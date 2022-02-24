U.S. markets open in 8 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,142.50
    -79.50 (-1.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,438.00
    -628.00 (-1.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,199.25
    -308.25 (-2.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,903.00
    -38.10 (-1.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.81
    +4.71 (+5.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.20
    +29.80 (+1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    +0.48 (+1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1250
    -0.0059 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    +2.21 (+7.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3505
    -0.0038 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5240
    -0.4560 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,968.61
    -3,138.64 (-8.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    789.02
    -81.35 (-9.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) Year-end report January – December 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hexatronic Group AB
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HTRO.ST
Hexatronic Group AB
Hexatronic Group AB

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
Year-end report January – December 2021

Events during the quarter
• Hexatronic has acquired all the telecom activities of REHAU Group – one of the main players in the German microduct market.

• Hexatronic has aquired Data Center Systems who provides fiber connectivity solutions to the US data center market.

• Hexatronic has signed two contracts with existing customers on the German market amounting to a total order value of MEUR 21.

• Hexatronic invests 18 MUSD in a new micro duct plant in the US.

• Hexatronic has carried out a directed share issue and raised proceeds of SEK 550 million.


Events since the end of the period
• Hexatronic adjust the profitability target to at least 12 percent EBITA-margin over a business cycle. The previously set profitability target was at least 10 percent EBITA-margin on a rolling 12-month basis.

• Hexatronic’s growth target has been adjusted to annual growth rate of at least 20%, over a business cycle. Previously set growth target was to grow more than its market organically and with an annual growth rate of at least 20 percent.

• The board of Directors will propose a dividend of SEK 0.50 (0.50) per share for the financial year 2022 to the Annual General Meeting.



COMMENTS FROM THE CEO
A year of impressive development!

2021 can be summed up as a record year, with very strong growth both in terms of sales and profitability. The year also marked a breakthrough for our system sales in the USA and Germany. Sales increased by 68 percent, of which 39 percent was organic growth. Profitability (EBITA) increased 92 percent equating to a margin of 11.3 percent, which exceeds our target of 10 percent by a good margin. We have therefore decided to revise our goal for the EBITA margin to at least 12 percent.

Sales during the quarter were very strong with an increase of 95 percent on the same quarter the previous year, of which 48 percent was organic growth. Profitability for the quarter showed an ongoing positive trend with an EBITA margin of 10.5 percent, equating to an increase of 87 percent. Adjusted for a remeasurement of outstanding share-based incentive programmes, the EBITA margin totalled 12.3 percent, corresponding to an increase of 119 percent. The adjustment, which totals MSEK 21, is a direct result of the share price development during the quarter.

We continue to see rising costs for raw materials, which burdened the gross margin for the fourth quarter by around one to two percentage points, and will probably also impact negatively on the first quarter of 2022. We are working actively to pass on the cost increases to our customers.

Sales in Europe excluding Sweden increased by 112 percent for the year. The main drivers of this growth are Great Britain, Germany and Norway. We had a breakthrough in Germany during the quarter, with two major contracts worth a total of MEUR 21. In Great Britain, an extension of the framework agreement with CityFibre was signed after the end of the quarter with an expected order value of
100 MGBP over three years. We remain positive in our outlook on developments in these markets for the years to come.

Sales in our largest market, the USA, grew by 89 percent during the year, primarily driven by a strong underlying infrastructure market for duct, although our system sales in FTTH (Fiber to the home) are also growing well. We retain our very positive view of the North American market for the years ahead, particularly the major infrastructure programmes to be implemented towards the end of the year.

Sales in Sweden remained on a high relatively unchanged level compared to the previous year. A slightly weaker FTTH market was balanced out by expansion in the transport networks.

We have considerably bolstered and developed our microduct business during the year. With the acquisition of REHAU’s telecom business in Germany and Austria, and the acquisition of Weterings in the Netherlands earlier in the year, we now purchase far higher volumes of materials, have a broader product offering and a completely different level of market presence in Europe. Along with the upcoming duct factory in the USA, we have in a short time become a far larger player on the global microduct market, with a whole new level of proximity to our customers on our growth markets.

2021 has been an intensive year for acquisitions, with a total of seven companies acquired. In addition to REHAU’s telecom business, we also acquired US company Data Center Systems (DCS) during the quarter, active in fiber optic solutions for data centers. All our acquisitions during the year provide exciting growth opportunities over the next few years. We will remain active in acquisitions in order to boost our presence in growth markets and expand our offering.

The order book has continued to develop very positively. We ended 2021 with an order book that was 179 percent higher organically than at the same point in the previous year. The strong order book is well distributed across most of our companies, with those in the USA accounting for the largest increase.

With the strong order book and a continued positive view of the market’s development, we will continue to invest in increased production capacity. During the quarter we carried out a directed share issue which raised MSEK 550. The main aim was to strengthen the balance sheet for further acquisitions, as well as investments in higher capacity.

Welcome to join us on our growth journey.

Henrik Larsson Lyon
President and CEO Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

Publication
This information comprises disclosures that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) must publish according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, under responsibility of the contact persons named below, on 24 February 2022 at 07:00 CET.

Please direct any questions to:
• Henrik Larsson Lyon, President and CEO, + 46 (0)70-650 34 00
• Pernilla Lindén, CFO, + 46 (0)70-877 58 32

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) dropped 2.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET today on some rather curious news. As DigiTimes Asia reports, the Chinese electric car powerhouse is now looking into making ... cellphones. If true, that sounds like a strange move for Nio, but as DigiTimes explains, it kind of makes sense in an odd way, because Nio "reportedly plans to make its own phones designed specifically to interact with its cars."

  • Is it not Worthy to Own Alibaba (BABA) Shares Anymore?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan International Value Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.38% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTKX, 4.44% by its Advisor Class: APDKX, and 4.45% by its Institutional Class: APHKX for the fourth quarter […]

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Asana's Shares Plunged 23% Today

    A competitor's growth is slowing, which has investors worried that this software-as-a-service company's growth will slow down, too.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Vertiv Holdings Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Analysts had forecast that Vertiv would earn $0.28 per share on sales of $1.42 billion in Q4. Vertiv came very close to hitting that revenue target, but missed earnings by a mile, reporting only a $0.06-per-share profit. Sales grew only modestly in Vertiv's fourth quarter, up 8% year over year, and profits were cut in half from last year's $0.12.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Historically, the stock market has been one of the best tools available to the ordinary person looking to get richer. If that's your goal, two stocks that are worth your hard-earned money are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Medical devices giant Intuitive Surgical struggled at the pandemic's peak as did many of its peers in the industry.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 sinks further into correction, setting new 2022 low with Russia-Ukraine in focus

    Stocks extended losses on Wednesday after a steep sell-off during Tuesday's trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen about 9% as of 12:45 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday after market close. The stock has been volatile on Wednesday, as shares of the digital banking company started the day up 8.4%. Nu reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter on total revenue of nearly $636 million.

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 flattens as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • China Tech Rout Resumes on Policy Jitters Before Alibaba Results

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in Chinese technology stocks resumed Thursday as investors awaited Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s earnings and weighed the risk of further regulatory tightening on the sector. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateRussia Attacks Targets Across Ukraine; Biden Vows SanctionsBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blac

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) lost ground on Wednesday. The S&P 500 ended the day down 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite index closed out the session down 2.6%. With macroeconomic headwinds and rising geopolitical risk factors, growth stocks have generally had a rough go of things early in 2022, and Plug Power's share price has slumped roughly 30% year to date.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Soared Today

    A blockbuster deal has investors excited about the online retailer's crypto-focused investments.