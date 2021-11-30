U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,581.10
    -74.17 (-1.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,577.37
    -558.57 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,513.27
    -269.57 (-1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,201.21
    -40.76 (-1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.88
    -3.07 (-4.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.90
    -9.30 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1275
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4730
    -0.0570 (-3.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3225
    -0.0086 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3100
    -0.2980 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,152.72
    -93.52 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,463.49
    +20.72 (+1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,079.01
    -30.94 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.76
    -462.16 (-1.63%)
     

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) announces an increase in number of shares and votes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hexatronic Group AB
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
556168-6360

Press release November 30, 2021

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) announces an increase in number of shares and votes

The number of shares and votes in Hexatronic Group AB (publ) have increased as a result of a directed issue of 1,250,000 shares. The Board of Directors has on 8 November 2021, based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 6 May 2021, resolved on the directed issue of shares.

Through the new share issue above, which the Swedish Companies Registration Office registered during November, the number of shares and votes in Hexatronic Group AB (publ) increased by a total of 1,250,000.

As of 30 November 2021, the total number of registered and outstanding shares in Hexatronic Group AB (publ) amounts to 40,622,874, whereof 39,962,874 are ordinary shares, together carrying in total 39,962,974 votes, and 660,000 are shares of series C, together carrying in total 66,000 votes. The share capital amounts to SEK 2,031,143.40. The company holds all shares of series C.

Göteborg, November 30, 2021

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

Vid eventuella frågor kontakta:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00
Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 30 November 2021 at 17:30 CET

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech™, Lightmate®, Skyline and Wistom®. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, China, New Zealand, Australia, US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit https://group.hexatronic.com/en.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist

    On Nov. 15, institutional investors and hedge funds with at least $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). With the latest round of 13Fs, one thing stands out: billionaires were buying stocks hand over fist. Billionaire Ken Griffin is a wildly successful investor who's known for extracting big wins from his firms' options positions.

  • Trade Alert: Chamath Palihapitiya At Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), Has Just Spent US$10.0m Buying 6.1% More Shares

    Those following along with Clover Health Investments, Corp. ( NASDAQ:CLOV ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent...

  • Why Apple Stock Hit the Mark Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock closed up 2.2% on Monday following a holiday weekend that featured new commentary on the company and its products from Bloomberg. Last week, if you recall, Apple shares got a boost from reports that the company is planning to build an electric car with autonomous driving capability and also has an augmented reality headset in the works -- one that will be powerful enough to work as a stand-alone device. Well, over the weekend, Bloomberg expanded on these reports, adding that Apple is also working to develop augmented reality (AR) glasses (i.e., something different from the headset) and predicting that consumers (and investors) might get their first look at the AR headset as early as June 2022 if the company decides to unveil it at Apple's planned Worldwide Developers Conference next June.

  • Why Novavax Stock Could Skyrocket in December

    Don't forget about Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Here's why Novavax stock could skyrocket in December. In this case, there could be increased demand for vaccines that are effective against the omicron variant.

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) shareholders have endured a 15% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

    Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But even the best stock picker will only win with some...

  • Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel warns that stocks could drop 10% as soon as December — hold fast with these 3 ‘conservative’ tech picks

    The professor is known for being bullish on stocks, yet even he says trouble’s coming.

  • 3 Things About Sundial Growers That Smart Investors Know

    Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) has come a long way since its explosion onto the public scene and its brief tenure as a meme stock. Formerly a small regional marijuana company in Canada, Sundial has effectively leveraged its popularity to become something more than a cannabis seller, and it now has a shot at becoming a serious player in the industry. Rather than prioritizing growing and selling marijuana, Sundial is positioning itself to be a kingmaker and principal investor for smaller cannabis companies in Canada.

  • Intel Stock Right Now: Buy or Sell?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) started 2021 with a bang, with shares of the chip giant accelerating in the first quarter of the year thanks to news that it may be gaining ground against rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Shares of Intel are now trading close to the lower end of their 52-week range. Wall Street doesn't seem to be too optimistic about the company's prospects either, as the stock has an average price target of $54, which points toward a tepid upside from current levels.

  • Never Mind Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Stock Sales. Look What Microsoft’s CEO Just Did.

    CEO Satya Nadella sold about half his stake in the software company, according to recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Dow Inc. ( NYSE:DOW...

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Viatris Stock?

    If you're a fan of stable healthcare companies that have the potential to pay you ever-rising dividends until the cows come home, Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) might well become a dream stock. The single most persuasive argument against it being too late to buy Viatris is that the company is just getting started. After all, its life as an independent entity started a mere year ago with the merger of Pfizer's generic drugs business, Upjohn, and Mylan.

  • Lemonade Is Down Over 70% From Its Peak: What Gives?

    The insurance technology company is expanding its customer base rapidly. But at what cost?

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Spiked 13%

    After sliding along with the rest of the stock market on Friday, shares of lithium mining stock Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) are rebounding in a big way on Monday -- up 13.6% as of 12:15 p.m. ET. You can thank the friendly analysts at National Bank Financial for that. No sooner had Lithium Americas finished its Friday slide than an analyst at the Canadian investment bank stepped in and reiterated an outperform recommendation on the stock.

  • Why Jumia Technologies Dived by Nearly 10% Today

    Monday was not a good day to be an investor of African e-commerce specialist Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA). In the wake of a disappointing earnings report published earlier this month, one analyst at a prominent investment bank has become more bearish on the stock; his analysis helped push Jumia's share price down by almost 10% on the day. Analyst Luke Holbrook has taken over coverage of Jumia stock for Morgan Stanley, and he wasted little time downshifting the investment bank's recommendation.

  • Selling losing stocks now is a smart tax move. Buying them back before January is even smarter.

    You only have a couple more days to profit in two different ways from tax-loss selling. From a statistical point of view, that means you’re finding a security whose gyrations can explain or predict at least half of the movements of your tax loss sale candidate.

  • Elon Musk Is Coming Back—to Tesla’s Earnings Call

    After missing the third quarter, the company's CEO says he will be on for the fourth. Here's what that means for the stock.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Amid Beijing crackdowns and other headwinds for U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.25

    Global Payments Inc. ( NYSE:GPN ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 30th of December to...

  • Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX)Q3 2021 Earnings CallNov 23, 2021, 8:30 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGreetings.

  • Fed Chairman Jerome Powell retires the word 'transitory' in describing inflation

    The nation’s economic steward said it will back off of using the word “transitory” to describe the fast pace of price increases, as Federal Reserve policymakers acknowledge the increasing risk of more persistent inflation.