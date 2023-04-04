Hexaware Achieves Guidewire PartnerConnect Program Specialization

ISELIN, N.J., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, a global provider of IT services and solutions, today announced that it achieved the Guidewire PartnerConnect Cloud Ready EMEA specialization.

Hexaware Technologies is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Advantage level and works with Guidewire in North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and LATAM.

Hexaware offers innovative solutions to enhance the digital capabilities of insurers and is an ideal partner for successful implementation due to its customer-centric approach and domain expertise. The company delivers fast, accurate, accessible, and reliable services at all touchpoints, exceeding customer expectations. Hexaware constantly strives to provide personalized implementation and best-in-class management solutions for the Guidewire platform with its tools and technologies.

Guidewire specializations are both regionally and globally based and they require partners to demonstrate proficiency, knowledge, and competency in a specific Guidewire product or solution area. The attainment of specializations provides insurers with greater clarity and insight into which partners possess proven capabilities in a region. Moreover, partners with specializations can promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions more effectively.

Molly Black, Senior Director, Partner Programs and Enablement, Guidewire Software, said, "We congratulate Hexaware on achieving the Cloud Ready EMEA specialization. We are pleased to recognize their expertise and proven capabilities and look forward to continuing our work together to contribute to the success of our mutual customers."

"Hexaware is committed to helping insurers in the EMEA region to harness the power of Guidewire Cloud. We continue to invest in achieving cloud specialization certifications and building solution ecosystems around Guidewire Cloud. Achieving the Guidewire Cloud Ready EMEA specialization badge is a testament to growing our partnership with Guidewire and providing innovative and scalable Cloud solutions to insurers," said Milan Bhatt, EVP & Global Head, Healthcare & Insurance, Hexaware.

More information about Guidewire specializations can be found here.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 29000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, modernize, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

