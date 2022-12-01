Hexatronic Group AB

Press release

December 1, 2022

Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic completes previously announced acquisition of KNET

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) ("Hexatronic") has today, December 1, 2022, completed the previously announced acquisition of KNET CO., LTD ("KNET") - one of the global leaders within microduct solutions for the telecommunication industry.

With the acquisition of KNET, Hexatronic will get access to a high quality and high-volume production plant strategically located to serve Hexatronic’s businesses in North America, Europe and Oceania.

The acquisition was announced on November 24, 2022 and took place via a transfer of shares and includes the land and buildings of the production plant. KNET will be consolidated into the Hexatronic Group from December 1, 2022.

The acquisition has been fully financed with a senior bank loan.

Gothenburg, December 1, 2022

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:30 CET on December 1, 2022. This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

