have largely escaped the tumult in global debt markets, with yields on the benchmark holding firm on Thursday while that on Treasuries soared more than 20 basis points. With strategists warning of more volatility in the days ahead, investors may find safety in the more-insulated Chinese debt market where fears of sudden monetary tightening is less prevalent.“China bonds are likely to be a safe haven now -- stable policy and growth make them less volatile compared to global peers, while yields are also more attractive,” said Xing Zhaopeng, a senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Shanghai. “The notes’ relative performance this year will be better than bonds sold by other major economies.”China’s sovereign notes are the third-best performer globally in February, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, thanks to their interest-rate advantage and inflows spurred by the nation’s inclusion in global bond indexes. The authorities’ successful containment of the coronavirus outbreak has also allowed the economy to rebound quicker.The iShares China CNY Bond UCITS ETF, which tracks the Bloomberg Barclays Index of Chinese government and policy bank debt, saw the largest inflows among all similar contracts this year, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. The fund gained 8.8% over the past year, beating most global peers.Overseas investors are also buying more Chinese notes directly. In January, they purchased $27 billion of bonds in the interbank market, the most according to data going back to 2014. Sovereign securities accounted for $19 billion of the total inflows.Over the past year, global investors boosted holdings of ETFs tracking China bonds by $5.6 billion, including secondary classes of the securities, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. They added $313 million of such funds over the past week and $1.2 billion so far this year, if only primary classes are considered, the figures showed.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin’s Long-Term Value Doubted Due to ESG, Tighter Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is nursing losses after its worst weekly plunge in almost a year and on one view its longer term outlook could be even worse because of environmental concerns and tightening regulations.The sheer amount of energy needed to mine Bitcoin and the prospect that governments will create more obstacles for the largest cryptocurrency point to the token losing “most of its value over time,” BCA Research Inc. said.The expense and slowness of Bitcoin transactions make it “unsuitable as a medium of exchange,” BCA Research Chief Global Strategist Peter Berezin wrote in the report released Friday. In addition, environmental, social and governance-focused funds are likely to shun companies associated with Bitcoin due to the large energy consumption by miners on computer networks.Bitcoin is still up more than five times over the past year, a divisive rally pitting believers in a new asset class against naysayers who see a speculative bubble. Among notable recent developments are Tesla Inc.’s $1.5 billion purchase of the token. At the same time, Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are among those signaling caution.Governments will create more obstacles because they could lose billions of dollars in revenue from seigniorage -- the difference between the face value of money and the cost to produce it -- according to BCA.“Many companies have cozied up to Bitcoin in order to associate themselves with the digital currency’s technological mystique,” BCA’s Berezin added. “As ESG funds start to flee Bitcoin, its price will begin a downward spiral. Stay away.”Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, was up 3% to about $46,615 as of 8:13 a.m. in London on Monday. That leaves it well off the record high of $58,350 set just over a week ago.Other commentators remain bullish on the outlook for digital currencies. While there are many risks, Bitcoin is at a tipping point and we may be “at the start of massive transformation of cryptocurrency into the mainstream,” Citigroup Inc. wrote in a report.The Citi team including Kathleen Boyle highlighted the token’s increased attractiveness for institutional investors and the argument that it can help to hedge inflation risk.In the shorter term, investment flows into Bitcoin funds may be among the keys to the price outlook. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists said inflows into the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust -- the largest traded crypto fund -- are “ceasing,” and the cash going into other Bitcoin vehicles isn’t “strong enough to prevent an overall slowing in the Bitcoin fund flow impulse.”(Updates with comment from Citigroup from the eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • When You Buy A Stock, Here's How Much Cash The Company Actually Receives

    When you buy $1,000 of a company’s stock in your Robinhood account, how much of that cash goes directly to help fund the company and its business operations? The answer is $0. Where Your Cash Goes: The issue of buying shares of stock to help “save” struggling companies like GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has come up frequently on social media since the WallStreetBets-fueled meme stock buying frenzy began in January. However, experienced investors know that publicly traded companies don’t get a dime from the cash you spend buying their shares of stock. Related Link: Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades Companies typically raise cash in the public market when they first go public via an initial public offering (IPO), a merger with a special acquisition company (SPAC) or a direct listing. However, once their shares are trading on the public market, any shares you buy in your brokerage account are coming directly from another shareholder who is selling, not the company itself. Aside from any trading fees you may spend on the transaction, every dollar you spend buying shares of GameStop, AMC or other stocks ends up in the brokerage account of the person or institution that sold them to you. AMC and GameStop traders on Reddit and Twitter have been celebrating their efforts to “save” these companies by buying shares of stock. In reality, the companies haven’t gotten any funds from any of the recent stock buying. How Public Companies Raise Funds: Once a company is public, it must raise capital via options such as a follow-on public offer (FPO), also known as a secondary offering. FPOs can be both dilutive or non-dilutive. A non-dilutive FPO happens when the founders or other large shareholders sell some of their shares to the public. An FPO may increase a stock’s float, or free-trading shares, but it does not increase the company’s outstanding shares or decrease its EPS. A dilutive FPO happens when a company creates new shares to sell to the public. By creating new shares, the ownership stakes of existing shareholders are decreased slightly the same way the value of a currency erodes when central banks print more money. Companies can also raise capital by borrowing money. However, the company must first find a lender that will agree on a reasonable interest rate. Many lenders don’t want to touch struggling companies like AMC and GameStop because they aren’t convinced they will be able to pay back their debts. What It Means For Meme Stocks: Despite all the publicity and wild volatility in GameStop, the company itself hasn’t actually been directly helped by all the retail buying. GameStop reportedly considered selling more shares during the January rally, but the SEC has said it would closely scrutinize any company that attempted to take advantage of the extreme trading volatility to knowingly sell overpriced shares to vulnerable investors. In June 2020, bankrupt Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZGQ) withdrew a proposed $500 million equity offering after the SEC cracked down on the company for potentially preying on investors. AMC, on the other hand, was able to raise $1.2 billion via debt and equity deals in January after its stock rallied more than 700%. “The irony here, of course, is that GME couldn’t even tap equity markets to take advantage of the recent short squeeze,” DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said this week. He said the so-called “dumb money” flowing into the market may not be helping the companies directly, but it is certainly making short sellers think twice. “You don’t have to be long, but betting against people who think their 10-share buy order is going to change the world is both risky and not actually a fundamentally-based investment position,” Colas said. Benzinga’s Take: GameStop hasn’t been helped directly by all the retail stock buying, but investor enthusiasm and a higher stock price definitely help more than it hurts. If GameStop can now demonstrate its army of new investors and its massive amount of free publicity has translated into improved sales and earnings numbers, the company may have several funding options open up in the near future. GameStop reports fourth-quarter earnings in late March. Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash. Latest Ratings for GME DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsUnderperform Jan 2021Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformUnderperform Oct 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold View More Analyst Ratings for GME View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy GameStop Stock Traders Should Beware The 'Law Of Twos And Threes'Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A new rule is about to make PPP loans more generous for businesses without employees

    The US Small Business Administration (SBA) is expected to issue a rule as soon as Monday that will make loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) more generous for business owners without employees. Companies and nonprofits without employees have always been eligible for PPP loans. The new rule expected from the SBA will instead base loan amounts off of sole proprietors’ gross income, significantly expanding the amount of money for which they are eligible.

  • Philippine Peso Eyes Technical Support in Yield Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso has been under siege from rising Treasury yields and buoyant crude prices. But technicals may offer some support.The peso slumped to its lowest level in six months last week following an extension of coronavirus-led curbs in the nation and delays in vaccine rollouts. The 10-year Treasury yield’s surge to 1.6% added to the bearish sentiment.Still, losses have been limited to near the dollar-peso’s 200-day moving average so far, spurring hopes that the barrier may hold at least in the near term. The pair’s relative strength index, a momentum indicator, is in the overbought territory, providing further support to the Philippine currency.Still, expectations that U.S. yields will rise further is keeping sentiment cautious toward the peso. Especially after the rout in emerging market assets on Friday brought back memories of the 2013 taper tantrum among investors.“How U.S. yields evolve from here and the broad USD picture will be the key driver of USD/PHP,” said Irene Cheung, a currency strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. She sees the peso at 48.30 per dollar at the end of the quarter.The peso is among Southeast Asia’s worst performing currencies this year. It’s declined 1.1% in February to 48.59 as global funds sold $171 million of Philippine stocks during this period.Inflation FocusTechnical factors supporting the peso are likely to come into focus once again on Friday, when February inflation data is due. If price pressures quickened, this could erode the nation’s real yields and weigh on the currency.Comments from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno that the rise in the nation’s consumer prices is temporary will also be put to the test. A Bloomberg survey forecasts inflation quickened to 4.8% in February, which would be the fastest since December 2018.“Rising inflation has pushed Philippines’ real rates into the negative territory,” said Divya Devesh, head of Asean and South-Asia currency research at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. “Depressed real rates and elevated real effective exchange rate is a negative for the PHP,” he said, adding that the peso may fall toward 49.50 per dollar this year.Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Tuesday, March 2: RBA policy decision, Australia building approvals and 4Q BoP current account balance, net exports of GDP, New Zealand 4Q terms of trade, Japan jobless rate and 4Q capita spending, South Korea industrial productionWednesday, March 3: Australia 4Q GDP, New Zealand building permits, China Caixin services PMIThursday, March 4: Australia retail sales and trade balance, RBNZ Governor. Orr speaks, South Korea CPI and 4Q GDP, BNM policy decision, Thailand consumer confidenceFriday, March 5: New Zealand 4Q volume of all buildings, Philippine CPI, Singapore retail sales, Thailand CPI(Corrects analyst forecast for peso in ninth paragraph and clarifies peso move in sixth paragraph was for February.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Aggressive Fed Hike Bets Spur Treasury Buy-the-Dip Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- A new market consensus has quickly formed after last week’s fire-sale in bonds -- expectations for interest-rate hikes have become too aggressive and it’s time to buy.Swap traders now see the Federal Reserve raising rates in March 2023, with more than 90 basis points of increases priced in by the end of 2024. A number of strategists have come out saying that’s too much and investors should buy short-maturity bonds to fade the move.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jay Barry recommended purchasing five-year notes, while strategists at TD Securities doubled down on their bullish stance on the same securities on Friday. Barclays Plc’s Anshul Pradhan told investors to buy three-year securities, while Citigroup Inc.’s Jabaz Mathai recommended the “belly of the curve,” which traditionally means maturities between three and seven years.Their views seem to have struck a chord with investors. Short-term Treasuries outperformed longer-dated peers on Monday, with five-year yields falling as much as five basis points to 0.68%, and 30-year equivalents climbing three basis points to 2.18%.Five-year Treasuries slumped last week as traders brought forward the pricing of rate hikes, driving an exodus of positions which had previously been sheltered by rate guidance from the Federal Reserve. Yields on the securities surged 16 basis points to 0.73% in the five days through Friday, with Thursday’s move the worst performance on the yield curve since 2002.Read more: Dizzied Bond Traders Brace for More Pain as Fed Speakers Line Up“We think these moves are not consistent with the Fed’s stance and framework, and therefore not sustainable,” Guneet Dhingra, head of U.S. interest-rate strategy at Morgan Stanley in New York, wrote about the rate-hike expectations. The Fed is likely to push back against the market pricing in rate hikes in 2023, he said.In remarks last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell offered a reassurance that policy would continue to be supportive and look beyond a temporary pick-up in inflation, especially from a low base. The central bank’s so-called dot plot -- which it uses to signal its outlook for the path of interest rates -- shows a majority of Fed members expect rates to be unchanged from current levels at the end of 2023.Powell will deliver this week what are likely his final public comments before a mid-month policy meeting.(Updates with comments from Fed’s Powell in eighth paragraph. A previous version of this story was corrected to fix the spelling of a name.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New World’s Adrian Cheng Plans Up to $400 Million SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- New World Development Co.’s Adrian Cheng is planning to raise funds through a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter, making him the latest Hong Kong tycoon to jump on the blank-check firm bandwagon.Cheng is working with advisers on the potential SPAC’s initial public offering, said the people, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The blank-check company could raise $200 million to $400 million, one of the people said.Deliberations are at an early stage and details such as size and strategy could still change, they said. A representative for New World said the company had no immediate comment.Cheng, who’s the chief executive officer of New World, joins fellow Hong Kong tycoons Li Ka-shing and Richard Li in planning a blank-check company, tapping what has become a red-hot market in the U.S. with over $60 billion raised through the vehicles, more than half of the total amount fetched in all of 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show.SPACs raise money from investors and then look to acquire another business, usually a private one, within two years. Historically just a U.S. product, a growing number of Asia-based funds and financiers have been setting up blank-check companies with the aim of snapping up a target in the fast-growing region.So far this year, eight blank-check companies backed by Asian sponsors including Primavera Capital and Hopu Investment have gone public in the U.S., raising a total of $2.42 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s an acceleration from 2020, when 11 Asian SPACs raised $2.26 billion in the whole year.New World Development, whose businesses span across real estate, retail and infrastructure, is also looking for a senior executive to oversee its merger and acquisition activities in areas such as health care and logistics as it expands beyond property, Bloomberg News reported this month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Picks Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Last week, the NASDAQ slipped below 13,200, making the net loss from its all-time peak, reached earlier this month, 6.4%. If this trend keeps up, the index will slip into correction territory, a loss of 10% from its peak. So what exactly is going on? At bottom, it’s mixed signals. The COVID-19 pandemic is starting to fade and the economy is starting to reopen – strong positives that should boost markets. But an economic restart brings with it inflationary pressures: more people working means more consumers with money in their pockets, and the massive stimulus bills passed in recent months – and the bill working through Congress now, which totals $1.9 trillion – have put additional funds in people’s wallets and liquidity into the economy. There is pent-up demand out there, and people with money to spend, and both factors will work to push up prices. We can see one effect of all of this in the bond market, where the ten-year Treasury bond is yielding 1.4%, near a one-year high, and it has been trending upwards in recent weeks. This may be a case of jumping the gun, however, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said in testimony before the Senate that he is not considering a move to boost interest rates. In other words, these are confusing times. For those feeling lost in all of the stock market fog, investing gurus can offer a sense of clarity. No one more so than billionaire Steven Cohen. Cohen’s investment firm, Point72 Asset Management, relies on a strategy that involves investments in the stock market as well as a more macro approach. This very strategy has cemented Cohen’s status as a highly respected investing powerhouse, with the guru earning $1.4 billion in 2020 thanks to a 16% gain in Point72′s main hedge fund. Bearing this in mind, our focus shifted to Point72's most recent 13F filing, which discloses the stocks the fund snapped up in the fourth quarter. Locking in on three tickers in particular, TipRanks’ database revealed that each has earned a “Strong Buy” analyst consensus and boasts significant upside potential. Array Technologies (ARRY) The first new position is in Array Technologies, a ‘green tech’ company providing tracking technology for large-scale solar energy projects. It’s not enough just to deploy enough photovoltaic solar collection panels to power an energy utility; the panels have to track the sun across the sky, and account for seasonal differences in its path. Array delivers solutions to these problems with its DuraTrack and SmarTrack products. Array boasts that its tracking systems will improve the lifetime efficiency of solar array projects, and that its SmarTrack system can boost energy production by 5% overall. The company clearly has impressed its customers, as it has installations in 30 countries, in more than 900 utility-scale projects. President Biden is expected to take executive actions to boost green economic policy at the expense of the fossil fuel industry, and Array could potentially benefit from this political environment. This company’s stock is new to the markets, having held its IPO in October of last year. The event was described as the ‘first big solar IPO’ in the US for 2020, and it was successful. Shares opened at $22, and closed the day at $36. The company sold 7 million shares, raising $154 million, while another 40.5 million shares were put on the market by Oaktree Capital. Oaktree is the investment manager that had held a majority stake in the company since 2016. Among Array's fans is Steven Cohen. Scooping up 531,589 shares in Q4, Point72's new ARRY position is worth over $19.7 million at current valuation. Guggenheim analyst Shahriar Pourreza also seems to be confident about the company's growth prospects, noting that the stock appears undervalued. “Renewable energy companies have seen a large inflow of capital as a result of the ‘blue wave’ and the Democrats’ control of the White House and both chambers of Congress; however, ARRY continues to trade a significant discount to peers," the 5-star analyst noted. Pourreza added, "We continue to be bullish on ARRY’s growth prospects driven by 1) tracker market share gains over fixed-tilt systems, 2) ARRY market share gains within the tracker industry, 3) ARRY’s large opportunity in the less-penetrated international market, 4) the opportunity to monetize their existing customer base over the longer-term through extended warranties, software upgrades, etc., which are highly margin accretive.” In line with these bullish comments, Pourreza rates ARRY shares a Buy, and his $59 price target implies a 59% upside from current levels. (To watch Pourreza’s track record, click here) New stocks in growth industries tend to attract notice from Wall Street’s pros, and Array has 8 reviews on record since it went public. Of these, 6 are Buys and 2 are Holds, making the consensus rating on the stock a Strong Buy. The average price target, at $53.75, suggests room for ~45% upside in the next 12 months. (See ARRY stock analysis on TipRanks) Paya Holdings (PAYA) The second Cohen pick we're looking at is Paya Holdings, a North American payment processing service. The company offers integrated payment solutions for B2B operations in the education, government, healthcare, non-profit, and utility sectors. Paya boasts over $30 billion in payments processed annually, for over 100,000 customers. In mid-October of last year, Paya completed its move to the public market via a SPAC (special acquisition company) merger with FinTech Acquisition Corporation III. Cohen is standing squarely with the bulls on this one. During Q4, Point72 snapped up 3,288,843 shares, bringing the size of the holding to 4,489,443 shares. After this 365% boost, the value of the position is now ~$54 million. Mark Palmer, 5-star analyst with BTIG, is impressed with Paya’s prospects into the mid-term, writing, “We expect PAYA to generate revenue growth in the high-teens during the next few years, with Integrated Solutions poised to grow in the mid-20s and Payment Services set to grow in the mid-single digits. At the same time, the company’s operating expenses should grow in the 5% context, in our view. As such, we believe PAYA’s adjusted EBITDA growth will be north of 20% during the next few years, and that its adjusted EBITDA margins will expand to 28% by YE21 from 25% in 2019.” Palmer puts an $18 price target on PAYA shares, indicating his confidence in 49% growth for the year ahead, and rates the shares as a Buy. (To watch Palmer’s track record, click here) PAYA’s Strong Buy analyst consensus rating is unanimous, based on 4 Buy-side reviews set in recent weeks. The shares have an average price target of $16, which suggests ~33% upside potential from the current share price of $12.06. (See PAYA stock analysis on TipRanks) Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) Last but not least is Dicerna Pharma, a clinical stage biotech company with a focus on the discovery, research and development of treatments based on its RNA interference (RNAi) technology platform. The company has 4 drug candidates in various stages of clinical trials and another 6 in pre-clinical studies. The company's pipeline clearly got Steven Cohen’s attention – to the tune of taking a new stake totaling 2.366 million shares. This holding is worth $63.8 million at current values. The drug candidate farthest along Dicerna’s pipeline is nedosiran (DCR-PHXC), which is being investigated as a treatment for PH, or primary hyperoxaluria – a group of several genetic disorders that cause life-threatening kidney disorders through overproduction of oxalate. Nedosiran inhibits the enzyme that causes this overproduction, and is in a Phase 3 trial. Top-line results are expected in mid-’21 and, if everything goes as planned, an NDA filing for nedosiran is anticipate near the end of 3Q21. Covering the stock for Leerink, analyst Mani Foroohar sees nedosiran as the key to the company’s near-term future. “We expect nedosiran could see approval in mid-2022, placing the drug roughly a year and a half behind competitor Oxlumo (ALNY, MP) in PH1... A successful outcome will transform DRNA into a commercial rare disease company in an attractive duopoly market with best-in-class breadth of label," Foroohar noted. To this end, Foroohar rates DRNA an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his price target of $45 suggests a one-year upside potential of 66%. (To watch Foroohar’s track record, click here) All in all, Dicerna Pharma has 4 Buy reviews on record, making the Strong Buy unanimous. DRNA shares are trading for $26.98, and their $38 average price target puts the upside at ~41% over the next 12 months. (See DRNA stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Oil prices jump as U.S. House passes huge stimulus bill

    Oil prices rebounded more than $1 on Monday after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a huge stimulus package, although a slowdown in China's February factory activity growth capped gains. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.18, or 1.9%, to $62.68 a barrel. Front-month prices for both contracts touched 13-month highs last week, slipping back on Friday along with wider financial markets following a bond rout amid inflation fears.

  • The 3 worst ways people will use their next stimulus check, Suze Orman says

    The personal finance guru says plan now for the new $1,400 payment now before Congress.

  • Your next stimulus check just cleared a big hurdle — what's the timing now?

    The U.S. House has given its OK; here's what's ahead.