Hexatronic Group AB (publ) Interim report January – September 2021

Key ratio 2021 2020 2021 2020 MSEK Q3 Q3 Δ % Jan-Sept Jan-Sept Δ % Net sales 905.2 534.3 69% 2,322.1 1,481.0 57% EBITA 105.5 63.2 67% 271.0 139.0 95% EBITA margin 11.7% 11.8% 11.7% 9.4% Operating result (EBIT) 95.5 56.5 69% 246.4 118.4 108% Net earnings 72,0 39.1 84% 179,1 81.1 121% Earnings per share after dilution, SEK 1.86 1.04 79% 4,67 2.17 115% Cash flow from operating activities 24.7 42.4 -42% 18.8 110.4 -83% Liquid assets 227.1 73.0 211% 227.1 73.0 211%

Events during the quarter

Hexatronic has signed an agreement to acquire all the telecom activities of REHAU Group – one of the main players in the German microduct market.

Hexatronic has acquired two Australian companies. Optical Solutions Australia Group, a national value-added distributor of telecom solutions and The Fiber Optic Shop that designs and manufactures fiber optic products.

Hexatronic has acquired Weterings in the Netherlands. Weterings produces ducts for the telecommunication and agriculture market.

Hexatronic has signed an agreement to acquire Data Center Systems who provides fiber connectivity solutions to the US data center market.

Hexatronic has signed a strategic supplier agreement with Ting Internet in the US, with a projected value of over MUSD 50.

Pernilla Lindén took office as CFO and member of the Group Management Team at Hexatronic Group as of August 9, 2021.





Events since the end of the period

Hexatronic has signed two contracts with existing customers on the German market amounting to a total order value of MEUR 21.







COMMENTS FROM THE CEO

Continued strong organic growth and several acquisitions

The positive development of the first six months of the year gathered momentum during the third quarter, with growth of 69 percent, of which 35 percent was organic. In addition, 85 percent of total sales was from markets other than Sweden, which proves that our international strategy has worked well.

Profitability for the quarter continued on a positive trend. EBITA margin amounted to 11,7 percent, equating to an increase of 67 percent. Adjusted for a revaluation of MSEK 11 in outstanding share-based incentive programs, EBITA margin totaled 12,9 percent, corresponding to an increase of 84 percent.

We continue to see high costs for transport and raw materials, which burdens the gross margin for the third quarter and will probably also negatively impact the fourth quarter. In terms of profitability, the increased costs are compensated for by good scalability in our factories.

For the current rolling 12-month period, with 50 percent sales growth and 11,5 percent EBITA margin, we are exceeding our goals of 20% growth and an EBITA margin of at least 10%.

Sales in our largest market, North America, grew by 84 percent during the quarter, primarily driven by a strong underlying infrastructure market for duct. Our system sales for FTTH (Fiber to the home) also developed strongly.

Sales in Europe excluding Sweden showed a continued high growth rate of 138 percent. Particularly the Great Britain, Germany and Norway developed very well.

In Germany, since the end of the quarter we have had a breakthrough with our first two FTTH system orders, totaling MEUR 21.

Order intake have continued to develop strongly. We entered the fourth quarter with an order book that was 229 percent higher organically than at the same time last year, primarily driven by a good order intake in the USA. The contract with Ting, that was signed during the quarter, has already resulted in some large orders.

There has been high activity in acquisitions during the quarter with Weterings in the Netherlands, and Optical Solutions Australia Group and The Fiber Optic Shop in Australia. We also signed an agreement to acquire REHAU’s telecom business in microducts, as well as the data center company Data Center Systems in the USA. The acquisitions strengthen our geographical presence as well as it supplements our existing business, which overall makes us stronger.

With the strong order book and a continued positive view of the market’s development, we will continue to invest in more production capacity.

Welcome to join us on our growth journey.



Henrik Larsson Lyon

President and CEO Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

Publication

This information comprises disclosures that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) must publish according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, under responsibility of the contact persons named below, on 2 November 2021 at 07:00 CET.

This is Hexatronic

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Ribbonet®, Micronet™, Drytech™, Lightmate®, FibreHub™, Matrix, Viper, Stringray, Raptor, InOne and Wistom®. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, China, New Zealand, Australia, the US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit www.hexatronicgroup.com.

