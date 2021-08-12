U.S. markets open in 8 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.50
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,382.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,002.00
    -17.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,250.80
    +2.10 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.30
    +0.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.00
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.06
    -0.73 (-4.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3869
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3900
    -0.0280 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,406.47
    -215.93 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,131.18
    -0.66 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,045.24
    -25.27 (-0.09%)
     

Hexatronic Group - Interim report January – June 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hexatronic Group AB
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
Interim report January – June 2021

Events during the quarter

  • Hexatronic signed three agreements in Germany to a total value of MSEK 70.

  • Hexatronic establish 5G training through the acquisition of Mpirical Ltd. in UK.

  • Hexatronic has issued a redundancy notice for the fiber optics assembly operation in Örebro, with the aim of relocating all production to Baltronic in Estonia and coordinating our warehouses in Sweden to Hudiksvall. The relocation is part of efforts to strengthen the company’s competitiveness on a growing international market, while the Swedish market is expected to decrease in the coming years.

Events since the end of the period

  • Hexatronic has signed a binding asset purchase agreement to acquire all the telecom activities of REHAU Group – one of the main players in the German microduct market.

  • Hexatronic has acquired 100% of the shares in two Australian companies. Optical Solutions Australia Group is a national value-creating distributor of telecom solutions and The Fiber Optic Shop Pty Ltd designs and manufactures fiber optic products.

  • Hexatronic acquires 100% of the shares of H. Weterings Galgeweg BV in the Netherlands. Weterings produces ducts and tubes for the telecommunication and agriculture market.

  • Pernilla Lindén took office as CFO and member of the Group Management Team at Hexatronic Group as of August 9, 2021.

COMMENTS FROM THE CEO

Very strong growth and increased profitability

The strong development from the first quarter of the year was reinforced during the second, with excellent growth of 54% compared to the corresponding quarter last year, 38% of which was organic. The increase in profitability for the quarter was even stronger. EBITA increased by 90% and earnings per share rose by 102%. EBITA in the second quarter was positively affected with approximately MSEK 8 as a result of the US authorities’ decision to forgive loans related to covid-19 raised through Blue Diamond Industries, Inc.

For the current rolling 12-month period, with 35% sales growth and 11,5% EBITA, we are exceeding our goals of at least 20% growth and an EBITA margin of at least 10%. We note continued high costs for transport and raw materials for the second quarter as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Effects that we assess will persist for the rest of the year.

Our internationalization journey continues at a high pace, exemplified by the fact that the USA passed Sweden during the quarter as Hexatronic's single largest market in terms of sales over the past twelve months. Sales in North America grew by 79 % during the quarter, primarily driven by a strong underlying infrastructure market for duct. Our system sales continue to develop strongly, and we see good opportunities for further dramatic expansion.

Sales in Europe excluding Sweden remained very strong, with growth of 100%. Most markets developed well, and particularly the UK. We are seeing continued strong growth particularly in the UK and Germany.

Sales in Sweden fell by 4%, which was roughly as expected. Our judgement is still that the Swedish market will remain at the same level as in 2020.

The order book has continued to develop very positively. We entered the third quarter with an order book that was 182% higher organically than at the same point last year. Excluding marine cable projects, the order book was 147% higher.

With the strong development we are seeing in most of our markets, we will continue to invest in more capacity for continued growth.

During the quarter, we acquired training company Mpirical. Mpirical focuses on online training in 5G and wireless communication. We can see excellent potential in their business within 5G, and in using their technique for our training companies in fiber optic networks.

Since the end of the quarter, we have made four strategic acquisitions: the telecom business of REHAU Group, primarily microducts, in Germany and Austria, duct and pipe manufacturer Weterings in the Netherlands, and the Australian telecom companies Optical Solutions Australia Group and The Fibre Optic Shop. These acquisitions have been high on the agenda for several years and will consolidate our position in Central Europe with regard to production capacity and market position, and afford us a strong national foothold on the Australian telecom market.

The acquisitions further bolster our offering, while rendering our business even more international. In addition to a strong strategic match with Hexatronic, the new companies add a combined total of MSEK 750 in sales and MSEK 130 in EBITA. If the newly acquired companies had been part of Hexatronic for the past 12 months, sales and EBITA would have been in the region of MSEK 3,400 and MSEK 440 respectively. The international share would have been just over 80%.

Following completed acquisitions, we have continued a sound capital structure with a Net Debt / EBITDA that is expected to amount to approximately 2.4x, including the acquisition of REHAU Telecom which is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2021. We will continue to be active with acquisitions going forward.
We look forward to travelling with you on our ongoing journey towards further growth.

Henrik Larsson Lyon
President and CEO Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

Publication
This information comprises disclosures that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) must publish according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, under responsibility of the contact persons named below, on 12 August 2021 at 07:00 CET.

Upcoming reporting dates
Interim Report July-September 2021: 2 November 2021
Year-End Report 2021: 24 February 2022
Interim Report January-March 2022: 29 April 2022

Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting for financial year 2021 will be held May 5, 2022.

For more information, please contact:

  • Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 (0)70-650 34 00

  • Pernilla Lindén, CFO, + 46 (0)70-984 22 33

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech™, Lightmate®, Skyline and Wistom®. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, China, New Zealand, Australia, US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit https://group.hexatronic.com/en.

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) Reg no 556168-6360

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
Sofierogatan 3A, 412 51 Gothenburg, Sweden
www.group.hexatronic.com/en

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to track insider transactions. After all, if insiders are dipping into their own pockets you can imagine it’s because they believe the stock looks compelling. A Harvard study revealed that insider purchases earn “abnormal” returns of more than 6% per year. The authors of the study conclude that insider buyers “have a good feel for near-term developments within their firm.” The advantage of following these insiders isn’t just that they are privy to data wh

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

    It's telling how investors have stopped jumping into budding rebounds from the stock, and instead are now using them to make exits.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Opendoor Stock Spikes on Strong Earnings

    Shares rose 19.5% after the online residential real-estate firm reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 60% from the year-ago quarter and above guidance.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Crashed Today

    As of 12:25 p.m. EDT, the space travel company's stock price was down more than 13%. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag cut her rating on Virgin Galactic's stock from equal weight to underweight. With few near-term catalysts to maintain investors' excitement, Liwag sees Virgin Galactic's share price falling to $25 -- or roughly 20% below the stock's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Ebay up after hours following earnings release

    Ebay jumping in extended trading after reporting Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Lordstown Backs Production View, Sees First Deliveries In Q1; EV Startup Arrival Due Thursday

    Lordstown still sees production of its electric truck starting next month. Arrival will report early Thursday.

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • Why Novavax Stock Quickly Rebounded After Sell-Off

    The stock made an attempt to get above $250.

  • 10 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 industrial dividend stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield. The first quarter of 2021 proved to be marginally better in terms of the performance of […]

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.

  • Moderna shares slide 16% after bearish BofA note, putting them on track for biggest percentage decline since May 2020

    Moderna Inc. shares tumbled 16% Wednesday to put them on track for their biggest percentage decline since May of 2020, according to Dow Jones data. The stock has now fallen for four of the past five days and has lost more than 20% in a two-day period. On Tuesday, BofA analyst Geoff Meacham published a bearish note on the company that questioned its valuation after its market cap grew to almost $200 billion, putting it ahead of far more established drug companies like the 40-year-old Amgen , curr

  • Time to Sell TAL Education (TAL)?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -2.07% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, trailing the MSCI All Country World Index that delivered a +7.11% return for the same period. You can take a […]