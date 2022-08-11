U.S. markets open in 7 hours 55 minutes

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) Interim report January – June 2022

Hexatronic Group AB
  • HTRO.ST
Hexatronic Group AB
Hexatronic Group AB

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
Interim report January – June 2022

Events during the quarter

  • Hexatronic executes share split, whereupon each share is divided into five shares (share split 5:1) of the same series.

Events since the end of the quarter

  • Hexatronic signs a 3-year strategic partner agreement with Open Fiber USA, to a value of more than MUSD 40.

Comments from the CEO
Continued strong performance!

The strong start to the year intensified during the second quarter. We achieved sales growth of 112 percent compared with the same quarter last year, of which 60 percent was organic growth. Profitability (EBITA) increased 174 percent equating to a margin of 16,8 percent, which exceeds our target of at least 12 percent by a good margin. The increase in profitability is primarily a result of strong performances in the USA and UK, a good product mix, as well as scale effects with most of our factories operating at high capacity.

The uncertainty regarding the development of raw material prices remains. After the end of the second quarter, further substantial price increases within certain product categories were announced. Efforts to pass on these price increases to customers are a high priority, but we estimate that the gross margin will continue to be negatively affected during the coming quarters.

Sales in our largest market, the USA, continued to develop well, at a growth rate of 129 percent. The growth is led by sales of our ducts, as well as sales of Fiber To The Home (FTTH) systems. Since the end of the quarter, we have signed a comprehensive agreement with Open Fiber USA for our FTTH system, another sign that our FTTH system is highly appreciated among our customers. We expect our new duct factory in Clinton, South Carolina, to begin production during the fourth quarter of this year. The factory will be a major contribution to continued organic sales growth.

Sales in Europe excluding Sweden also continue to develop strongly, primarily driven by strong performances in the UK and Germany. Sales in the region increased by 122 percent compared with the corresponding quarter last year. In Germany, the acquisition of REHAU’s telecom business is contributing strongly to the increase in sales.

Sales in Sweden were very strong and increased by 64 percent compared with the corresponding quarter last year, primarily driven by a positive trend in sales of submarine cable.

Sales in the rest of the world grew by 115 percent, attributable to our two acquisitions in Australia in 2021.

The order book has continued to develop very positively. We ended the quarter with an order book that was 154 percent higher organically than at the same point in the previous year. The strong order book is well distributed across most of our companies, with those in the USA accounting for the largest increase.

Welcome to join us on our growth journey.

Henrik Larsson Lyon
President and CEO Hexatronic Group AB (publ)


Other information

Publication
This information comprises disclosures that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) must publish according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, under responsibility of the contact persons named below, on 11 August 2022 at 07:00 CET.

Financial calendar
Interim Report July-September 2022: 28 October 2022
Year-End Report 2022: 9 February 2023

Please direct any questions to:
• Henrik Larsson Lyon, President and CEO, + 46 (0)70-650 34 00
• Pernilla Lindén, CFO, + 46 (0)70-877 58 32

This is Hexatronic
Hexatronic Group AB (publ) enables non-stop connectivity for communities worldwide. We partner with customers across four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – offering leading-edge fiber technology and solutions for any and all conditions.

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) was founded in 1993 in Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global product brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) Org nr 556168-6360

Attachment


